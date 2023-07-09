As the holiday week comes to an end, we're taking this opportunity to provide you with a special episode filled with feature stories covering a variety of topics.

Scientists have finally "heard" the chorus of gravitational waves that ripple through the universe.

Families push for full school days for children with disabilities.

Buzzworthy: Honeybee health is blooming at federal facilities across the country.

California condors confront bird flu in flight from extinction.

Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?

More states legalize fentanyl test strips to combat surging opioid deaths.

A new menopause drug for hot flashes gets FDA approval.

Some Dutch people seeking euthanasia cite autism or intellectual disabilities, researchers say.

