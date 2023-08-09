Here's a look at trending content for today, Aug. 9:

Lil Tay

Lil Tay, a young social media star who went viral for her foulmouthed videos, has reportedly died. She was 14, according to multiple reports.

Her family announced the rising rapper's death in a statement shared Wednesday on Instagram.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the statement said.

"We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock," the Instagram statement continued. "Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

The father of the rising rapper, Christopher Hope, and the star's former manager, Harry Tsang, said they could not confirm the teen's death, according to Insider.

Lil Tay (real name Claire Hope) rose to popularity in 2018 for her Instagram photos and posts where she flaunted designer clothes and luxury cars.

Find out more about her here:

Maui fire

Wildfires in Hawaii fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures in areas including historic Lahaina town, forcing evacuations and closing schools in several communities Wednesday, and rescuers pulled a dozen people escaping smoke and flames from the ocean.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to areas where people went into the ocean to escape the fire and smoky conditions, the County of Maui said in a statement. The Coast Guard tweeted that a crew rescued 12 people from the water off Lahaina.

The county tweeted that multiple roads in Lahaina were closed with a warning: "Do NOT go to Lahaina town."

Fire was widespread in Lahaina, including Front Street, an area of the town popular with tourists, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said in a phone interview early Wednesday.

Read more about it here:

Robbie Robertson

Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.

Robertson died surrounded by family, a statement from his manager said.

From their years as Bob Dylan's masterful backing group to their own stardom as embodiments of old-fashioned community and virtuosity, The Band profoundly influenced popular music in the 1960s and '70s, first by literally amplifying Dylan’s polarizing transition from folk artist to rock star and then by absorbing the works of Dylan and Dylan's influences as they fashioned a new sound immersed in the American past.

Get more info on him here:

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

Dianne Feinstein

Tory Lanez