On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Russian authorities say they have closed a criminal investigation into the armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, with no charges against him or any of the other participants. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as traitors who played into the hands of Ukraine’s government and its allies.

» Millions of Americans are dealing with temperature warnings in Texas and other southern states.

» A Senate committee's report says the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security downplayed or ignored “a massive amount of intelligence information” before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol.

» Prosecutors in Ohio have announced murder charges against a woman in the death of her 16-month-old daughter. Authorities say the child was left alone for 10 days while the mother went on vacation.

» LSU cranked up its offense a day after it gave up the most runs ever in a College World Series game and won its first national title since 2009 with a 18-4 victory over Florida in the third and deciding game of the finals.

» Connor McDavid has won his third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP after the highest-scoring season by a player in more than a quarter-century.

» The person who killed five people and pleaded guilty in a 2022 mass shooting at a LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs has been sentenced to life in prison. Lee Aldrich pleaded guilty during a Monday court hearing.

» Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the nation on Monday for unity after an armed rebellion staged by a mercenary chief over the weekend was aborted less than 24 hours after it began.

» President Joe Biden pledged that every household in the U.S. would have access to high-speed internet by 2030, using cables made in the country.

» A white woman accused of firing through her door and fatally shooting a Black mother in front of her 9-year-old son in central Florida has been charged with manslaughter and assault.

» An international group of agencies is investigating what may have caused a submersible to implode while carrying five people to the Titanic wreckage.

» Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks will receive honorary Oscars from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

» The Supreme Court has left in place an appellate ruling barring a North Carolina public charter school from requiring girls to wear skirts to school.

» The Supreme Court lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power.

» The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine that can shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back.

» In this week's AP Religion Roundup, attendance continues to decline at Black Protestant Churches.