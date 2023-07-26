Take a look at trending topics for today, July 26:
Sinéad O’Connor
Sinéad O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s and was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the singer's family said in a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. No cause was disclosed.
She was public about her mental illness, saying that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. O’Connor posted a Facebook video in 2017 from a New Jersey motel where she had been living, saying that she was staying alive for the sake of others and that if it were up to her, she’d be “gone.”
Mitch McConnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters that he’s “fine,” after freezing during a news conference on Wednesday.
McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, stopped speaking in the middle of remarks at his regularly scheduled weekly news conference on Capitol Hill. After a 30-second pause, his colleagues crowded around to see if he was OK and asked him how he felt. GOP Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming was seen gripping McConnell’s arm and whispered to him, “Hey Mitch, anything else you want to say? Or should we just go back to your office? Do you want to say anything else to the press?”
He said nothing, and was led away from the press conference and towards his office by an aide. He returned to the news conference a few minutes later.
McConnell, asked by CNN what happened and if it is related to his fall earlier this year, said “No, I’m fine,” and then moved on to other reporters.
Hunter Biden
A plea deal between President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and the Justice Department is on hold after a dramatic court hearing Wednesday.
Hunter Biden failed to pay between $1.1 million and $1.5 million in federal taxes before the legal deadlines and was poised to plead guilty to two tax charges with prosecutors agreeing to recommend a sentence of probation.
But before the original plea could be entered, the deal began to unravel and a revised agreement reached during the hearing was not accepted by the judge.
“I cannot accept the plea agreement today, said District Judge Maryellen Noreika.
This morning's top headlines: Hunter Biden; Mega Millions; Women's World Cup
Hunter Biden's plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment. Hunter Biden was charged last month with two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018. He had been expected to plead guilty after making an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republicans in Congress may launch an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden over unproven allegations of financial wrongdoing. That would be a first step toward bringing articles of impeachment and could go into campaign season. McCarthy first floated the idea Monday on Fox News and spoke to reporters Tuesday at the Capitol. McCarthy is under enormous pressure from Trump allies with his slim GOP majority to elevate their priorities. White House spokesman Ian Sams said in response that the House GOP’s eagerness to go after the president "regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless.”
A federal judge has blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge on Tuesday delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give President Joe Biden’s administration time to appeal. The order from U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar of the Northern District of California takes away a key enforcement tool set in place by the Biden administration as coronavirus-based restrictions on asylum expired in May. The new rule imposes severe limitations on migrants seeking asylum but includes room for exceptions and does not apply to children traveling alone.
The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the 11th time in 17 months as part of its ongoing drive to curb inflation. But it provided little guidance about when — or whether — it might hike rates again. Wednesday’s move raised the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate from roughly 5.1% to 5.3% — its highest level since 2001. Coming on top of its previous hikes, the Fed’s latest action could lead to further increases in the costs of mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing. Speaking at a news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was noncommittal about any expectations for future rate hikes.
A lawyer for the estate of Michael Jackson argued at a court hearing that employees of corporations owned by the pop star could not be legally obligated to protect children from him. The argument came at hearing Wednesday in a California appeals court. The court is considering whether to revive previously dismissed lawsuits from Wade Robson and James Safechuck. The two men say Jackson sexually abused them when they were boys. They sued two corporations that were owned by Jackson for failing to protect them. The court said in a tentative decision that it was inclined to bring back the lawsuits and send them to trial.
Longtime Phoenix residents know that sweltering Julys are to be expected, but no one could have predicted the brutal heat wave that has enveloped the country’s fifth largest city this summer. Phoenix this month shattered its record for consecutive days in which the temperature reached at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit, standing at 26 days and counting as of Tuesday, when the forecast called for a high of 118. The record was likely to grow Wednesday, with a high of 119 degrees expected. A bit of relief might be on the horizon, though. The National Weather Service says Phoenix is expected to have its first high below 110 degrees on Monday along with some monsoon rains.
Volunteers are working frantically on a second day to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves on a beach in Western Australia, but more than 50 have already died. Nearly 100 long-finned pilot whales, stranded themselves Tuesday near Cheynes Beach by the city of Albany, on the southern tip of Western Australia, south of Perth. The state environment minister said the scene was utterly heartbreaking and distressing. Wildlife experts said the unusual behavior of the whales could indicate stress or illness within the pod. Pilot whales are social animals that often maintain close relationships with their pods throughout their lives.
The United States and the Netherlands meet again on the Women’s World Cup stage with smaller stakes than the 2019 title game won by the Americans. But the Dutch are collecting injuries at a terrible time of the tournament. The Netherlands will most likely be without forward Lineth Beerensteyn when they play the Americans on Thursday in New Zealand’s capital city of Wellington. She was hurt early in the Netherlands’ 1-0 victory over Portugal to open the tournament. Australia has also been hit by injuries ahead of its match against Nigeria. The victor of the match between Portugal and Vietnam will notch its first ever Women's World Cup win.
Justin Herbert is set to become the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback by annual salary, agreeing to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday. Herbert’s total value and $52.5 million average per season surpasses the $260 million, five-year extension Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson signed three months ago. Herbert is getting $218.7 million guaranteed, according to a person close to the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Chargers didn't release the financial details. The Chargers are set to have their first training camp practice on Wednesday.