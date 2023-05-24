Here's a look at trending topics for today, May 24:

Tina Turner

Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ‘70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping "What's Love Got to Do With It," has died at 83.

Turner died Tuesday, after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

Few stars traveled so far — she was born Anna Mae Bullock in a segregated Tennessee hospital and spent her latter years on a 260,000 square foot estate on Lake Zurich — and overcame so much. Physically battered, emotionally devastated and financially ruined by her 20-year relationship with Ike Turner, she became a superstar on her own in her 40s, at a time when most of her peers were on their way down, and remained a top concert draw for years after.

Read more about her here:

NVDA) stock

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.04 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $7.19 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.51 billion.

La Liga

With Vinícius Júnior watching from the stands, Rodrygo scored the winning goal and raised his fist in solidarity with his Real Madrid and Brazil teammate.

It was one of the many tributes to Vinícius in Madrid's first game since the latest case of racial abuse against the player, who considered leaving the field Sunday after being insulted by Valencia fans.

“All the support for Vini was beautiful,” said Rodrygo, whose late goal gave Madrid a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league on Wednesday. “What happened to him can happen to many players. We know that it has happened a lot of times in soccer. But we are happy because we see that the world is uniting to fight this.”

Find out more here:

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

The Hill We Climb

Ron DeSantis