On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president’s son ahead of the 2024 election.

» The federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against Donald Trump is warning that there are limits on what the former president can publicly say about the investigation as he campaigns for a second term in the White House.

» The Federal Election Commission has begun a process to potentially regulate AI-generated deepfakes in political ads ahead of the 2024 election.

» Nationwide, students have been absent at record rates since schools reopened after COVID-forced closures. More than a quarter of students missed at least 10% of the 2021-22 school year.

» A woman in suburban Detroit says she got a scare when she discovered a live frog in a container of spinach she had just bought at a grocery store.

» A summer sleepaway camp in California serves as a haven for Jewish children of color.

Following leads to find and charge the Beatrice 6 | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast 🎧 Six people were convicted in a 1985 Nebraska murder but they were ultimately exonerated. What happened? Learn more about the Beatrice 6 on the Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast.