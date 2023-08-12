On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president’s son ahead of the 2024 election.
» The federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against Donald Trump is warning that there are limits on what the former president can publicly say about the investigation as he campaigns for a second term in the White House.
» The Federal Election Commission has begun a process to potentially regulate AI-generated deepfakes in political ads ahead of the 2024 election.
» Nationwide, students have been absent at record rates since schools reopened after COVID-forced closures. More than a quarter of students missed at least 10% of the 2021-22 school year.
» A woman in suburban Detroit says she got a scare when she discovered a live frog in a container of spinach she had just bought at a grocery store.
» A summer sleepaway camp in California serves as a haven for Jewish children of color.
Ocean and coastal safety expert Bruckner Chase talks about how to stay safe while swimming and the dangers of hypothermia.
Tens of thousands of rubber ducks race along Chicago River, and more of today's top videos
Watch tens of thousands of ducks race down the Chicago River to raise money for charity, how Maui residents helped tourists during the wildfires, and more of today's top videos.
Money raised through event is used to provide children and adults in the state with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to take part in …
Travelers who are leaving Hawaii in the face of deadly fires on Maui say they are 'heartbroken' for the locals, grateful for their help — and …
Wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui have killed at least 53 people.
AI technology is being used to protect Californians from wildfires. The AI has already shaved precious minutes off response times, and has dem…
Two of our galaxy’s most renowned stars recently found themselves unexpectedly sharing the spotlight with what seems to resemble a cosmic ques…
The story of a suspected spy working for Russia in the German armed forces has sounded alarm bells. The suspect, known only as Thomas H., is a…
A mother-daughter duo and an Olympian have returned to Earth after becoming Virgin Galactic's first-ever space tourists. Their historic flight…
After six months of recovery, these sea turtles have a new lease on life. The crowd cheered in Israel as Melanie and Lilush made their way bac…
US news outlets say transfer marks first step in potential prisoner swap deal between Washington and Tehran.