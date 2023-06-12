NEW YORK — Billionaire investor turned philanthropist George Soros is ceding control of his $25 billion empire to a younger son, Alexander Soros, according to an exclusive interview with The Wall Street Journal.
George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, attends the Joseph A. Schumpeter Award ceremony June 21, 2019, in Vienna, Austria.
Soros’ business holdings include his nonprofit Open Society Foundations, which is active in more than 120 countries and funnels about $1.5 billion annually to groups such as those that back human rights and promote the growth of democracies around the world, according to its website.
The 37-year-old, who goes by Alex, told the Wall Street Journal that he is “more political” than his 92-year-old father, who has been a right-wing target for his backing of liberal causes such as reducing racial bias in the justice system. But he noted that the two “think alike."
Alex said he was broadening his father's “liberal aims” and embracing different causes including voting and abortion rights, as well as gender equity. He said he aims to keep using the family's wealth to back left-leaning U.S. politicians.
Alex told the Wall Street Journal that he recently met with Biden administration officials, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and heads of state, including Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to push for issues related to the family foundation.
In December, the board of Open Society Foundations, known as OSF, elected Alex as its chairman, succeeding his father. The newspaper also reported that Alex now directs political activity as president of Soros’ super PAC.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the younger Soros is the only family member on the investment committee overseeing Soros Fund Management, which manages money for the foundation and the family.
During the interview with the newspaper, Alex expressed concern that former President Donald Trump would return to the White House and hinted that the Soros organization would play a key financial role in the 2024 presidential race.
“As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too,” he said in the interview that took place at the fund manager’s New York offices.
Alex is the oldest of two sons from George Soros' marriage with his second wife, Susan Weber, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The appointment passes over George Soros' elder son Jonathan Soros, 52, a lawyer with a background in finance. He had been believed to be the clear successor until “a falling out and a change of heart,” according to the paper.
Philanthropy 50: Here's a look at America’s top 50 donors of 2022
Philanthropy 50
As the ranks of America’s super wealthy grow, the roster of major philanthropists is expanding to include not-so-typical megadonors — among them, a professional clarinetist, a Ph.D. in meat science, and a lawyer who regularly argues before the U.S. Supreme Court.
These are the donors who gave the most in 2022, according to The Philanthropy 50, an annual ranking compiled by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. A searchable database with more information on the donors and their beneficiaries is available at
philanthropy.com.
Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and non-profits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.
1. Bill Gates
Microsoft co-founder $5.1 billion Biggest gift: $5.1 billion to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
2. Michael Bloomberg
Founder of Bloomberg financial news company $1.7 billion Biggest gift: Various
3. Warren Buffett
Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway $758.8 million Biggest gift: $474.3 million to Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation
4. Jacklyn and Miguel Bezos
President of Bezos Family Foundation (Jacklyn) and retired engineer (Miguel) $710.5 million Biggest gift: $710.5 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
5. John and Laura Arnold
Retired hedge-fund manager (John, pictured) and former lawyer (Laura) $617 million Biggest gift: $617 million to Laura and John Arnold Foundation
6. Ruth DeYoung Kohler II
John Michael Kohler Arts Center director $440 million Biggest gift: $440 million to Ruth Foundation for the Arts
7. Sergey Brin
Google co-founder $411.4 million Biggest gift: $274.3 million to Sergey Brin Family Foundation
8. Denny Sanford
Banker $333 million Biggest gift: $150 million to University of California at San Diego
9. Alice Clark
Businesswoman $321.8 million Biggest gift: $321.8 million to A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation
Photo: Relatives of A. James Clark and board members of the A. James and Alice B. Clark Foundation present a donation to the University of Maryland.
10. Harry and Linda Fath
Businessman and wife $275.3 million Biggest gift(s): $50 million apiece to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, Catholic Inner City Schools Education Foundation, Notre Dame Law School, St. Xavier High School, Xavier University
In photo: A non-governmental hospital ship in Antwerp, Belgium, partially financed by Harry and Linda Fath.
11. Pierre and Pam Omidyar
Founder of eBay and wife (not pictured) $266 million Biggest gift: Various
12. George Roberts
Co-founder of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts international investment firm $205 million Biggest gift: $140 million to Claremont McKenna College
13. Leonard Lauder
Chairman emeritus of the Estee Lauder Companies $188.3 million Biggest gift: $125 million to University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine
14. Sobrato Family
Real estate developers $167.5 million Biggest gift: $164 million to Sobrato Family Foundation
15. Audrey Steele Burnand
Former foundation director $165.8 million Biggest gift: $106 million to Hoag Hospital Foundation
16. John and Kathy Schreiber
Financier and wife $125 million Biggest gift: $100 million to Loyola University Chicago
17. Jeff Bezos
Amazon founder $122.2 million Biggest gift: Various
18. Irwin and Joan Jacobs
Qualcomm co-founder and wife (not pictured) $105.5 million Biggest gift: $75 million to Joan and Irwin Jacobs Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego
19. Edward Avedisian
Clarinetist $104.8 million Biggest gift: $100 million to Boston University Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of Medicine
20. Brian Chesky
Airbnb co-founder $103.3 million Biggest gift: $100 million to Barack Obama Foundation
21. (tie) Gerry Lenfest
Lenfest Communications founder $100 million Biggest gift(s): $50 million apiece to Lenfest Institute for Journalism and Museum of the American Revolution
21. (tie) Marvin Mann
Businessman $100 million Biggest gift: $100 million to Samford University
21. (tie) John Paulson
Hedge fund founder $100 million Biggest gift: $100 million New York University
24. Craig Newmark
Craigslist founder $81 million Biggest gift: $81 million to Craig Newmark Foundation and Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund
25. Stuart and Molly Sloan
Investor and wife $78 million Biggest gift: $78 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
26. David Baldwin
Businessman $74.3 million Biggest gift: $12.7 million to Community Foundation Tampa Bay
27. Anthony Wood
Roku founder $71.5 million Biggest gift: $48.2 million to WoodNext Philanthropies
28. Eric and Wendy Schmidt
Former Google CEO and wife $68.2 million Biggest gift: $47 million to Schmidt Ocean Institute
29. Fred Smith
FedEx founder $65 million Biggest gift: $65 million to Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation
30. Richard and Melanie Lundquist
Real estate developers $62.8 million Biggest gift: $50 million to McPherson College
31. Adrienne Arsht
Businesswoman $62.4 million Biggest gift: $25 million Atlantic Council
32. (tie) Marc and Lynne Benioff
Salesforce founder and wife $60 million Biggest gift: $60 million to University of California at Santa Barbara
32. (tie) Stewart and Judy Colton
Business owners $60 million Biggest gift: $50 million to University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine
34. Joseph Gebbia Jr.
Airbnb co-founder $58.6 million Biggest gift: $25 million to American Friends of the Ocean Cleanup
35. Robert and Karen Hale
Granite Telecommunications co-founder and wife (left and center) $58.5 million Biggest gift: $52.3 million to Fox Rock Foundation
36. Tilman Fertitta
Restaurateur $55.5 million Biggest gift: $50 million to University of Houston Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine
37. Richard and Nancy Kinder
Businessman and wife $55.4 million Biggest gift: Kinder Foundation
38. (tie) Jon and Mindy Gray
Financier and wife $55 million Biggest gift: $55 million University of Pennsylvania
38. (tie) Roy and Diana Vagelos
Physician-scientist $55 million Biggest gift: $55 million to Barnard Colllege
40. (tie) Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang
Nvidia Corporation founder $50 million Biggest gift: $50 million to Oregon State University Foundation
40. (tie) Thomas Kline
Lawyer $50 million Biggest gift: $50 million to Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University
40. (tie) Peter Paulsen
Real estate developer $50 million Biggest gift: $50 million to PeaceHealth
43. John Metz and Ali Khan
Art collector and husband $46 million Biggest gift: $46 million to Miami University
44. Gordon and Joyce Davis
Businessman and wife $45.7 million Biggest gift: $44 million to Texas Tech University
45. Harriet Macomber
Investor $45 million Biggest gift: $45 million to Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines
46. John Martinson
Investor $44.7 million Biggest gift: $25.4 million to Purdue University
47. David and Kathleen LaCross
Businessman and wife $44 million Biggest gift: $44 million to University of Virginia Darden School of Business
48. Bastian Family
Farmers $41.3 million Biggest gift: $41.3 million to Utah State University
49. (tie) David Frederick and Sophia Lynn
Lawyer $40 million Biggest gift: $35 million to University of Oxford
49. (tie) Murry Gerber
Businessman $40 million Biggest gift: $40 million to Augustana College
