Rudy Giuliani, who as a member of Donald Trump’s legal team sought to overturn 2020 election results in battleground states, has been interviewed by investigators with the Justice Department special counsel’s office. A spokesman for Giuliani confirmed he met with the special counsel and said the “appearance was entirely voluntary and conducted in a professional manner." A person familiar with the matter said the interview was not done before a grand jury. The interview is an additional sign of busy investigative activity by special counsel Jack Smith as his team of prosecutors continues to scrutinize efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the election ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.