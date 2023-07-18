Here's a look at trending topics for today, July 18:

Powerball

The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

No ticket for Monday’s drawing matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The jackpot was estimated at $900 million.

The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. Ticket buyers have a chance at $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

Three people won $2 million after matching all five numbers plus the Power Play, lottery officials said. The winning tickets were sold in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

There could be some some surprises at the Women's World Cup.

Sure, the U.S. is still considered dominant, and those elite European teams have developed even more with the rise of competitive clubs. Then there's Brazil, which always seems on the verge of a breakout.

But an expanded field of 32 teams at the tournament starting Thursday in Australia and New Zealand means more players will see the international spotlight — and they no doubt want to prove they belong.

Consider Japan.

Back in 2011, Japan wasn't expected to make the semifinals, let alone the championship match. But the Japanese, reeling from the earthquake and tsunami that devastated their country earlier that year, rallied and beat the Americans on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport for being in possession of cannabis.

The 28-year-old model was embarking on a girls' trip to the Cayman Islands on July 10 when she was detained upon arrival at the airport by Customs Border Control agents.

Local media outlet Cayman Marl Road, reported that after Gigi and a friend arrived via private jet custom officials put her bags through a scanner and searched them by hand and found "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" in their luggage.

The two travellers were then arrested on "suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja" and were taken to the Royal Cayman Islands Detention Center before being released on bail.

