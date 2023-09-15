LONDON — A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the young Princess Diana has sold at auction for $1.1 million, many times its presale estimate and a record for an item owned by the late royal.
The playfully patterned wool jumper featuring a single black sheep in a grid of white ones was bought by an unidentified bidder at Sotheby’s online Fashion Icons sale.
The auction house had valued it at between $50,000 and $80,000 ahead of two weeks of bidding that ended Thursday. With 15 minutes left until the sale closed, the highest offer stood at $190,000, but leapt to $1.1 million after a final flurry of bids.
The historic Princess Diana black sheep sweater is displayed July 17 at the auction house Sotheby's in London.
The sweater sold at auction for $1.1 million, a record for any item owned by the late royal.
Frank Augstein, Associated Press
The previous record for a piece of Diana memorabilia was $604,800 for a Victor Edelstein-designed ballgown sold by Sotheby’s in January.
The sale also smashed the existing auction record for a sweater, the $334,000 paid in 2019 for Kurt Cobain’s green cardigan from Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged concert.
The 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer was photographed in the eye-catching ovine garment at a polo match in June 1981, soon after her engagement to Prince Charles, who was then heir to the British throne.
Diana was already becoming a style icon — and one of the world’s most photographed women — and the moment gave a big boost to designers Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne, who made the sweater for their small knitwear label Warm & Wonderful.
A few weeks later, Muir and Osborne received an official letter from Buckingham Palace explaining that Diana had damaged the sweater and asking whether it could be repaired or replaced. The original was returned, showing damage to a sleeve the designers thought might have been caused by snagging on Diana’s diamond and sapphire engagement ring.
Princess Diana wears the iconic sweater during a June 1983 outing with Sarah Ferguson at the Guard's Polo Club in Windsor.
Georges De Keerle, Getty Images
A new sweater was knitted and dispatched, and Diana was photographed wearing it with white jeans and a black ribbon tie at an event in 1983. Osborne discovered the original lying forgotten in a box in an attic earlier this year.
Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, divorced Charles in 1996, She was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.
Some have speculated that the princess liked the “black sheep” pattern because she felt like an outsider in the royal family. Emma Corrin sported a replica as the young Diana in season four of “The Crown.”
Muir and Osborne, who still sell a version of the design, said that “while we are forever indebted to (Diana) for the impact this had on our business, our deepest appreciation lies in the knowledge that she shared a unique connection to the black sheep design.”
“We are thrilled that this cherished sweater has now found a new home, carrying with it the enduring legacy of Princess Diana,” the designers said in a statement.
Photos: Remembering Princess Diana, 1961-1997
Diana Spencer is shown in an undated family album photo at Park House, Sandringham, Norfolk, when she was a toddler. (AP Photo/HO)
Anonymous
Family album picture of Lady Diana Spencer in her baby carriage at Park House, Sandringham, Norfolk in 1962. (AP Photo/ho)
Anonymous
Family album picture of Lady Diana Spencer in Cadogan Place Gardens, London, during summer of 1968. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Family album picture of Lady Diana Spencer with Souffle, a Shetland pony, at her mother's home in Scotland during the summer of 1974. (AP Photo/ho)
Anonymous
Lady Diana Spencer, near her flat in the Earls Court district of London, around November 1980. (AP Photo)
Uncredited
Lady Diana in an unknown location in 1981. (AP Photo)
AP
Prince Charles and his bride-to-be, Lady Diana Spencer, driving down the course in an open carriage before Royal Ascot in England meeting on June 19, 1981. (AP Photo/Press Association)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The casually clad Prince Charles of Wales and his fiancée Lady Diana Spencer, relaxing on a fence at Balmoral on May 6, 1981, during their Scottish holiday. (AP Photo/Press Association)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer leave St Paul’s Cathedral followed by Prince Andrew after a rehearsal of their wedding ceremony in London on July 27, 1981. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Lady Diana Spencer in her wedding gown on the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral in London on her way to the wedding ceremony. Person at left is unidentified. (AP Photo/BIPNA, Pool)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer are shown on their wedding day at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
With a 25-foot (7.6 meter) sweeping train, The Princess of Wales, former Lady Diana Spencer, leaves St. Paul's Cathedral arm in arm with Prince Charles at the end of their wedding ceremony in London, July 29, 1981. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer are shown on their wedding day at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Prince Charles kisses his bride, the former Diana Spencer, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London after their wedding on July 29, 1981 (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The carriage carrying the Prince and Princess of Wales passes along Trafalgar Square on its way from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace after the royal wedding in London on July 29, 1981. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, pose in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace for this picture made after their wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral today. Back row, left to right: Edward van Cutsem, Lord Nicholas Windsor, Sarah Jane Gaselee, Prince Edward, Prince Charles, The Princess of Wales, Prince Andrew and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones. Front row, left to right: Catherine Cameron, seated, India Hicks, standing, and Clementine Hambro, seated. (AP Photo, BIPNA, Pool)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The carriage carrying the Prince and Princess of Wales passes along Trafalgar Square on its way from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace after the royal wedding in London on July 29, 1981. (AP Photo)
AP
Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their marriage July 29, 1981, at St. Paul's Cathedral. (AP Photo)
AP
Lady Diana Spencer waves to crowds of well-wishers from a horse-drawn carriage en route to St. Paul's Cathedral, London, where she will marry Britain's Prince Charles, heir to the throne, July 29, 1981. (AP Photo/Pool)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, with his wife Princess Diana, holds his newborn son Prince William as they leave St. Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London, June 22, 1982. (AP Photo/Staff/Redman)
JOHN REDMAN
Britain's Prince William, the 6-month old son of British Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales with his parents during a special picture call at Kensington Palace in London, England on Dec. 22, 1982. (AP Photo/David Caulkin)
David Caulkin
This is a 1984 photo of Princess Diana with sons Prince William, foreground, and Prince Harry. (AP Photo)
AP
Princess Diana stoops down to accept flowers from children seated on a log as the royal couple visited Macedon, Australia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 1985. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)
JIM BOURDIER
Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, arrives at a charity fashion show wearing a silver dress designed by Bruce Oldfield, in London, in 1985. The charity affair was expected to raise £70,000 ($82,600) for the Dr. Barnado Homes, that take care of orphan children. (AP Photo)
POOL
Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales sits cross-legged in a Bedouin tent in the desert about 60-miles from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 18, 1986, and talks with Prince Saod Faisel, son of King Faisal. (AP Photo/John Redman)
John Redman
The Princess of Wales is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany on Monday, Nov. 2, 1987. Prince Charles and Princes Diana are touring Germany presently in an official state visit. (AP Photo/Herman Knippertz)
Herman Knippertz
Britain's Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, hugs and plays with an HIV positive baby in Faban Hostel, San Paulo, on April 24, 1991, on the second day of her visit to Brazil. (AP Photo/Caulkin)
Dave Caulkin
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, right, talks with Diana, Princess of Wales, at the Royal Ascot horse race meeting near London, England, in this undated photo. (AP Photo)
AP
FILE - In this July 30, 1992 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, right, meets actor Tom Cruise and his co-star wife actress Nicole Kidman at the Charity Premiere of the film Far and Away in London's West End. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)
Martin Cleaver
FILE - Princess Diana smiles in the reception line as she greets guests at a fund raiser for breast cancer research at the National Building Museum Tuesday night, Sept. 24, 1996 in Washington. From left are Princess Diana, Washington Post owner Katherine Graham, Vogue Magazine Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, designer Ralph Lauren and Georgetown University President Rev. Leo J. O'Donovan. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
J. Scott Applewhite
Princess Diana watches the Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular at MGM Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 25, 1993. Diana, Prince Harry, and Prince William are spending a few days of private vacation at Walt Disney World. (AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove)
Peter Cosgrove
Mother Teresa, left, says goodbye to Princess Diana after receiving a visit from her Wednesday, June 18, 1997, in New York. Princess Diana met privately for 40 minutes with Mother Teresa at The Missionaries of Charity in the South Bronx section of New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
BEBETO MATTEWS
First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, left, meets with Princess Diana at the White House Wednesday, June 18, 1997. On Tuesday night the princess attended an American Red Cross fund-raiser in Washington to aid land-mine victims around the world. (AP Photo/White House)
Associated Press
File Photo: From Aug. 9, 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales, poses for photos with two boy land mine victims in Bosnia, in the village of Klokotnica, 60 kms northwest of Tuzla. Both boys had lost legs after stepping on landmines. (AP Photo/Amel Emric)
AMEL EMRIC
File Photo: Princess Diana, center, with Mirzeta Gabelic, a 15-year-old landmine victim, in front of Mirzeta's home in Sarajevo, Sunday Aug. 10, 1997. Lady Diana arrived in three days private visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina to focus world attention on the continuing plague of land mines and to call for complete ban on the production, sale and use of land mines. (AP Photo/Hidajet Delic)
HIDAJET DELIC
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 1993 file photo, Princess Diana and sons Harry and William at Banana Bay Beach, St. Kitts. Harry and William said on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, that they plan to build a statue to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana's death in a Paris car crash in 1997. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Richard Drew
FILE - In this Monday, March 17, 1997 file photo, South African President Nelson Mandela, left, shows the way to Princess Diana, during a meeting in Cape Town. (AP Photo/Sasa Kralj, File)
Sasa Kralj
FILE - In this Thursday July 17, 1997 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana rides a personal watercraft with her son Prince Harry, steering, in Saint Tropez, on the French Riviera, where she is spending a few days holidaying. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
Lionel Cironneau
FILE - Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales walks on the quay of the residence of Mohamed Al Fayed, in Saint Tropez, French Riviera, Sunday July 20, 1997. It has been nearly 25 years since Princess Diana died in a high-speed car crash in Paris. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
Lionel Cironneau
FILE -- In this Aug. 22, 1997 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, and her companion Dodi Fayed, walk on a pontoon in the French Riviera resort of St Tropez. (AP Photo/Patrick Bar-Nice Matin, file)
Patrick Bar
