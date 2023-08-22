Here's a look at trending topics for Tuesday, Aug. 22:

Rihanna's new baby

Rihanna reportedly feels "her family is now complete" after giving birth to her second baby, according to a report by PEOPLE Magazine.

The 35-year-old singer and her partner A$AP Rocky, who also share 15-month-old son RZA, are believed to have welcomed their second baby into the world earlier this month, but it's said they aren't planning to have any more kids in the future.

An insider told PEOPLE magazine: "Rihanna feels her family is now complete."

National Cinema Day

Still haven't seen "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer"? This Sunday, you'll be able to catch up for $4 a ticket in movie theaters nationwide.

Theater owners announced Monday that the second annual National Cinema Day will be held Sunday, Aug. 27. For one day, all movies — in all formats and at all showtimes — will be $4 at participating theaters. More than 3,000 theaters are participating, which accounts for most of the cinemas in the U.S., including the leading chains AMC and Regal.

It's the second straight year theaters are trotting out the one-day event at the tail end of summer.

Disney World vs. Ron DeSantis

Already involved in two lawsuits with Disney, Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees to a board that oversees Disney World's governing district on Monday launched a battle against the company on a new front — free passes and discounts for district employees.

Board members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District submitted a complaint to the state Inspector General, claiming that the millions of dollars in season passes, as well as discounts on hotels, merchandise, food and beverages, that their Disney-supporting predecessors provided governing district employees amount to unethical benefits and perks.

Hollywood strike

Kerry Washington and Martin Sheen, a pair of fictional former politicos, turned Hollywood's strikes into a rousing campaign rally Tuesday with speeches celebrating unity across the industry and with labor at large.

“We are here because we know that unions matter,” said Washington, who played a political fixer on ABC’s “Scandal.” “Not only do we have solidarity within our union, we have solidarity between our unions, because we are workers.”

The rally outside Disney Studios in Burbank, California, coming more than a month into a strike by Hollywood actors and more than three months into a strike by screenwriters, was meant to highlight their alliance with the industry's other guilds and the nation's other unions, including the Teamsters and the AFL-CIO.