Today is Monday, June 26, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Russian revolt; LGBTQ+ Pride parades; BET Awards
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster. He inspected troops in Ukraine n a video released Monday aimed at projecting a sense of order after the country’s most serious political crisis in decades. But uncertainty still swirled about Shoigu’s fate, that of the rebellion leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private army, the impact on the war in Ukraine, and even the political future of President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin said it had made a deal that would see Prigozhin move to Belarus and receive amnesty, along with his soldiers. Yet Russian media report that a criminal probe against Prigozhin continued, and his whereabouts were unknown.
LGBTQ+ revelers and allies are partying coast to coast for the grand crescendo of Pride Month. Thousands of people filled New York's Fifth Avenue in celebration, with parades and parties cascading across the country through Chicago, Houston, and on to San Francisco. Organizers went out of their way to spotlight the importance of non-binary and transgender activists as new laws targeting LGBTQ+ rights proliferate in statehouses. Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver and Seattle are all hosting annual Pride parades. But while some people are whooping it up in celebration, many are mindful of the growing conservative countermovement to limit rights.
An international group of agencies is investigating the loss of the Titan submersible, seeking to determine what caused it to implode while carrying five people to the Titanic. Investigators from the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the French marine casualties investigation board and the United Kingdom Marine Accident Investigation Branch are working closely together on the probe of the June 18 accident that drew worldwide attention. Evidence is being collected in the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland, in coordination with Canadian authorities. U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jason Neubauer, that agency’s chief investigator, did not give a timeline for the investigation.
Police in Missouri investigated two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning. They were called around 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. At least three people were found dead in a parking lot and near the intersection of 57th Street and Prospect Avenue. The police department said at least five others are thought to be injured after arriving at various hospitals. A police spokesperson said there was a large gathering near an auto mechanic shop at the intersection where people were shot. Arrests were not immediately made.
Closing arguments are expected in the trial of a former Florida sheriff's deputy accused of failing to stop the Parkland school massacre five years ago. Prosecutors and Scot Peterson's defense attorney are scheduled to give their closing arguments Monday. Peterson is charged with felony child neglect for allegedly failing to confront the shooter during the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. The 60-year-old former deputy is charged with felony child neglect. Prosecutors say he failed to enter a three-story classroom building to confront the shooter. Peterson says that because of echoes, he did not know where the shots were coming from.
The 2023 BET Awards are celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre’s earliest voices, late legends, and new talent during a performance-packed show that consistently felt like a party. Busta Rhymes took home the Lifetime Achievement Award with a star-studded tribute performance. The night’s biggest surprise was a rare public performance by Quavo and Offset, the surviving members of Migos, who did a rendition of “Bad and Boujee” in front of an image of Takeoff, who died in a shooting last December. DJ Kid Capri walked the audience through rap classics honoring not just East and West rap but also the styles of Miami, Atlanta and Jamaica, live from Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” slung its webs back atop the box office ranks while “The Flash” saw a drop faster than the film’s speedy character. The Spidey animated sequel -- starring Shameik Moore as the teenage webslinger Miles Morales — reclaimed the No. 1 spot in its fourth week in North American theaters, scoring $19.3 million. The latest number helped the Sony film reach $317.1 million domestically and an impressive $560.3 million worldwide. “Spider-Verse” beat out “Elemental,” which took second place for the second week in a row with an estimated $18.5 million. The film held on to the spot after experiencing Pixar’s worst three-day opening last week.
Ross Chastain held off Martin Truex Jr. and won the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. It's the third Cup Series victory for Chastain and his first since Talladega in April of last year. Chastain also gave Trackhouse Racing its first victory of the year at its home track. He led a race-high 100 laps, including the final 34. The 30-year-old had to weave by some slower traffic to hold off Truex by 0.789 seconds. Chastain clinched a playoff berth and celebrated with a burnout before smashing a watermelon. Denny Hamlin finished third, Chase Elliott was fourth and Kyle Larson was fifth.
Ruoning Yin made a birdie putt from about 10 feet on the final hole and became the second woman from China to win a major, beating Yuka Saso by one shot in the Women’s PGA Championship. After Saso made birdie ahead of her on the par-5 18th hole at Baltusrol to move into a tie for the lead, Yin found the rough with her tee shot, then hit her third shot into an ideal spot and curled in the right-to-left breaking putt, pumping her fist after it dropped. The 20-year-old Yin closed with a 4-under 67, finished at 8-under 276. She joined Shanshan Feng as Chinese winners of women's majors.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1997, the first Harry Potter novel was published in the United Kingdom.
In 1959, Ingemar Johansson knocks out Floyd Patterson in the third round at Yankee Stadium to win the world heavyweight title. See more sports…
***