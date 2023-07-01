Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.

The images suggest that dozens of tents were erected within the past two weeks at a former military base outside Osipovichi, a town about 140 miles north of the Ukrainian border. A satellite photo taken on Jun. 15 shows no sign of the rows of white and green structures that are clearly visible in a later image, dated Friday.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his fighters escaped prosecution and were offered refuge in Belarus last week after Minsk helped broker a deal to end what appeared to be an armed insurrection by the mercenary group.

The abortive revolt saw Wagner troops who had fought alongside Russian forces in Ukraine capture a military headquarters in southern Russia and march hundreds of miles toward Moscow, seemingly unimpeded.

Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, said his country, a close and dependent ally of Moscow, could use Wagner's experience and expertise, and announced that he offered the fighters an "abandoned military unit" to set up camp.

Aliaksandr Azarau, leader of the anti-Lukashenko BYPOL guerrilla group of former military members, told The Associated Press by phone on Thursday that construction of a site for Wagner mercenaries was underway near Osipovichi.

Up to 8,000 fighters from Wagner's private military force may be deployed in Belarus, a spokesperson for Ukraine's border force told Ukrainian media Saturday. Speaking to the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper, Andriy Demchenko said Ukraine would strengthen its 674-mile border with Belarus in response.

Demchenko told Ukrainska Pravda on Saturday that as of this week, some 2,000 troops from regular Russian army units also remained stationed in Belarus.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez began a visit to Kyiv as a show of continuing support from Madrid and the European Union for Ukraine's fight to dislodge invading Russian forces.

In an address to Ukraine's parliament that received several standing ovations, Sánchez said, "We'll be with you as long as it takes."

"I am here to express the firm determination of the European (Union) and Europe against the illegal and unjustified Russian aggression to Ukraine," he said as Spain took over the six-month rotating presidency of the 27-nation EU.

At a later news conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sanchez announced Spain would deliver more heavy weaponry to Ukraine including four Leopard tanks and armored personnel carriers, as well as a portable field hospital. He also said Spain will provide an additional 55 million euros to help with reconstruction needs.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, regional officials reported that at least three civilians were killed and 17 wounded by Russian shelling on Friday and overnight in the front-line eastern Donetsk region, where fierce battles are raging, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that fierce clashes continued in three areas in Donetsk where it said Russia massed troops and attempted to advance. It named the outskirts of three cities — Bakhmut, Lyman and Marinka — as front-line hot spots.

Five people including a child were wounded Friday and overnight in the Kherson region in the south, regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said. Prokudin said Russian forces launched 82 artillery, drone, mortar shell and rocket attacks on the province, which is cut in two by a stretch of the front line and still reeling from flooding unleashed by the collapse earlier this month of a major Dnipro river dam.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, Russian shelling over the previous day wounded a 57-year-old civilian, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. In the Sumy region farther west, a teenage boy was hurt in a strike from across the Russian border, the local military administration reported.

Referring to possible peace talks, Sanchez said that "only Ukraine can set the terms and times for peace negotiations. Other countries and regions are proposing peace plans. Their involvement is much appreciated, but, at the same time, we can't accept them entirely.

"This is a war of aggression, with an aggressor and a victim. They cannot be treated equally and ignoring the rules should in no way be rewarded. That is why that is why we support President Zelenskyy's peace formula," Sánchez added.

Zelenskyy expressed frustration at the news conference about the lack of clarity over Western training for Ukrainian fighter pilots. He said Western allies have not yet set a timetable to train pilots on U.S.-made F-16s despite their expressions of readiness.

"I think that some partners are delaying this process, why they do this I have no idea," he said.

The introduction of F-16s to the war could give Ukraine a much needed edge over Russia, which currently enjoys air superiority.