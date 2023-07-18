Here's a look at trending topics for today, July 18:
Powerball
The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.
No ticket for Monday’s drawing matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The jackpot was estimated at $900 million.
The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. Ticket buyers have a chance at $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.
Three people won $2 million after matching all five numbers plus the Power Play, lottery officials said. The winning tickets were sold in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas.
People are also reading…
Get more info here:
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
There could be some some surprises at the Women's World Cup.
Sure, the U.S. is still considered dominant, and those elite European teams have developed even more with the rise of competitive clubs. Then there's Brazil, which always seems on the verge of a breakout.
But an expanded field of 32 teams at the tournament starting Thursday in Australia and New Zealand means more players will see the international spotlight — and they no doubt want to prove they belong.
Consider Japan.
Back in 2011, Japan wasn't expected to make the semifinals, let alone the championship match. But the Japanese, reeling from the earthquake and tsunami that devastated their country earlier that year, rallied and beat the Americans on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
Find out more here:
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport for being in possession of cannabis.
The 28-year-old model was embarking on a girls' trip to the Cayman Islands on July 10 when she was detained upon arrival at the airport by Customs Border Control agents.
Local media outlet Cayman Marl Road, reported that after Gigi and a friend arrived via private jet custom officials put her bags through a scanner and searched them by hand and found "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" in their luggage.
The two travellers were then arrested on "suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja" and were taken to the Royal Cayman Islands Detention Center before being released on bail.
Read more about it here:
***
Get more of today's trending topics here:
Miranda Lambert
Heatwave
Donald Trump
This morning's top headlines: $1B Powerball; Phoenix still sweltering; VP Harris' record vote
$1B Powerball; Phoenix still sweltering; VP Harris' record vote; plus, more top news this morning.
The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. No ticket for Monday’s drawing matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings.
Extreme weather conditions enveloped the U.S. Monday as the East Coast recovered from flooding, sizzling temperatures beset the West and several northern states contended with unsafe air quality from Canadian wildfires. In Pennsylvania, emergency crews are still searching for a missing 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister, whose family car was swept away in a weekend deluge. Meanwhile, Death Valley in California is flirting with record-high temperatures that could reach a staggering 125 degrees Monday. And finally, the Environmental Protection Agency says extensive swaths of the northern United States are experiencing unhealthy air quality as smoke from Canada’s wildfires pushes the air quality index into the red zone.
The extreme heat scorching Phoenix set a record Tuesday, the 19th consecutive day temperatures hit at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit in a summer of suffering that's echoing around much of the globe. As human-caused climate change and a newly formed El Nino are combining to shatter heat records worldwide, the Phoenix region stands apart among major metropolitan areas in the U.S. Weather historian Christopher Burt of the Weather Company says no other major city has had any streak of 110-degree days or 90-degree nights longer than Phoenix.
Ukrainian forces have shot down 25 exploding drones and six cruise missiles from a pre-dawn Russian attack on the port of Odesa. The attack came a day after Moscow broke off a deal that had allowed Kyiv to ship vital grain supplies from the Black Sea city during the war. Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday the Russians first sought to wear down Ukraine’s air defenses with the drones and then targeted Odesa with six Kalibr cruise missiles. Ukrainian military’s Southern Command says all six missiles were shot down by air defenses but their debris and shock waves damaged some port facilities and a few residential buildings, injuring an elderly man at his home.
Israeli protesters have blocked highways and gathered outside Tel Aviv’s stock exchange and military headquarters in the latest countrywide demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul. Tuesday's latest “day of disruption” came as longtime allies of the prime minister pushed a contentious piece of legislation through a parliamentary committee ahead of a vote expected next week. Additional protests are planned throughout the day in opposition to the Netanyahu government’s determination to pass components of the overhaul plan before parliament’s summer recess.
President Joe Biden is hosting Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog at the White House. The two leaders on Tuesday are seeking to sustain ties despite U.S. concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system and ongoing settlement construction in the West Bank. Herzog’s visit comes a day after Biden spoke with Netanyahu by phone and invited him to meet in the U.S. this fall. The president also expressed reservations about several of the Netanyahu hard-right coalition’s policies. Netanyahu’s government is pushing forward with judicial changes that have sparked widespread protest in Israel.
Vice President Kamala Harris has tied the record for the most tiebreaking votes in the Senate. It was another historic moment Wednesday for the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president. Harris cast her 31st tiebreaking vote to advance the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The only other vice president to play the role of tiebreaker so many times was John C. Calhoun, who served in the role from 1825 to 1832. It took Harris 2 1/2 years to reach that number. It took Calhoun eight years.
A federal judge has signaled that December may be too soon to begin Donald Trump’s criminal trial concerning the mishandling of classified documents. But Judge Aileen Cannon did not say whether she would agree to Trump’s request to put the trial off until after the 2024 election. She says she will issue a written order “promptly” after a nearly two-hour hearing Tuesday in federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida, where lawyers for Trump pressed for an indefinite delay of a trial date. Prosecutors have proposed that the trial begin in December, saying the case is not complex and there’s no need for a lengthy delay.
Authorities in Oregon say the deaths of four women whose bodies were found over three months are linked and that at least one person of interest has been identified. Police initially had said the cases appeared to be unconnected. In Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney's office says no charges have been filed against anyone but added that the community is not currently in any danger. The women's bodies were found in and around Portland, Oregon, starting in February, with the last one found in May. The state medical examiner says the cause and manner of death for the women remain undetermined.
Watchdog calls for House committee to uninvite RFK Jr. after his comments are blasted as antisemitic
A Democratic watchdog group has asked a U.S. House committee to rescind an invitation to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the Democratic presidential candidate was filmed falsely suggesting COVID-19 could have been “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. The Congressional Integrity Project sent a letter to Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, after the comments prompted accusations of antisemitism and racism. Jordan said through a spokesperson he will move forward with the hearing despite disagreeing with Kennedy's comments. Kennedy said that his words were twisted and that he never suggested COVID-19 was targeted to spare Jews.
Solidarity and stamina are themes on picket lines in New York and Los Angeles as striking actors and writers are bracing for a long standoff with studios. Writers who have been on strike since May and actors who are only on their second day Monday emphasized that they are energized by picketing together. Kevin Bacon was on the picket line in New York and said he was there to support the members of his union who have to struggle to get by. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Monday's press briefing that the president believes all workers, including writers and actors, deserve fair pay.