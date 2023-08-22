Here's a look at trending topics for Tuesday, Aug. 22:
Rihanna's new baby
Rihanna reportedly feels "her family is now complete" after giving birth to her second baby, according to a report by PEOPLE Magazine.
The 35-year-old singer and her partner A$AP Rocky, who also share 15-month-old son RZA, are believed to have welcomed their second baby into the world earlier this month, but it's said they aren't planning to have any more kids in the future.
An insider told PEOPLE magazine: "Rihanna feels her family is now complete."


National Cinema Day
Still haven't seen "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer"? This Sunday, you'll be able to catch up for $4 a ticket in movie theaters nationwide.
Theater owners announced Monday that the second annual National Cinema Day will be held Sunday, Aug. 27. For one day, all movies — in all formats and at all showtimes — will be $4 at participating theaters. More than 3,000 theaters are participating, which accounts for most of the cinemas in the U.S., including the leading chains AMC and Regal.
It's the second straight year theaters are trotting out the one-day event at the tail end of summer.
Disney World vs. Ron DeSantis
Already involved in two lawsuits with Disney, Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees to a board that oversees Disney World's governing district on Monday launched a battle against the company on a new front — free passes and discounts for district employees.
Board members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District submitted a complaint to the state Inspector General, claiming that the millions of dollars in season passes, as well as discounts on hotels, merchandise, food and beverages, that their Disney-supporting predecessors provided governing district employees amount to unethical benefits and perks.

Hollywood strike
Kerry Washington and Martin Sheen, a pair of fictional former politicos, turned Hollywood's strikes into a rousing campaign rally Tuesday with speeches celebrating unity across the industry and with labor at large.
“We are here because we know that unions matter,” said Washington, who played a political fixer on ABC’s “Scandal.” “Not only do we have solidarity within our union, we have solidarity between our unions, because we are workers.”
The rally outside Disney Studios in Burbank, California, coming more than a month into a strike by Hollywood actors and more than three months into a strike by screenwriters, was meant to highlight their alliance with the industry's other guilds and the nation's other unions, including the Teamsters and the AFL-CIO.
This morning's top headlines: Tropical Storms Harold, Hilary; Biden in Maui; Trump to surrender
Tropical Storms Harold, Hilary; Biden in Maui; Trump to surrender; and more top news this morning:
A tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico has strengthened into a tropical storm as it continues to churn towards South Texas, where residents were bracing for heavy rain, flooding, powerful winds and dangerous rip currents Tuesday. Tropical Storm Harold had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph around 2 a.m. ET Tuesday, when its center was about 195 miles east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said.
Crews worked to dig roads, buildings and care home residents out of the mud across a wide swath of Southwestern U.S. desert Monday, after the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. The National Hurricane Center said only vestiges of a weakened system was moving over the Rocky Mountains late Monday. Hilary first made landfall as a hurricane in Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula on Sunday, causing one death. Officials say California so far appears to have emerged with no deaths, no serious injuries or any extreme damage.
President Joe Biden has told survivors of Hawaii’s wildfires that the nation “grieves with you.” He promised that the federal government will help "for as long as it takes” Hawaii to recover from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Biden arrived in Maui on Monday, 13 days after the wildfires ravaged the western part of the island. At least 115 people were killed. Biden and his wife, Jill, surveyed the devastation, were briefed by state and local officials, and met with survivors and first responders before returning to the mainland.
Former President Donald Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face charges in the case accusing him of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss. Writing on his social media network Monday night, Trump said: “Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED. Hours earlier, his bond had been set at $200,000. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that when Trump surrenders there will be a “hard lockdown” of the area surrounding the main county jail.
U.S. regulators have approved the first RSV vaccine for pregnant women to protect their newborns. The respiratory infection fills hospitals with wheezing babies every fall and winter. Pfizer's vaccine, given in late pregnancy, allows moms-to-be to develop virus-fighting antibodies that pass to their fetus. The Food and Drug Administration approval came late Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off before maternal vaccinations begin. The only other option to protect babies is giving them lab-made antibodies. RSV is a coldlike nuisance for most healthy people but it can be life-threatening for the very young.
As a wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari listened in court, her brother vowed on Monday to move her remains to a place Larry Rudolph would never discover. Vincent Finizio also predicted that Rudolph’s future grandchildren will never know he existed and that he would die “alone and unmourned.” His comments came shortly before a judge sentenced Rudolph to life in prison and imposed over an estimated $15 million in financial penalties against him. Rudolph plans to appeal his conviction.
Russian officials say air defense systems have thwarted four nighttime Ukrainian drone attacks. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that the falling wreckage of one drone shattered an apartment building’s windows and damaged vehicles in Moscow’s western suburbs. There were no reports of injuries in the latest drone attacks that Russia blames on Kyiv, as the war approaches its 18-month milestone. Though the drone attacks on Russian soil have occurred almost daily in recent weeks, they have caused little damage. Even so, they have unnerved some Russians and are in line with the Ukrainian president's pledge to take the war into the heart of Russia.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing Facebook of putting profits over people’s safety during Canada’s wildfire emergencies. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced earlier this summer it would keep its promise to block news content in Canada on its platforms in response to a new law that requires tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online. Fires raging in Canada have pushed thousands from their homes and threatened a provincial capital hundreds of kilometers (miles) to the north. Trudeau say it is inconceivable that Facebook is choosing to put corporate profits ahead of insuring that local news organizations can get up to date information to Canadians.
Srettha Thavisin from the populist Pheu Thai party secured enough votes in parliament to become the country’s 30th prime minister Tuesday. While the vote was still ongoing, his supporters celebrated an end to months of post-election uncertainty in which the winning progressive Move Forward Party was blocked from taking power by conservative senators. Srettha, a real estate tycoon, will lead a coalition of 11 parties assembled by Pheu Thai that includes two pro-military parties affiliated with outgoing Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Move Forward was excluded from the coalition. Critics called the new government a betrayal of the election results, but Pheu Thai leaders defended it as a necessity for ending the political deadlock and creating reconciliation.
A State Department official says Mexico’s government has raised repeated concerns with the U.S. about large buoys Texas put on the Rio Grande to deter migrants. The testimony Tuesday in a federal court in Austin sought to reinforce what the Biden administration argues are the diplomatic stakes over wrecking-ball-sized buoys authorized by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this summer. The hearing was held days after Texas repositioned the barrier closer to United States soil. U.S. District Judge David Ezra did not immediately rule on the case Tuesday. The Biden administration is seeking an injunction that would immediately remove the barrier.