Robert De Niro

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, has died, his mother announced on social media.

He was 19.

Actress Drena De Niro, Robert De Niro’s daughter, wrote about the loss of her son in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life,” the caption read in part. “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”

She tagged her son’s father, artist Carlos Rodriguez, who goes by Carlos Mare, in the post.

Venus Williams/Wimbledon

As Venus Williams entered Centre Court for her 24th Wimbledon appearance at age 43, greeted by a standing ovation, she held a green exercise band overhead with both hands and stretched it while striding to her sideline seat.

Once her first-round match against Elina Svitolina began, Williams played like a throwback version of herself. Those big serves. Those crisp strokes. Quickly, she was a point from a 3-0 lead on Monday.

And then, moving forward to attempt a volley, Williams slipped on the green grass. Her right foot gave way. She collapsed to the ground. She shrieked and clutched at her right knee, which already was covered by a beige sleeve. Williams twice was treated by a trainer — including getting that knee taped up during a medical timeout after the first set — and although the American kept playing, she could not manage to overcome 2019 Wimbledon semifinalist Svitolina in a 6-4, 6-3 defeat.

Rudy Farias found

A Houston man who went missing as a teen more than eight years ago has been found safe, the Texas Center for the Missing said.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV had been missing since March 6, 2015, according to a missing persons flyer.

Someone called 911 after finding him unresponsive outside a church, with cuts and bruises, Farias’ mother told CNN affiliate KTRK. She believes he was badly abused and beaten, KTRK reported.

“After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe,” said a Sunday tweet from the Texas Center for the Missing.

