On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» A divided Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

» A former Florida sheriff’s deputy has been found not guilty of failing to act during the 2018 Parkland high school massacre.

» Dangerous heat and humidity is smothering parts of the South and Midwest.

» An attorney for rap superstar Travis Scott says a grand jury has declined to indict him in a criminal investigation of a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston.

» California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force met for a final time in a crowded hearing room in Sacramento Thursday.

» The NFL has suspended three players indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the team’s facility.

» Showing surprising resilience in the face of higher interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at a 2% annual pace from January through March as consumers spent at the fastest pace in nearly two years.

» James Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option for next season with the Philadelphia 76ers, with the franchise exploring trades to move the veteran scorer, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

» Olympics boss Tony Estanguet vows the 2024 Paris Games will be safe and says no resignations are planned following two police probes.