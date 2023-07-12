DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $750 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, the sixth highest in the history of the game.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 23, 35, 45, 66, 67, and Powerball 20.

No ticket matched Monday night’s winning numbers, which were 2, 24, 34, 53, 58, and Powerball 13.

Ticket buyers have a chance at either $750 million paid out in yearly increments or a $378.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game's abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 35 consecutive drawings.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to $560 million, with a cash option of $281.1 million.

Nobody won the top prize in Tuesday’s drawing. There hasn’t been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since April 18.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

8 states that don’t tax lottery winnings

There are eight U.S. states that currently don’t tax lottery winnings. But remember, these states still have to withhold federal taxes from your prize: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

The Associated Press and Tribune News Service contributed to this report.

