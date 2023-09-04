SAG HARBOR, N.Y. — Jimmy Buffett, whose sun-drenched songs celebrated life by the shore, died of a rare, aggressive skin cancer, according to a statement on his website.
Jimmy Buffett performs on the Acura Stage during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival at the Fairgrounds on April 26, 2015, in New Orleans.
Buffett, 76, had Merkel cell cancer, according to the statement, which was posted after initial news of his death emerged Saturday. The statement also disclosed where the “Margaritaville” singer died: at his home in Sag Harbor, New York, near the Hamptons.
He had been fighting the cancer for four years while continuing to perform, the last time making a surprise appearance in Rhode Island in early July, the statement said.
Merkel cell carcinoma, as it's known in medical literature, is very rare and tends to spread quickly, including to parts of the body beyond the skin, according to the federal National Cancer Institute and the Mayo Clinic. Risk factors include a lot of sun exposure, a weakened immune system, a history of other cancers, and being light-skinned and over 50.
Buffett conjured an easygoing, sand-between-the-toes lifestyle in songs such as “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” and “Margaritaville.” He built the latter into a brand that encompassed restaurants, clothing, casinos and more.
Photos: Remembering Jimmy Buffett, 1946-2023
Singer Jimmy Buffett eats stone crabs at a Florida Audubon Society fundraiser for the Endangered Species Fund in Miami, March 20, 1983. Buffet, Chairman of Florida’s Save the Manatee Committee, was presented an award from the Audubon Society for his special efforts in saving endangered species from extinction. (AP Photo/Pete Wright)
Pete Wright
Singer Jimmy Buffett, right, laughs as Florida Governor Bob Graham looks on. Buffet, chairman of Florida’s Save the Manatee Committee, was presented an award from the Audubon Society for his efforts in saving endangered species from extinction in Miami, March 21, 1983. (AP Photo/PW)
PW
Singer Jimmy Buffett, left, sings the national anthem to kick off a Miami Miracle baseball game in Key West, Florida, May 6, 1989. Buffet is part-owner along with Bill Murray and former oil trader Stuart Revo of the Miracle, the last-place team in the Southern Division of the Florida State League. The team’s new management believes the Miracle will bring a big-league expansion club to South Florida. (AP Photo/Wendy Tucker)
Wendy Tucker
Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot greets singer Jimmy Buffett, right, after Perot’s address at a natural gas industry convention on Tuesday, April 14, 1992 in Nashville. Perot has said he will run for president as an independent if his name is put on the ballot in all 50 states. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Jimmy Buffett performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, July 29, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Jimmy Buffett performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, July 29, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Jimmy Buffett performs during the 2006 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on Saturday, May 6, 2006. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
ALEX BRANDON
Jimmy Buffett recovers from tripping as he takes the stage to perform with his Coral Reefer Band on the NBC "Today" television program in New York's Rockefeller Center, Friday morning May 26, 2006. The Key West, Fla., native was kicking off his "Party at the End of the World" concert tour.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
RICHARD DREW
James Taylor, left, and Jimmy Buffett perform at the Boston Strong Concert: An Evening of Support and Celebration at the TD Garden on Thursday, May 30, 2013 in Boston. (Photo by Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Invision/AP)
Bizuayehu Tesfaye
Jimmy Buffett performs on NBC's "Today" show on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Greg Allen
Chris Pratt, center, Frank Marshall, left, and Jimmy Buffett perform at the after party for the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 9, 2015. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles
Jimmy Buffett performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, July 29, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band perform during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 7, 2011, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
Jimmy Buffett performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 3, 2012, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
Jimmy Buffett, center, members of the cast and production team are seen during the curtain call following the Broadway opening night of "Escape to Margaritaville" at the Marquis Theatre on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Brent N. Clarke
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, April 29, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
Musician Jimmy Buffett and wife Jane Slagsvol attend the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Jimmy Buffett attends the LA Premiere of "The Beach Bum" at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
Jimmy Buffett attends the LA Premiere of "The Beach Bum" at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Los Angeles, on June 9, 2015. “Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76. A statement on Buffett's official website and social media pages says the singer died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs”. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Singer Jimmy Buffet performs barefooted with his band The Coral Reefers on the NBC "Today" television show summer concert series in New York's Rockefeller Plaza, on June 25, 2004. “Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76. A statement on Buffett's official website and social media pages says the singer died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs”. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.