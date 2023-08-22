The father of an NFL player was killed in a home explosion in Mooresville, N.C., early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Robert M. Farley, 61, the father of Tennessee Titans Caleb Farley, was killed in the explosion, said Kent Greene, director of Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene of an explosion that cause a home to collapse, Greene said in a news release.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, one victim was found exiting the house. That victim was transported to a hospital in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries. The name of that person has not been released.

Caleb Farley was not at home at the time of the explosion, Greene said. Some news reports indicate he was at the home Tuesday afternoon.

The 6,321-square-foot house was destroyed along with multiple vehicles, Greene said. Greene did not say exactly when the explosion was reported.

A cause of the explosion had not been determined as of 9:50 a.m. ET. Officials with the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office, N.C. State Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are still on the scene investigating, Greene said.

The Lake Norman Volunteer Fire Department, Mooresville Fire & Rescue, Troutman Fire Department and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene, Greene said.

Iredell County records indicate the house was purchased by Caleb Farley in May 2022 for $2 million.

