Here's a look at trending topics from today, July 17:

Golden Bachelor

“The Golden Bachelor” is looking for love.

ABC’s first-ever senior citizen “Bachelor,” Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old grandpa from Indiana, will star in the spinoff series ABC calls a “whole new kind of love story, one for the golden years.”

The description says it’s a chance for Turner to find “a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.”

The cast of the original series has typically been in their 20s and 30s.

Turner is a retired restaurateur who loves barbecues, playing pickleball, and Chicago sports teams. In 1974 he married his high school sweetheart, Toni. They were together for 43 years, and share two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

Get more info here:

Sofia Vergara

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s marriage of nearly eight years is officially ending.

The couple shared the news in a statement to PageSix on Monday, saying, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” their statement read.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Vergara and Manganiello for comment.

The “Modern Family” actor wed Manganiello in a lavish Palm Beach wedding in 2015, as seen in a series of photos Vergara posted to her Instagram page at the time.

Read more about it here:

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan’s family just got a little bigger.

The “Mean Girls” actor and her husband Bader Shammas have welcomed a son, according to a representative for Lohan who confirmed the happy news in a statement sent to CNN on Monday.

“Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love,” the statement read.

Lohan announced in March that a baby was “coming soon” in photos posted to her Instagram page.

The actress shared in an interview with Allure magazine that her “Freaky Friday” co-star, Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis, has given her parenting advice.

Find out more here:

***

Get more recent trending topics here:

Wimbledon

Birkin bag