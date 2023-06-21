Here's a look at trending topics for today, June 21:

Secret Invasion

Nick Fury started out in comics leading a group of soldiers known as the Howling Commandos. In “Secret Invasion,” the latest Disney+ series, the SHIELD chief, a.k.a. Samuel L. Jackson, fronts a mostly entertaining game of Marvel-supporting-character Bingo, seeking to thwart a plot by shapeshifting Skrulls with their cinematic roots in the “Captain Marvel” movies.

It’s a different kind of series for Marvel/Disney+, kicking off with promise based on the first two episodes by feeling as if it’s equal parts “Mission: Impossible” and “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” given that the Skrull ability to mimic others makes it extremely difficult to know who to trust.

The series also adds impressive new faces in support of Jackson, including Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”), Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir as the Skrull leader bent on literal world domination, telling his underlings, “Earth will be our home. Because I will take it.”

Kristaps Porzingis

As the Spurs prepare to likely select athletic freak Victor Wembanyama with the first pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, it appears that the Celtics are set to acquire a unicorn of their own.

According to multiple reports on Wednesday, the Celtics are close to completing a deal to land Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards in a massive three-team trade that also includes the Clippers. In the trade, the Clippers would receive Malcolm Brogdon from the Celtics, while the Wizards would get Marcus Morris and draft compensation.

The trade was first reported by The Athletic, which described the deal as a “high possibility” and was close to being completed as of late Wednesday afternoon as the three teams worked through the details of the framework.

Clark Haggans

Clark Haggans, an outside linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 13-year career that included stops in Arizona and San Francisco, has died. He was 46.

Colorado State University, where Haggans starred in the late 1990s, said Haggans died on Monday. No cause of death was given.

The Steelers took a flyer on Haggans in the fifth round of the 2000 draft. He responded by becoming a special teams ace before graduating into a starting role opposite Joey Porter on a defense that regularly ranked among the best in the NFL.

John Durham

Submersible missing