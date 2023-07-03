Here's a look at trending topics for today, July 3:
Robert De Niro
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, has died, his mother announced on social media.
He was 19.
Actress Drena De Niro, Robert De Niro’s daughter, wrote about the loss of her son in a post on Instagram on Sunday.
“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life,” the caption read in part. “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”
She tagged her son’s father, artist Carlos Rodriguez, who goes by Carlos Mare, in the post.
Venus Williams/Wimbledon
As Venus Williams entered Centre Court for her 24th Wimbledon appearance at age 43, greeted by a standing ovation, she held a green exercise band overhead with both hands and stretched it while striding to her sideline seat.
Once her first-round match against Elina Svitolina began, Williams played like a throwback version of herself. Those big serves. Those crisp strokes. Quickly, she was a point from a 3-0 lead on Monday.
And then, moving forward to attempt a volley, Williams slipped on the green grass. Her right foot gave way. She collapsed to the ground. She shrieked and clutched at her right knee, which already was covered by a beige sleeve. Williams twice was treated by a trainer — including getting that knee taped up during a medical timeout after the first set — and although the American kept playing, she could not manage to overcome 2019 Wimbledon semifinalist Svitolina in a 6-4, 6-3 defeat.
Rudy Farias found
A Houston man who went missing as a teen more than eight years ago has been found safe, the Texas Center for the Missing said.
Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV had been missing since March 6, 2015, according to a missing persons flyer.
Someone called 911 after finding him unresponsive outside a church, with cuts and bruises, Farias’ mother told CNN affiliate KTRK. She believes he was badly abused and beaten, KTRK reported.
“After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe,” said a Sunday tweet from the Texas Center for the Missing.
Mexico vs. Qatar
4th of July
Baltimore mass shooting; 'Indiana Jones'; Wimbledon underway; plus, more morning headlines:
Police in Baltimore say two people were killed and 28 wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition. Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley says the shooting took place at a block party just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Brooklyn Homes area. The deceased victims were an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. The wounded ranged in age from 13 to 32, with more than half of them being younger than 18. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has asked anyone with information about the crime to help investigators. Baltimore has recorded nearly 130 homicides and close to 300 shootings this year.
Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday. In Arizona’s largest metro area, Phoenix and surrounding communities flirted with a high of 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. The National Weather Service in Phoenix is forecasting 116 degrees for Monday, just two degrees off the record high for that date set in 1907, before temperatures drop a few degrees for the next three days. In Nevada, the first excessive heat warning of the summer runs through Monday evening for the Las Vegas metro area. Daytime cooling centers are open across the region. Elsewhere, the heat and severe weather remained a concern throughout the southeast.
Unrest across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old appeared to slow on its sixth night, but fires and vandalism continued to target public buildings, cars and municipal trash cans overnight into Monday. The Interior Ministry says there were 157 arrests overnight out of a total of 3,354 since last Tuesday, and that two law enforcement stations were attacked, among other damage. About 45,000 officers were deployed nationwide to counter anger over discrimination against people who trace their roots to former French colonies and live in low-income neighborhoods. Nahel, the teenager killed last Tuesday, was of Algerian descent and was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.
Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched a drone attack on the capital Kyiv. It was the first such attack of the war in 12 days. The head of the Kyiv city administration said Sunday that all of the Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones were detected and shot down. The surrounding Kyiv region was also targeted. The Kyiv regional reported that one person was wounded by falling debris from a destroyed drone. Officials in the Ukrainian capital didn’t provide an exact number of drones that attacked the city. But Ukraine’s air force said that eight Shaheds and three Kalibr cruise missiles were launched by the Russians across the country.
Israel has launched its most intense military operation in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades. The raid on Monday included a series of drone strikes and the deployment of hundreds of troops on an open-ended mission into a militant stronghold. At least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded. The crackdown in the Jenin refugee camp was reminiscent of Israeli military tactics during the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s. It also came at a time of growing domestic pressure for a tough response to recent attacks on Israeli settlers, including a shooting last month that killed four Israelis.
Moviegoers were only moderately interested in going to the theater to say goodbye to Harrison Ford’s archaeologist character in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Ticket sale estimates released by studios Sunday came in on the lower end of projections with $60 million from 4,600 North American theaters in its opening weekend. Including $70 million from international showings in 52 markets, “Dial of Destiny” celebrated a $130 million global opening. The film, which is the last time Harrison Ford will play Indiana Jones, easily earned the No. 1 spot, followed by “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Elemental.” But with a reported $250 million production budget, “Indiana Jones's” launch was decidedly underwhelming.
Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams has lost in the first round of her 24th appearance at the All England Club. Williams fell to the ground at Centre Court early on against Elina Svitolina and her right knee was treated twice by a trainer. The 43-year-old American kept playing but could not manage to overcome 2019 Wimbledon semifinalist Svitolina in a 6-4, 6-3 defeat at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Williams was the oldest player in this year's field and the fourth-oldest to compete in the main draw at Wimbledon. Svitolina was only 2 when Williams made her Wimbledon debut in 1997 and just 5 when Williams won the event for the first time.
Shane van Gisbergen won his NASCAR Cup Series debut on a rainy Sunday in downtown Chicago, chasing down Justin Haley and Chase Elliott in a memorable finish to the series’ first street race. After passing Elliott, van Gisbergen dueled with Haley in the final laps before the three-time Supercars champion moved in front for good. Haley held on for second, and Elliott was third. The 34-year-old van Gisbergen, a New Zealand native, got a chance to drive the No. 91 Chevrolet in Chicago as part of Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91. The goal for the team is expanding its global reach.