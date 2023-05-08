Here's a look at trending topics for today, May 8:
Oppenheimer
A brand new trailer for "Oppenheimer," the upcoming film from director Christopher Nolan, was released Monday by Universal Pictures in anticipation of the feature's July debut.
Set to a dramatic score from Ludwig Göransson, the newly-dropped teaser offers closer looks at the key players of the Manhattan Project, as portrayed by a star-studded cast including Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Leslie Groves Jr. and Tom Conti, who appears briefly as a somber looking Albert Einstein.
"Oppenheimer" centers around the legacy of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), who is credited as the inventor of the atomic bomb. Based on the biographical novel "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer," the film follows the physicist as he works alongside a team of government scientists to develop nuclear weapons in the early 1940s.
Kim Zolciak
Long-time reality star Kim Zolciak has filed for divorce from ex-Atlanta Falcon Kroy Biermann after 11-plus years of marriage.
TMZ, which procured her legal papers, said the separation officially happened April 30. Zolciak, 44, wants primary custody of the children and joint legal custody. She is also seeking spousal support and will start using her maiden name again instead of Zolciak-Biermann.
Zolciak was a breakout star on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” on Bravo in 2008, left the show during season five and procured her own spin-off show “Don’t Be Tardy,” which lasted eight seasons until 2010. She made a brief appearance on “Housewives” again season nine, was a part-time presence season 10, then departed again. Based on a recent trailer, Zolciak will make a small appearance this current 15th season of the show, which returned Sunday.
Ray Liotta
“Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta’s death last year was caused by heart and respiratory ailments, according to a report.
The Newark-born actor died at age 67 of respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema and acute heart failure, TMZ reported Monday, citing documents in the Dominican Republic.
His death was natural, according to local officials, who also said Liotta had the artery condition atherosclerosis.
Liotta’s death in the Dominican Republic last May occurred while he was there shooting the movie “Dangerous Waters.”
Texas mall shooter
Brownsville
This morning's top headlines: Monday, May 8
Police in Brownsville, Texas, are preparing to arrest the hospitalized driver of an SUV that slammed into a crowd, killing eight people waiting for a bus Sunday outside a migrant shelter in the border city. Police confirmed the latest victim died Sunday night. At least 10 others were injured. The shelter’s surveillance video shows some of the victims were sitting on a curb around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when the driver hit them with an SUV that ran a light before crashing into the victims. Police say they are investigating whether the crash was accidental or intentional and whether the driver was intoxicated.
President Joe Biden says his administration will write new rules to expand the rights of airline passengers. Biden said Monday that the rules will require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the airline's control. It's the Democratic administration's latest salvo at the airlines, and it comes just weeks before the busy summer travel season. Airlines for America, which represents the biggest carriers, says that airlines have no incentive to delay or cancel flights. The trade group blames weather and air traffic control outages for most delays.
Former President Donald Trump has rejected his last chance to testify at a civil trial where a longtime advice columnist has accused him of raping her in a luxury department store dressing room in 1996. Trump let a 5 p.m. Sunday deadline pass without asking to testify. It wasn't a surprise. Trump has not shown up once during the two-week Manhattan federal court trial. Writer E. Jean Carroll has testified at length. She has repeated claims she first made publicly in a 2019 memoir. The jury has viewed excerpts of an October videotaped deposition in which Trump vehemently denied raping Carroll or ever really knowing her.
Russia is enacting a major security clampdown before annual commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Authorities are curbing the use of drones and car-sharing services and even jet skis on the canals of St. Petersburg amid the 14-month war with Ukraine. Russian media said Monday that at least 21 Russian cities canceled May 9 military parades for the time in years. The events are the staple of Victory Day celebrations across Russia. Regional officials blamed unspecified “security concerns” or vaguely referred to “the current situation” for the restrictions and cancellations. Russia was rattled last week by reports that two Ukrainian drones flew into Moscow and reached the Kremlin before being shot down.
Victory Day is Russia’s most important secular holiday, lauding two tenets that are central to its identity: military might and moral rectitude. But the war in Ukraine undermines both this year. Many regions have canceled their observances of the 78th anniversary of Nazi Germany's capitulation in World War II because of concerns the events could be targets for Ukrainian attacks. However, Moscow’s Red Square military parade will go ahead on Tuesday despite Russia’s claim of an attempted Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin. For all the fearsome armaments that will be on display, Russia’s failure to make gains in Ukraine has undermined the image of its army’s indomitability.
Officials say a double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized Sunday night off a beach in southern India, and more than 22 people including children died. Police officer Abdul Nazar said more bodies were expected to be recovered from inside the vessel. India’s National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Coast Guard personnel were engaged in rescue work and trying find those who are still missing. Four people in critical condition were in a hospital. The dead included children who had come for a ride on the boat during their school vacation. It’s not clear what caused the tourist boat to overturn in Tanur, a coastal town in Kerala state’s Malappuram district.
The Associated Press has won two Pulitzer Prizes in the journalism categories of public service and breaking news photography for its coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The AP's coverage of the siege of Mariupol was credited with saving thousands of lives. AL.com, based in Birmingham, Alabama, won Pulitzers for editorial writing and local news coverage. The New York Times also won for Ukraine coverage. It and the Los Angeles Times won two Pulitzers. The Washington Post, the Atlantic, the Wall Street Journal, Mississippi Today and Gimlet Media also won awards. The Pulitzers annually honor the best in journalism.
There is nothing like the promise of a chapter closing to draw people to the movie theater, especially when tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This weekend, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” earned $114 million in ticket sales on its opening weekend in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. Internationally, where the film opened in 51 territories not including China, “Vol. 3” earned $168 million, giving it a $282 million global debut. “Guardians Vol. 3” bumped “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” out of first place after four weekends atop the charts and kicked off the summer movie season.
A host-less, pre-taped and muted MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday became the first big awards show to air during the screenwriters’ strike, offering a commercial-heavy broadcast featuring lots of past recycled live clips. “Scream VI” won best movie, “The Last of Us” was crowned best TV show, Jenna Ortega won best performance in a TV show for “Wednesday” and Tom Cruise took home the best performance in a movie for “Top Gun: Maverick.” MTV filled the show with dozens of old clips, like an all-star 2001 performance of “Lady Marmalade” and Lizzo belting out her hit “Juice” in 2019.
James Harden hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime and scored 42 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers stave off a wild Boston Celtics comeback in a 116-115 victory on Sunday that evened their playoff series at 2-2. Devin Booker had 36 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant also scored 36 points and Phoenix beat Denver to even their Western Conference semifinal playoff series at two games apiece. A complete recap of Sunday's action.
NHL Playoffs: Panthers beat Maple Leafs in OT, take 3-0 series lead; Devils cut Hurricanes' series lead
Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Sunday night to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Jack Hughes had two goals and two assists to help New Jersey cut their series deficit to 2-1. Jordan Eberle sparked a five-goal outburst in the second period outburst with his fourth goal of the playoffs, Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves and Seattle took a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference semifinal. A complete recap of Sunday's action.
Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, has died. He was 73. The A’s said Blue died Saturday of medical complications stemming from cancer. Blue was voted the 1971 American League Cy Young Award and MVP after going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA. He finished 209-161 with a 3.27 ERA and 2,175 strikeouts over 17 seasons. He was 22 when he won MVP, the youngest to win the award.