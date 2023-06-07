On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Former Vice President Mike Pence promises “the best days" of the United States are yet to come in a video formally launching his campaign for the Republican nomination for president.
» Canada is dealing with a series of intense wildfires that have spread from the western provinces to Quebec, with hundreds of forest fires burning. Wind has carried smoke from the fires southward, triggering air quality alerts throughout the United States.
» Pope Francis has gone to a hospital for surgery on his intestine. The Vatican said Francis, 86, would be put under general anesthesia and would be hospitalized for several days.
» Police say two people have been killed and five more wounded in a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia’s capital.
» Officials say an Air India flight from New Delhi to San Francisco has landed in Russia after it developed an engine problem.
» Federal prosecutors are using a grand jury in Florida as part of their investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach property.
» In sports, Marcus Semien extends his hitting streak, the Rays rip the Twins, the Yankees and Dodgers fall, and the NBA Finals are on tap.
» The most disruptive year in golf is coming to an end. The PGA Tour and European tour have agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests.
» Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has settled with a woman who claims he raped her, averting a trial that was about to begin in New York City.
» Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer, songwriter and entertainer whose off-hand, English-language cameo on “The Girl from Ipanema” made her a worldwide voice of bossa nova, has died at age 83.
» Two Cleveland Browns defensive players were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a downtown nightclub, according to police. A person familiar with the situation identified the players as cornerback Greg Newsome II and tackle Perrion Winfrey.
» Kristin Harila, a Norwegian who is aiming to be the fastest climber to scale all the world’s 14 highest mountains, says she can achieve her goal in half the time she initially planned.
» The bar from the television series “Cheers” sold for $675,000 at auction over the weekend, garnering the highest bid among the nearly 1,000 props, costumes and sets from classic TV shows offered up from a collection amassed by one man.
