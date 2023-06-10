Egyptian authorities have banned swimming near a beach at a Red Sea resort after a shark fatally mauled a Russian citizen Thursday, according to Egyptian and Russian officials.

The deadly incident took place in the popular tourist city of Hurghada on Egypt’s eastern coast and was captured on video, with horrified onlookers screaming in dismay.

Russian Consul-General Viktor Voropayev told Russia state-run TASS news that a Russian national who was born in 1999 “died as a result of a shark attack.”

“This has been confirmed by Egypt’s competent authorities,” Voropayev reportedly said.

Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad ordered an investigation into the incident, Egypt’s Environment Ministry said.

She also directed local authorities to implement the “highest levels of safety for those who go to the beaches of the Red Sea, and to take all possible measures to avoid a recurrence of the shark attack incident again,” the statement said.

According to the statement, a specialized team was able to capture the “Tiger shark” that caused the incident “to examine it to find out the possible reasons for its attack and to indicate whether it is the same fish that caused previous accidents.”

The Environment Ministry issued a two-day ban on swimming beginning Friday, including snorkeling and all other water sports activities in the area between Gouna to the north of Hurghada and Soma Bay to its south.

Over the past years, several similar incidents have happened in the Egyptian Red Sea, CNN reported.

In 2022, two women were killed in shark attacks in Egypt’s Red Sea, south of the city of Hurghada, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Environment.

In 2020, a Ukrainian boy lost an arm, and an Egyptian tour guide lost a leg in a shark attack. In 2018, a shark killed a Czech tourist off a Red Sea beach,” according to the state-run Al-Ahram Online newspaper.

In the United States, recent shark bites in Florida and Hawaii and a suspected case in New Jersey have piqued interest in an age-old summer question for beachgoers — is it safe to go in the water?

Scientists and researchers who study sharks said the overwhelming answer to that question is yes, it is safe. Potentially dangerous interactions between humans and sharks are uncommon, and serious injuries and deaths from the bites are vanishingly rare, scientists said.

Nonetheless, the dramatic nature of shark bites and the stories of survivors, such as Hawaii surfer Mike Morita’s tale of fighting off a shark in April, capture the imagination. It’s a good idea to remember just how rare shark bites truly are, scientists said.

There have been typically around 70 to 80 unprovoked shark bites annually, worldwide, over the past decade. And not only are shark bites rare, they’ve been especially rare recently.

There were only 57 unprovoked bites last year, and five of those were fatal, according to University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File. There had been nine such deaths the previous year.

The database reported a year ago that one reason for the decline in bites might be be the global decline of shark populations.

The United States and Australia are typically the sites of the most reported shark bites. Florida had more bites than anywhere else on Earth last year with 16 unprovoked bites, two of which resulted in amputations, the Shark Attack File said.

This month, two Florida fishermen were bitten by sharks in separate incidents less than 36 hours apart.

5 things you might not know about sharks 1. Humans vs. sharks When it comes to humans versus sharks, the numbers are staggering. An average of 6 humans are killed worldwide each year by sharks, while humans kill 100 million to 273 million sharks annually, selling their body parts in markets around the globe. 2. They're old Sharks were swimming in the ocean depths long before dinosaurs climbed onto land. Researchers say sharks date back 400 million years. 3. 465 species There are 465 known species of sharks, ranging from the tiny spined pygmy shark (about 8 inches long) to the whale shark (about 50 feet in length). Each of these sharks plays a role in keeping other fish populations in check, which is why hunting and killing of sharks can create great imbalances in ocean life. 4. Not a 'miracle of evolution' Richard Dreyfuss' character in "Jaws" claimed that the shark is "a miracle of evolution," and that the only thing it does is "swim and eat and make little sharks, that's all." That's not exactly correct. Sharks have to eat, like every other living organism, but they don't mate until they are 12 to 15 years old. The females give birth to one or two pups at a time, making it difficult for the sharks' reproduction rates to keep pace with the annual kill rates. 5. A sixth sense Sharks are extraordinary hunters, who use six senses. In addition to smell, hearing, touch, taste and sight, they also are gifted with electroreception — special pores around their faces detect electrical currents from other organisms and allow them to deftly hone in on their prey. Visit The Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.) at www.mercurynews.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.