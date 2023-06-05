NORFOLK, Va. — People living in and around the nation's capital on Sunday experienced a rare, if startling, sound: A sonic boom.

The boom was heard after U.S. military dispatched a fighter jet to intercept an unresponsive business plane flying over restricted airspace.

The Air Force gave the F-16 permission to fly faster than the speed of sound — something civilian aircraft rarely get to do — as the jet scrambled to catch up with the Cessna Citation. The result was a thunderous rumble that resonated across a metropolitan area that's home to more than six million people.

Below is an explanation of what sonic booms are and their history in the U.S.

WHAT IS A SONIC BOOM?

Sonic booms are thunderous-like noises that are heard on the ground when airplanes overhead fly faster than the speed of sound. That speed is typically about 760 mph near sea level, but can vary depending on the temperature, altitude and other conditions, according to the Congressional Research Service.

As the plane speeds through the air, the air reacts like fluid. Molecules are pushed aside with great force, "and this forms a shock wave, much like a boat creates a wake in water," according to NASA.

"When this line of shock wave passes by, listeners on the ground hear a very loud noise," according to an explanation from Australia's University of New South Wales.

Anthony Brickhouse, an associate professor of applied aviation sciences at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, added: "The different surfaces of the aircraft are basically punching through the air. The air actually rushing over the surfaces of the aircraft will cause a sonic boom."

"When the Space Shuttle orbiter was coming back into the Earth's atmosphere, you would typically get to sonic booms," Brickhouse said. "The SpaceX Dragon capsule created sonic booms."

Brickhouse said the F-16 flying over Washington on Sunday was "probably trying to go as fast it could to catch up" with the wayward Cessna airplane.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon can fly 1,500 mph or twice the speed of sound, known as Mach 2, according to the Air Force.

***

WHAT IS THE HISTORY OF SUPERSONIC TRAVEL — AND BOOMS?

In 1947, test pilot Charles "Chuck" Yeager became the first person to fly faster than sound in an orange, bullet-shaped Bell X-1 rocket plane. His exploits were told in Tom Wolfe's book "The Right Stuff," and in the 1983 film it inspired.

In the movie, someone on the ground asks, "What's that sound?" as Yeager's plane flies above and breaks the sound barrier.

Interest in supersonic flight initially focused mostly on military planes, according to the Congressional Research Service. But it grew to include supersonic civil aircraft in the 1960s.

For example, the Soviet Union became the first country in 1968 to fly a supersonic passenger plane, the Tupolev TU-144. But a fatal crash at the 1973 Paris Air Show ended that ambition.

In 1963, the U.S. government announced a major program to develop a supersonic passenger aircraft. But serious problems soon surfaced, including massive development costs and doubts about financial viability. The program was terminated in 1971.

During the 1960s, NASA collected data on the effects of sonic booms on people who experienced them. Experiments showed that many described the booms as "annoying," "irritating" and "startling," NASA found.

In 1973, the Federal Aviation Administration prohibited supersonic flights over land, "based on the expectation that such flights would cause a sonic boom to reach the ground," the Congressional Research Service wrote.

The Concorde, an Anglo-French supersonic jetliner, saw success for a number of years after making its first commercial flights in 1976. However, its ear-rattling sonic booms irritated people on the ground and led to restrictions on where the jet could fly.

In the U.S., the plane flew mainly to New York and Washington. With four jet engines and afterburners, the plane could fly at twice the speed of sound and cruised at close to 60,000 feet, far above other airliners. It promised to revolutionize long-distance travel by cutting flying time from the U.S. East Coast to Europe from eight hours to three and a half hours.

The Concorde never caught on widely. The plane's economics were challenging, and its sonic booms led it to be banned on many overland routes. Only 20 were built; 14 of which were used for passenger service.

In 2003, British Airways and Air France both stopped Concorde service.

Sonic booms are still heard in the U.S. from the nation's military aircraft. In 2021, a sonic boom caused widespread concern that there was an earthquake on the Oregon coast.

Military officials with the 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard said a single-pilot F-15C and a two-person F-15D Eagle had inadvertently reached supersonic speeds as they flew over the Pacific Ocean.

60 historic photos from American military history 60 historic photos from American military history 1868: Sioux Wars 1862: Abraham Lincoln at Antietam during Civil War Philippine–American War 1915: Mexican Border War 1927: US occupation of Nicaragua 1934: US occupation of Haiti 1917: Welcoming 1918: Service for war dead 1918: Newspaper headlines on Armistice Day 1919: Ship of soldiers returning home 1941: Attack on Pearl Harbor 1942: Battalion of army engineers Circa 1940s: Women building a bomber 1943: Lockheed P-38 Lightning 1943: Medal of honor 1943: Sailor rescuing pilot from a plane wreck 1944: Paratroopers preparing for D-Day 1944: Operation Overlord 1944: Tuskegee Airmen Circa 1940s: Burial at sea for USS Intrepid casualties 1945: Women's Army Corp 1945: Raising the flag on Iwo Jima 1945: Marine charging during Battle of Okinawa 1945: Sharing food 1945: Leaving Nordhausen 1945: Manhattan skyline 1945: Japan surrenders First Indochina War Circa 1950: Bed of shells 1951: The Mighty Mo 1962: Kennedy and military leaders 1965: US combat unit in Vietnam 1965: US infantry 1965: American soldiers arriving in Vietnam 1967: US Army rifleman charge Viet Cong 1967: Soldiers engaged in long crawl to crest 1968: Soldier shaving colleague's head 1968: Hill Timothy 1969: Naval patrol craft 1975: The fall of Saigon 1975: Evacuation 1989: US soldiers look into a prison cell 1990: Operation Desert Shield 1990: Persian Gulf War 1991: USS America 1991: US soldiers watch oil refinery burn 1991: Kuwaitis with American soldiers 1991: The border Kow in Saudi Arabia 1992: Intervention in Somali Civil War 2003: Shock and awe 2003: Oil fires burn in Iraq 2003: Families mourn soldiers killed during war with Iraq 2003: The fall of Baghdad 2005: 1st Marine division honors comrades killed in Iraq 2006: Marines return after one-year deployment to Iraq 2008: US Army battles Taliban in Kunar Province 2017: United States in Afghanistan 2014: Airstrikes targeting Islamic State group US leaves Afghanistan US sends aid to Ukraine