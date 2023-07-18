On our planet, earthquakes are one of the most powerful and destructive natural phenomena. As a result, they can cause widespread devastation, death, and economic damage, making them a significant threat to society. Earth has experienced numerous powerful earthquakes that have left lasting effects.
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of El Salvador shook much of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala on Tuesday, sending residents in some cities streaming into the streets.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the epicenter was 27 miles south of Intipuca, El Salvador at a depth of 43 miles. That point is outside the Gulf of Fonseca where Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua all share coastline.
In El Salvador’s capital, residents ran into the streets as the ground shook, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. When a radio station opened its phone lines to residents around the country, there was also no immediate report of victims.