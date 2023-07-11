Take a look at some of the top trending topics for today, July 11:

Powerball

There were no jackpot winners after Monday’s Powerball drawing and the grand prize jumped to an estimated $725 million – the seventh largest Powerball jackpot, according to lottery officials.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday for the massive prize, which has an estimated $366.2 million lump-sum cash value before tax, according to Powerball.

Monday’s winning numbers were 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and red Powerball 13.

But there were still winners after the drawing. Two tickets sold in California and Iowa matched all five white balls, with the California ticket winning a $1 million prize and the Iowa ticket winning $2 million by including the Power Play feature.

Leslie Van Houten

Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten walked out of a California prison Tuesday after serving more than 50 years of a life sentence for her participation in two infamous murders.

Van Houten “was released to parole supervision,” the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

She left the California Institution for Women in Corona, east of Los Angeles, in the early morning hours and was driven to transitional housing, her attorney Nancy Tetreault said.

“She’s still trying to get used to the idea that this real,” Tetreault told The Associated Press.

Theranos Elizabeth Holmes

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has apparently behaved well enough during the first six weeks of her more than 11-year prison sentence for duping investors in her blood-testing hoax to be eligible for release nearly two years ahead of schedule, federal officials confirmed Tuesday.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons currently projects that Holmes, 39, will be released from a Bryan, Texas prison on December 29, 2032. That would be 115 months, or slightly more than 9 1/2 years, after she began her prison sentence of 11 years and three months imposed by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila last November after her conviction on four counts of fraud and conspiracy following a high-profile trial in San Jose, California, that riveted Silicon Valley for months.

Holmes' prison sentence hasn't changed, but like all prisoners who follow the rules can qualify for an early release under the federal government's “good time” guidelines.

