Chuck Todd says he's leaving “Meet the Press” after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show and will be replaced by Kristen Welker. The 51-year-old Todd told viewers Sunday he's ”watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late." Todd has often been an online punching bag for critics, including Donald Trump. There were rumors Todd's time at the show would be short when its executive producer was reassigned last year. It’s unclear when Todd's last show will be. Welker will be the first Black moderator of “Meet the Press” and the first woman since Martha Rountree left in 1953.
Russian officials say their forces thwarted large Ukrainian attacks in two provinces of Ukraine illegally annexed by Moscow. Ukraine didn't confirm the attacks, making it unclear whether they marked the start of an anticipated counteroffensive. Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a rare early morning video released Monday that its forces pushed back a “large scale” assault Sunday at five points in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province. A ministry spokesman said 250 Ukrainian personnel were killed. A Moscow-installed official in southeast Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia province says Kyiv’s forces also attempted to breach Russian defenses there but were repelled after advancing less than a quarter-mile. The Ukrainian military suggested the Russian reports were part of a misinformation campaign.
China has tightened access to Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on the anniversary of 1989 pro-democracy protests. In Hong Kong, which had been the last Chinese-controlled territory to hold commemorations, police detained 32 people on Saturday and Sunday. Many of them were brought away around Victoria Park. The large public space used to be the scene of an annual candlelight gathering to remember the hundreds or thousands killed when army tanks and infantry descended on central Beijing on the night of June 3 and into the morning of June 4, 1989. Discussion of the events has long been suppressed in China and became increasingly off-limits in Hong Kong since a sweeping national security law was imposed in June 2020.
An Indian railway official says the derailment that killed 275 people and injured hundreds more was caused by an error in the electronic signaling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train. Authorities worked to clear the mangled wreckage of the two passenger trains that derailed Friday night in Odisha state in one of the country’s deadliest rail disasters in decades. The railway official says the root cause of the crash was related to an error in the electronic signaling system. She said a detailed investigation will reveal whether the error was human or technical. Despite efforts to improve safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, the largest under one management in the world.
Prince Harry’s showdown against the publisher of the Daily Mirror has kicked off without him in court, and the judge was not happy. Harry’s lawyer said he wouldn't be available to testify following opening statements on Monday because he took a flight from Los Angeles on Sunday after the birthday of his 2-year-old daughter, Lilibet. The judge noted he'd directed Harry to be there for the first day of his case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror. It’s the first of the Duke of Sussex's several lawsuits against the media to go to trial and one of three alleging tabloid publishers unlawfully snooped on him. Mirror Group Newspapers has denied the allegations.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” opened in U.S. and Canadian theaters with a massive $120.5 million, more than tripling the debut of the 2018 animated original and showing the kind of movie-to-movie box-office growth that would be the envy of even the mightiest of Hollywood franchises. “Across the Spider-Verse” had been expected to open around $80 million. Instead, it turned out to be a box-office sensation, and the second largest domestic opening of 2023. Last week’s top film, the Walt Disney Co.’s live-action remake “The Little Mermaid,” slid to second with $40.6 million in it second weekend.
Gabe Vincent scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 21 and the Miami Heat evened up the NBA Finals by overcoming a monster effort from Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 111-108 in Game 2 on Sunday night. Max Strus scored 14 and Duncan Robinson had 10 for the Heat, who had a big early lead, then got down by as many as 15 — before reclaiming the lead in the fourth. And even then, they had to dig deep to finish it off. Jokic was 16 of 28 from the floor, the last of those shots a 4-footer with 36 seconds left to get the Nuggets within three.
Kyle Busch held off Denny Hamlin through a series of late restarts to win the chaotic, caution-filled NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway just outside of St. Louis in overtime Sunday. Bubba Wallace brought out the 11th and final yellow when his brake rotor let go with five laps remaining. Busch won a green-white-checkered shootout to the finish. There also were two red flags to go with a two-hour weather delay that caused the mid-afternoon race to finish in the twilight. Hamlin finished second while Joey Logano, the winner a year ago in the Cup Series debut at the track, got around Kyle Larson on the final lap to finish third. Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top five ahead of Ryan Blaney, last week’s winner at Charlotte.
