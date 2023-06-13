Today is Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, June 13
Donald Trump is making his first court appearance in a historical criminal case charging the former president with hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back. Trump approached his Miami court date with characteristic bravado, insisting as he has done through years of legal woes that he has done nothing wrong and was being persecuted for political purposes. But the gravity of the moment is unmistakable as he answers to 37 felony counts that accuse him of willfully retaining classified records that prosecutors say could have jeopardized national security if exposed.
Confetti flying in Denver. The Nuggets sharing hugs while passing around the NBA championship trophy. Scenes that for decades seemed impossible finally turned into reality for the Nuggets. Denver outlasted the Miami Heat 94-89 in an ugly, frantic Game 5 that did nothing to derail Nikola Jokic, who bailed out his teammates with 28 points and 16 rebounds on a night when nothing else seemed to work. The win gave the Nuggets their first title in 47 years in the league. Jokic was named MVP and is the first player to lead everyone in points, rebounds and assists in a single playoffs.
Police say 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win. A man who is a suspect was one of the people shot and was taken into custody. The Denver Police Department says in a statement that the shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and three of the injured were in critical condition. The suspect's injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat. Police spokesman Doug Schepman says what led to the shooting was under investigation. He says it happened “in the area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”
Twenty-nine people were on the boat at the time it overturned, Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said at a news conference Monday afternoon at City Hall, including 28 hospitality workers from across Erie County and one staffer.
Consumer price increases in the United States likely slowed sharply last month, extending a steady easing of inflation over the past year. But a gauge of underlying prices may still reflect persistent inflation pressures. Prices are forecast to have risen 4.2% in May from a year earlier, well below the 4.9% year-over-year increase in April. And measured from April to May, prices are expected to have increased only 0.1%, compared with the previous month’s 0.4% increase. Yet any slowdown in inflation is unlikely to convince the Federal Reserve’s policymakers that they’re close to curbing the high inflation that has gripped the nation for two years.
The United States military says a helicopter accidents in northeastern Syria over the weekend has left 22 U.S. service members injured to various degree. The military said in a statement on Tuesday that the cause of the “mishap” is under investigation. The military statement said the service members are receiving treatment and 10 have been moved to “higher care facilities” outside the region. It said the accident occurred on Sunday and that no enemy fire was reported. There are about 900 U.S. troops in Syria advising and assisting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against the militant Islamic State group.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appears to have resolved, for now, an impasse with some of the more conservative members of his caucus who had brought the chamber to a standstill last week. McCarthy met Monday with nearly a dozen lawmakers in his office in an effort to quell a revolt and jumpstart various priorities that had stalled last week amid the GOP infighting. He called it a productive meeting where “everybody’s attitude was, ‘How do we find where we all work together?’” McCarthy promised more meetings with last week’s holdouts and a focus on reducing federal spending in the weeks ahead.
A custody battle has broken out among relatives of four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and 40 harrowing days alone in the Amazon rainforest. Their maternal grandparents are vying with the father of the two youngest to take care of the children, whose mother died in the May 1 crash. They have accused him of domestic abuse. The siblings range in age from 1 to 13. They are still in a hospital and are expected to stay there for several more days. Social workers are using that time to interview relatives to determine who should have custody. The head of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare says a caseworker has been assigned at the grandparents' request.
30,000 Haitian kids live in private orphanages. Officials want to shutter them and reunite families.
Haiti’s government is stepping up efforts to remove hundreds of children from orphanages across the country and reunite them with their parents or relatives. It's part of a massive push to shutter the institutions. Most are privately owned, with U.S. faith-based donors as the largest funders. Social workers are leading Haiti's reunification efforts. They're sometimes armed with only a picture and vague description of the neighborhood where the child once lived. It’s an arduous task in a country of more than 11 million people. There are no residential phonebooks, and many families have no physical address or digital footprint. An estimated 30,000 Haitian children live in hundreds of orphanages where reports of forced labor, trafficking, and physical and sexual abuse are rampant.
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2021, a Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club, notching a fifth-ever win for the toy breed.
In 1997, the Chicago Bulls win their fifth NBA championship in the last seven years, as Steve Kerr’s last-second shot gives the Bulls a 90-86 …
