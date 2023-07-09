As the holiday week comes to an end, we're taking this opportunity to provide you with a special episode filled with feature stories covering a variety of topics.
Headlines include:
- Scientists have finally "heard" the chorus of gravitational waves that ripple through the universe.
- Families push for full school days for children with disabilities.
- Buzzworthy: Honeybee health is blooming at federal facilities across the country.
- California condors confront bird flu in flight from extinction.
- Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?
- More states legalize fentanyl test strips to combat surging opioid deaths.
- A new menopause drug for hot flashes gets FDA approval.
- Some Dutch people seeking euthanasia cite autism or intellectual disabilities, researchers say.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
About this program
Host Terry Lipshetz is a senior producer for Lee Enterprises. Besides producing the daily Hot off the Wire news podcast, Terry conducts periodic interviews for this Behind the Headlines program, co-hosts the Streamed & Screened movies and television program and is the producer of Across the Sky, a podcast dedicated to weather and climate.
Lee Enterprises produces many national, regional and sports podcasts. Learn more here.
