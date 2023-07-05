Here's a look at trending news for today, July 5:
Coco Lee
Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer and songwriter who had a highly successful career in Asia, has died by suicide, her siblings said Wednesday. She was 48.
The star had been suffering from depression for several years, Lee’s elder sisters Carol and Nancy Lee said in a statement posted on Facebook and Instagram, with her condition deteriorating drastically over the last few months.
“Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her,” the statement read.
Lee attempted suicide at home over the weekend and she was rushed to a hospital, her sister said. They said that she was in a coma and died on Wednesday.
If you or someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, call 1-800-273-TALK, text 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Allison Mack
The television actor Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty for her role in a sex-trafficking case tied to the cult-like group NXIVM, has been released from a California prison, according to a government website.
Mack, best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on “Smallville,” was sentenced to three years behind bars in 2021 after pleading guilty two years earlier to charges that she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.
Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Mack, 40, was released Monday from a federal prison in Dublin, California, near San Francisco. Her release was first reported by the Albany Times-Union.
Jimmy Cordero
Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport's domestic violence policy.
Major League Baseball said the 31-year-old Dominican right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season's final 76 games and the postseason. He loses $309,677 in pay.
Asked if he would welcome Cordero back on the team, New York captain Aaron Judge told reporters: “I think that’s a ways away. I’m not sure. I’ll have a better answer for you when the season’s over.”
Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum.
This morning's top headlines: July 4 celebrations, violence; hot dog contest; Wimbledon update
Revelers across the nation braved heat and heavy downpours to take part in Fourth of July activities Tuesday, celebrating the nation’s founding with parades, fireworks and hot dog eating contests at a time of lingering political divisions. In Boston, revelers dodged raindrops to nab a coveted space on the grassy oval directly in front of the Hatch Shell along the Charles River ahead of the traditional Boston Pops July Fourth concert and fireworks display. In another longstanding July Fourth celebration, fans crowded to watch Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of New York City.
Eating superstar Joey “Jaws” Chestnut shook off a rain delay and gobbled his way to another win at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. Chestnut downed 62 franks and buns in 10 minutes for a double-digit victory over his nearest competitor, who ate 49. It was Chestnut's 16th win. In the women's division, defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to claim her ninth title. The women's contest went off on schedule but stormy weather moved over New York City's Coney Island delayed the men's competition for about two hours. The annual contest drew competitors from a handful of countries around the world.
A 40-year-old killed one man in a house before fatally shooting four others on the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood, then surrendering along with a rifle, a pistol, extra magazines, a police scanner and a bulletproof vest, police said. A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old were also wounded in the Monday night violence that made the working-class area of Kingsessing the site of the nation’s worst violence around the July 4 holiday. The shooter fired at police in a pursuit for several blocks, and when they caught up, the suspect surrendered in an alley, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference. The shooter had no connection to the victims before the shooting, she said.
Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons of the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Twitter that nine people were shot and wounded, including two juveniles, while sitting outside enjoying the July Fourth holiday. Parsons said that shortly before 1 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on Meade Street in the northeastern quadrant of the U.S. capital. Upon their arrival officers discovered multiple shooting victims. Parsons said a dark colored SUV was seen driving through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the victims, who have not been identified. None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
A judge on Tuesday prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about “protected speech,” a decision called “a blow to censorship” by one of the Republican officials whose lawsuit prompted the ruling. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana granted the injunction in response to a 2022 lawsuit alleging that the government overstepped in its efforts to convince social media companies to address postings that could result in vaccine hesitancy during the COVID-19 pandemic or affect elections. A White House official says the administration “has promoted responsible actions to protect public health, safety, and security.”
As Israel ends 2-day West Bank offensive, Palestinian residents emerge to scenes of vast destruction
Palestinian residents of the Jenin refugee camp encountered scenes of widespread destruction as they emerged from their homes and returned from nearby shelters following the most intense Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades. The two-day offensive destroyed the camp’s narrow roads and alleyways, sent thousands of people fleeing their homes and killed 12 Palestinians. One Israeli soldier was also killed. While Israel claimed the operation inflicted a tough blow on the militants, it remained unclear whether there would be any lasting effect on reducing more than a year of Israeli-Palestinian violence. The offensive also further weakened the Palestinian Authority, which already had little control in the camp to begin with.
President Joe Biden will be hosting Sweden’s prime minister at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States presses for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO. This comes a week before the alliance's summit. The White House says Biden and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will discuss their growing security cooperation and reaffirm their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible. They'll also talk about the war in Ukraine and matters involving China. Sweden and neighbor Finland ended their longstanding policy of military nonalignment after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Both applied for NATO membership.
The Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist 2019 attack at a Walmart has returned to federal court for sentencing. Patrick Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. Investigators say Crusius posted an online screed before the shooting about an “Hispanic invasion of Texas." The sentencing phase that started Wednesday draws to a close one of the U.S. government's biggest hate crime cases. It could last several days. Crusius could still face the death penalty if convicted in a separate state case.
It was Scotland on parade. Bagpipes, kilts, drums and a Shetland pony named Corporal Cruachan IV marched down Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to honor King Charles III. Two months after his lavish coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, Scotland hosted its own event Wednesday to mark the new monarch’s accession to the throne. While Charles and Queen Camilla weren’t crowned a second time at St. Giles’ Cathedral, the new king was presented with the Honors of Scotland — the crown, scepter and sword of state. The Stone of Destiny, an important symbol of Scottish identity, was moved to the cathedral for the festivities.
There are still plenty of first-round matches to complete — and some that even have yet to start — as Wimbledon heads to Day 3. Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, is among the 10 players who have not played a point so far at the year's third Grand Slam tournament and are scheduled to get started on Wednesday. Only eight of 77 scheduled matches were completed on Tuesday because of rain. Fifteen others were halted in progress. The All England Club only has two courts that have retractable roofs that allow for competition during wet weather. Andy Murray, Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina were some of the lucky few who were able to finish contests Tuesday.