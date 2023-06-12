Thunderstorm season is in full swing across the country and with it comes the threat of lightning. Unfortunately, there’s lots of bad information floating around about this weather hazard. The Lee Weather Team is here to help!

This week, the meteorologists debunk the top five lightning myths and share their advice on the best ways to stay safe during a thunderstorm. They also debut a new segment on the podcast, answering your weather questions. It’s an “electric” episode you don’t want to miss!

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

Episode transcript

Hello, everyone, and welcome to another episode of Across the Sky, our National We Enterprise Weather podcast. I'm Matt Holiner, covering weather for all of the Midwest websites and apps from Chicago. And I'm joined by my fellow meteorologist Joe Martucci in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Sean Sublette in Richmond, Virginia. Our fourth co-host of the show, Kirsten Lang, is still on maternity leave.

But if you follow her on social media, it looks like she's doing just fine now, spending time with the new baby. Now, technically, it's not astronomical or official summer yet, but it is June and meteorological summer has begun. And that means it's thunderstorm season and it's the lightning in those thunderstorms that we want to focus on. For this episode.

We're going to talk lightning safety. Share some lightning stories. But the main thing we're here to do is bust some lightning myths. Now, there are quite a few out there, but we've narrowed it down to five that seem to be the most common. So without further ado, here's our top five lightning myths. And that number five, when it gets real hot, a special kind of lightning with no thunder occurs called heat.

Lightning. Oh, boy. Guys, which one of you wants to tackle this or I'll jump all over. All right, guys. John, you sound more enthusiastic about this. I want you to take it. I totally am. Because I'm an old man. Because I remember this. Because I remember in the seventies being a kid here in Virginia and seeing the flashes out in the in the distance.

And, you know, my parents are all that heat. Lightning. Oh, what does that mean? Oh, it's just heat. Lightning. And, you know, they didn't know. So it's okay for people to not know. But now we do know what's going on. I mean, that, you know, it's 45, 50 years ago. It's just thunderstorm that's too far away to hear the to hear the thunder.

I mean, obviously, you're going to see lightning from a much longer distance at night because there's no other light around. The sun's not out. So you could see the flash from lightning from dozens and dozens of miles away. I think I've told this story before. There was one time I got out of a baseball game, and when I was working Lynchburg, I saw Flash on the eastern horizon.

I'm like said a thunderstorm. And I checked my radar. I'm like, yeah, it was a thunderstorm 110 miles away. I clearly you're not going to hear that thunder. But yeah, I think it's one of these things that people are like they expect to hear thunder if they see lightning. And for them, it's really tough to to imagine one without the other.

But yeah, it's just it's just a thunderstorm, those too far away. And that happens most often during the summer. A lot of times like I'm coming back from work, I'm on this road called the Garden State Parkway, which I knows about. Oh yeah, very nice road. I spend many, many miles on it, but when you're by the office, it actually gets very flat because you have a river running through.

There's a lot of marsh land. You got some of a barrier island. So you're east the west, you have Pine Barrens. So it's it's very flat there as well. And I've seen, you know, lightning like way in the distance. And I'm like, where the heck is that lightning coming from? Like, I don't remember seeing any storms nearby. And there's a couple of times where, like I checked, you know, when I got back home and I'm looking on radar scope, a great weather app.

999 if you guys are interacting, those are lightning in a lightning in like near Philadelphia. And that's like 60 miles away. So you can see lightning for a long distance. Granted, the ground is flat and, you know, you can you have the world to see around you. But, you know, the thunder won't always come there. And especially if you're looking out over the ocean, I mean, you can't get much more flat and calm than the ocean there.

So a lot of times if you're out at sea, you know, you could see mile, you could see lightning for, you know, tens and tens of miles away. And it's one of my most favorite things to do when I have been at the beach and looking offshore and to see thunderstorms out over the Gulf Stream current ocean current, they're just at night and they're just putting on a show, you know, you're 60 miles away from them and you could see the outlines of the clouds, sit down on the porch and just watch those things for, you know, half an hour until the beer is gone.

You know, I mean, it's just a great show out there. And. Yeah, so, yeah, that that's my story. I think people just associate heat, lightning, this idea of heat, lightning, because it often does happen the summer when it's hot outside in the evening, it's very muggy and humid and they just see lightning, but they don't hear thunder. And so this whole concept is like, well, maybe it's just because it's hot and just lightning spontaneously occurrence.

I know there is a real thunderstorm. It's not just lightning in the sky. It may not be raining where you are. You may not hear the thunder. The light is just traveling farther in the sound, but there's a real thunderstorm. Somebody is getting some rain. It's just not you. Okay. Moving on to our number four lightning myth. Water and metal attract lightning.

Now, attract is the key word here. Now, it is true that water and metal and duct, electricity and therefore lightning, but they don't attract lightning on their own. And I think what people get confused is that when we're talking lightning safety, we tell people to get out of the water, get that metal golf club out of your hand.

And we say that because if lightning strikes the water, you're in or strikes the golf club, you're holding it. We'll travel through the water and metal and strike you. But it's actually not the water or metal that's making it more like lead that you'll get struck. What lightning is really attracted to are tall, pointy objects. So when the lightning is coming out of a cloud, it wants to connect with something as soon as possible.

So it typically goes the tallest object around. Now, if you're standing on a golf course with your club raised in the air, there's a good chance you'll be the tallest object around. And that raises your chances of getting struck. So the biggest thing when it comes to lightning safety is don't be or be near the tallest object. Our guys do have anything to add here?

No, I like how you said a track is that. That's definitely the key word there. But I think you hit it spot on there. You know, you definitely don't want to be in water or near metal when there's a thunderstorm, but it's not necessarily increasing your your chances of getting struck. But it will. Yeah, it's just not a good place to be.

Don't be in the pool when there's a thunderstorm. Is the short story with it. Yeah. And that's the other thing if you're out on a lake, lake is flat and you're on a boat, you're the only thing sticking up. So you're also closer to the to the electricity that's coming down out of the sky. Yeah. So it isn't so much it isn't so much the, the conductivity attracting the lightning.

But once the lightning gets there, it's very conductive. Yeah, I know. Another lot of lightning strike victims are people that are fishing out a lake. And you've got that fishing rod in your hand and you're Hold it up in the air. And if you're on a flat lake and they're not many trees around, suddenly guess why you're the tallest object holding that fishing rod in the air.

And so that's where the lightning is going to go. But, you know, I think because of all the you know, we hear about all the lightning strikes that occur near bodies of water, but oftentimes just because you're the tallest object, you're in a flat area and you're the tallest object. And certainly water does conduct electricity. And if you're standing in the lake and say lightning strikes in the middle of the lake, which could happen, that lightning can travel to the sides of the lake.

So you don't want to be in water, but it's not the water attracting the lightning. I think that's where the confusion comes of are the metal attracting lightning? They conduct electricity. They don't necessarily attract it. Okay. So moving right along, our number three, lightning, this lightning never strikes the same place twice. So if your house has been struck by lightning or you've been struck by lightning, it's never going to happen again.

No, no, no. Martucci should take this one first because you're closer to New York and there's a place in New York that I think about immediately. Yeah, The Empire State Building sometimes strikes the same place in, like an hour. The value of what happens, I think with this, it's a matter of the earth is a very big place and lightning is a fairly small phenomenon, and the chances of it hitting the same place twice are low.

However, if you have a lightning rod like the Empire State Building or some other places, it will attract more lightning. Now, I do have a story though, with this. In high school we actually had a meteorology class. You guys are have you guys have a meteorology class in high school? Not at high school, no. It was combined with oceanography.

I think what was the other thing was like it was a combine and they threw meteorology and with a couple of other subject and geology I think it was w o or weather and earth science class, weather, geology and oceanography I think. Okay, yeah, okay. Well we had our own semester of meteorology and astronomy too, and our professor alerts claims that he got struck by lightning twice in his life.

So he says that one time he was like working on a sink or something at his house and lightning hit the house and they like, travel through. And he briefly got struck by lightning. And then another time I can't remember, most of us kind of believed it because and I'll answer that very nice guy. I've talked to them a couple of times, but he has that like mad professor, you know, nutty professor, kind of love to terms.

They're like, Oh, maybe he's on something there. And his hair is like, you know, up and all over the place. But no, it's similar to tornadoes to, you know, tornadoes can be big, right? It can be a mile wide, but a mile is very small when it comes to the size of the earth. And as a result, you know, it's hard for a tornado to really hit the same place twice as well.

It's kind of the same concept here. So can it happen? Sure, it could happen. But unless you're at somewhere with a lightning rod, the chances of it actually hitting the same place twice are very low. But another good example is right here in Chicago, the Willis Tower. It gets struck dozens of times a year. It's the tallest building in Chicago.

So guess where the lightning likes to strike the the tallest building as a it's a good target for it. So, yeah, it happens in dozens of times the Willis Tower in Chicago in the other skyscrapers. But oftentimes it's the Willis Tower because it's a Dallas. Okay. Well, on that note, I'm going to take a short break, but don't go anywhere because we still have two more lightning myths to discuss.

So stick around. More across the sky right after this.

Welcome back, everyone, to the Across the Sky podcast will release new episodes every Monday on all our leads news app websites, but also on all podcast platforms. So wherever you like the browser podcasts, you can find us there and subscribe and give us a rating. We sure appreciate it. Okay. We are counting down the top five lightning myths and our number two, lightning myth is one that can definitely be dangerous if you believe it.

If it's not raining, you're safe from lightning. Now, a lot of times people hear thunder or see lightning and they're in the middle of something. And if it's not raining yet, they try and squeeze in a little bit more of that activity. Boy, that's not a good idea, I guess. I know. And it's actually ties into your point number five here about heat like that, because you can not you can have lightning without the rain, as we just said so.

Exactly. It ties in very nicely with our our fifth myth here. I'll toss it over to Shaw because I know he had something to say, too. Yeah. I remember earlier on, about a year or so ago, we had our our pal Christopher Gorski, who was with Bisola talking about this, and I think he posted very recently on Twitter the correlation between rainfall and and lightning injuries and you see that most most lightning injuries or fatalities happen when it's not raining because, you know, one people it's not raining yet.

So they do want to be outside a little bit longer. So if there's a big thunderstorm and it's pouring down rain, you're not running around outside anyway. So and then sometimes people will go outside too early. Rain is done now. I guess it's over. But it but it's not so. And the most of the most of the injuries and fatalities happen Wednesday.

Streaming people are going or trying to get one more thing in or they don't think it's that close or they left too early after the storm they think is over. But we we always remind people lightning can easily strike ten miles away from the center of the storm. So as as the rhyme goes, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Sounds a little cheesy, but that's kind of it. Once once you hear the thunder, just just go inside. I try to tell people not to be dramatic, just thunder. Time to go inside. So just go inside, you know? And then the question I get is, well, how long do I have to wait? How long do I have to stay inside?

And the rule of thumb is, well, keep listening for that thunder and then wait 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder, and then it's safe to go back out and resume the activity. So that's why it takes a while. But you do have to be patient, and that is to ensure your safety. So wait 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder and then it's safe to go back outside.

Is that still I I'm actually curious, is that still taking a 30 minute rule? Yeah, that's totally still the thing. I mean, I've heard some arguments about now you're probably okay after 15 and that that's probably true depending on how fast the particular storm is moving away. But I think the catch. All right now is 30 minutes is safest.

Yeah. Has a lot to do with how quickly the storm is moving. You know, some of these storms just roar, you know, and that's thing it's not really getting that far away for you. Now. You've got a big squall line long, a cold front. Thunderstorms are going to clear the area a lot faster. And so, you know, 30 minutes is probably maybe a little bit too much, especially for, you know, you get in the southeast and those little pop up storms that just kind of want to hang out in one spot and just linger and feed off all that humidity.

So it's really out of abundance. Caution just we want to avoid those those lightning strikes that do occur ten, 15 miles from the storm. Those bolts, alga, blue, as they're called, but sometimes cause of a thunderstorm has already been ongoing. It's not out of the blue anymore. It's just like, when is this thing going to end? Is this storm ever going to end?

Because I know there are some storms that just go on and on and on. Ashley in the thick of summer when humidity is really, I think, just wildfire smoke or have having here just goes on and on and on and on. This week, it's rare that I went away to Italy. There was smoke when I left. I come back, there's smoke.

It's a bad scene. And that's another discussion for another time. I think maybe a future podcast episode. I think that is that is correct, yes. Yeah, absolutely. But for now, we still have one more myth for you. Our number one lightning myth. Rubber tires or rubber shoes if you save from lightning. And guys, I have a good story about this one.

So I'm study on a plane in Oklahoma City waiting to take off and the pilot comes on the speaker and he says, well, folks, we've been delayed due to thunderstorms in the area. So we're going to be on the ground a little bit longer. But don't worry, we're sitting on rubber tires. We don't have anything to worry about.

Okay, guys, let me tell you, when I heard that, I mean, it took everything in my body, everything in my body to stop myself from standing up and said, no, stop spreading weather myths. I mean, guys, I'm assuming you've dealt with this one, too, now, so you're safe because you're in a Faraday cage. Has nothing to do with the damn tires.

The lightning hits the plane, it's going to arc around the plane and the and the exterior and the fuselage, and you're fine inside. It's not going to. Yeah, I'm surprised you didn't just storm the cockpit mad after that kind of stuff. I was just like, Oh, it was just boiling up. And you're like, No, stop, please. So what do people believe that one?

I really do. Now, I'm actually surprised that the it took everything in your body to stop you from standing up and go there because you must had a pretty big seat on the plane for you to actually, like, want to, like, get up and get out of the plane and then start moving down. You must have been flying first class.

You fly in first class for this one. Oh, no, I am not a first class person at all. You mean those economies, right? Yeah, I laugh. I would laugh when you were talking about the Rubber Soul is how you shoot. Because the rubber soul, like your shoes are so small compared to the power of the the lightning. You have no shot.

Unfortunately, the the even even the most pumped up Jordans aren't going to save you on that one. But yes, as Shawn said, it's going to go around the plane or around, you know, your your car. It's not going to be about that because that's the other thing is it will it will hit the car and go around the car.

You may never be able to drive the car again. Right. But as long as you're not hanging out of the window, you're going to be okay. Again, the car is going to be a mess. Some of the stuff might melt, the tires might get messed up, but the tires aren't saving you. The fact that you're in kind of a safety cage where the lightning will hit the metal and kind of follow the metal and not jump into the cab where you are is what keeps you say, Yeah, yeah.

So to be clear, motorcycle not safe, not a safe place to take shelter now doesn't it? Just get on your motorcycle or get on your bicycle and say, Oh, I've got the rubber tires, I'm good to go. But also there's one thing that I think often gets overlooked. We always say, you know, a safe place to be if you can't get inside a building is to get in your car and you'll be safe as long as you're not touching anything metal in the car and the windows are rolled up.

Well, that's not true of it's a convertible or a soft top vehicle because suddenly you don't have that metal roof anymore and that lightning bolt can come right through that soft top. So I used to have a Jeep Wrangler, and I always got nervous when I was driving in a thunderstorm because I'm like, This is not safe. I need to come through this roof.

Fortunately, never happened. But convertibles soft top's not safe. You have to get in a vehicle with a hard top. That is important. You know, Matt, you've had some pretty cool cars because, don't you? A mustang right now, too. No, no, no, no. It's a Camaro. I come in. I'm sorry. I didn't mean. Let us be clear to shortchange you whatsoever by there.

But things are pretty good, but not as good. A whole Chevy versus Ford thing coming back. Oh, my heavens. I thought I was Chevy guy, too. I just thought my Camaro. I was Chevy Trailblazer. But you're pretty cool now. You're pretty cool. You must be a really cool guy in high school, going from Wrangler to the to the Camaro.

Only cool cars here. And I was there one day. There may be kids, and the coolness is going to have to be downgraded, but not yet. Dang it. Well, what was your first car, Joe? What was your first car? Was my first. I had a 1991 Toyota Camry. That's 1008. In 2008, you got to start somewhere. I got voted.

Sorry. Know over what got voted what I got voted. Third worst car in the parking lot in high school. Well, what was your first car mat? I know the Jeep Wrangler was my first. Okay. The jeep was. Yeah. Yeah. All right, so on this car, Sean, I've got all y'all B So my first car was given to me by my grandfather.

Same here, same here. Just for everybody's. For his 1977 brown Buick Regal. Wow. After having it for ten years, he gave it to me in 1987. And people I went to college with Remember what that car looks like or look like. And I drove it until it would drive no more. Well, so make yourself you had Sean and you're like, Oh, wow.

That's a really good question. So after that, after that, I bought an I used Oldsmobile. Oh, man, you're like the RV. You were like the at time I did. Oh, absolutely. It was the classic you hear it called Oldsmobile because it was so huge. But when that finally died, I got my first new car in 1994, Chevy Cavalier.

Okay, cool. So, yeah, it was my first new car. Nice, natural improvement. You know, all those cars will keep you safe from from lightning. That's true. Up and down the road. Convertibles. So, yes, they all kept me safe. Is your Camaro a hardtop? Yes, I did. I did not get the. Because I remember remembering my lightning safety. I said I'm not going to go through the anxiety of having a soft top anymore.

It's going to be top. And I'm going to say safe and fun. If Matt can do it, you guys can do it, too. Exactly. You got your next car. And with that, there you have it. That's our top five lightning mitts. Now, we're going to take another quick break, but stick around because we've got a new segment we're debuting on Across the Sky Listener.

Questions. And our first one is an interesting one, so don't go anywhere. More across the sky coming right up.

Welcome back, everyone. And before we wind things down today, we're going to review something new here on across the sky. Now all three of us get questions on social media and email from viewers asking questions about the weather. And since some of the same questions keep popping up, we said why not make this into something for the podcast?

So that's what we've done. And Joe, you've got the first question this week, right? Yeah, I do. It's the first question this week. It's from my Twitter buddy, Glen Donahue. Now, he was asking this morning a New Jersey perspective, but we're going to expand this nationwide. He want to know how come we don't ever have a temperature from the beach?

How come the temperatures from he's saying homeowner now I'll fill in what he means. He's saying that the major weather recording site in my corner of New Jersey is inland at Atlantic City or National Airport. He wants to know how come we don't get a major reporting site on the beach like, you know, Atlantic City or Ocean City or Cape May?

So that's a very good question because this can actually be parlayed. It's really anywhere in the country here. It doesn't have to be in New Jersey. You can be in Virginia where Sean is. You can be, you know, in even in Illinois where Matt is, because it really goes to show or I'll kind of give you a little bit inner workings on how these stations come about.

So official reporting stations are typically in the weather world, we call them F six stations are typically located at airports or other major reporting sites. So, for example, New York City Central Park is also one of these sites. You know, it's not an airport. However, there's only so many of these in the world because they need to meet a certain standard and criteria.

In some cases, these are observers with human input. There's human observers that are actually there as well, and they're just not everywhere. So when it comes to beach in inland areas, you have to really look and make sure that the temperature, you know, what you're getting your temperature from is from this area that's representative of your climate. If you're in a microclimate region, anywhere along the water can be one of those.

Sometimes those numbers are misleading, like in Chicago, right? I think we have O'Hare and Midway. They're both inland. They're not on the lakeshore. So you could be, you know, 62 degrees right on the lakeshore. But you go inland a couple of miles to O'Hare and you're at 79 and the official Chicago temperature is 79 degrees. You know, when you break record highs and record lows and record rainfall, it comes from these major reporting stations that may or may not be representative of where you are.

And your phone app might not tell you that. But we will we will tell you that here at all of our Lee Enterprises publications, others. I'll flip it over to you, Sean, because I know you know, you got Virginia, you got the shoreline there. I'm sure there's probably something like that going on in Virginia. Yeah. As you alluded to, a lot of this goes back to how the equipment, you know, where it has to meet a certain standard.

And there are a lot of places in the last 20 years that have plopped up, you know, weather stations, but no one can can vouch for their accuracy or how consistent a record is. You know, so for a lot of these places where we do, quote unquote, the official temperature, there is a climate record of that site that goes back dozens and dozens of years, some places even more than a hundred years, like Central Park in New York City, for example.

So that's why we will look at those, because they have to have a very long term record of temperature, humidity, you know, and all we did, all those types of things. But, you know, in the last ten or 15, 20 years, a lot of the a lot of the technology has increased dramatically so that weather sensors are more accurate than than they have been.

And I've got one in my backyard, and it's wonderfully accurate in terms of the temperature and humidity. But, you know, we got a lot of trees and it doesn't do the wind very well. And that's the other thing you have to think about when you're looking at some of these other, you know, weather observations, are they cited properly?

Again, I wouldn't look at the data I have in my backyard about wind at all. But, you know, at an airport, for example, it's pretty wide open. So you get a very representative sample of what the wind is like. So I think that a lot of that is it goes back to siting. It goes back to to the equipment.

It goes back to how long the period of record is. And the reason that they're at airports anyway is because, well, it's very important when you're flying a plane and you want to put that thing down to know what the weather is doing. Exactly. And everything is, too. They also have a lot of open land around you. I think you need 100.

Is it 100 foot radius without trees? Now, I know that was Fishel. I don't remember offhand. I don't remember air. We could really do a whole podcast episode about how to properly set up my own weather station because there could be a lot of people do it, but there are mistakes made along the way that can have a really big impact on the kind of temperatures and getting on the wind speeds that are being registered.

There is definitely some some instructions to follow to set up accurate weather station. And so that's that's the issue is getting good quality data and there actually is a pretty involved process. So that's why they're not even more weather stations that are considered official. And we don't have more observations because they get accurate information. It does have to be set up in a certain way and in a certain location.

So yeah, yeah. This is a great first question for us. Now, Joe, I think this one came in via Twitter, but we do have a more fun way for people to get in touch with us now, right? We do. We do. Before we get there, I just want to clarify one thing on the one specific point. I don't want to describe it with the National Weather Service as done in New Jersey with this, because Atlantic City now, they do break out records for Atlantic City and Atlantic City International Airport, even though the airport is inland in the in the Atlantic cities on the coast.

They just started doing that about two years ago. But before that, you did it. You had this kind of convoluted system of where the records were coming from. So that issue has been resolved locally here for us in New Jersey. But in other places, you may still have you know, you might not have a reporting station there or you may have some kind of system where it's not accurately shown records for those coastal and inland locations.

But, yes, we do have a phone line for you to call in and ask your questions here. We will be listening to we'll be answering them in the weeks and years ahead. The phone number is 6092727099 again at 6092727099. So call leave your name where you're coming from. Give you your weather questions you can last know about the podcast to maybe if we're feeling a little wonky will answer some of weather question content too but we're going to keep it mostly the weather here on the voice mail.

We appreciate any and all voice mails about your weather or climate questions. We'll definitely try to answer them during the show. So thanks a lot in advance for for giving us the ring and for sticking with us here at the Across the Sky podcast. We've done well with our numbers here. And, you know, we've only been around for about 14 months.

And yeah, we're happy with our progress and listenership and expanding into new regions and other ways to listen to us. We have a YouTube channel as well. You can look up across the sky for that too, if you want to listen on YouTube. So we're giving you more options to interact with us. Yeah, we'll be sure to put that phone number in the show notes as well.

Just a note. Yeah, exactly. Another way, what I start hearing from the audience a little bit more, another way for you to interact with the show, you know, and besides calling in with questions, if there's a certain weather topic you'd like to hear us talk about on a future episode, all about that too. We'll be sure to cover it.

Now, before we wrap up, Sean, what do we have coming up next week? Yeah, next week we are very happy. We're getting closer to the start of summer and then summer heat and then more and more discussion about about climate change. Of course when we get into the summer because it tends to be hotter. So next week we've got a very special guest, climate scientist Kate Marvel, part of Project Drawdown.

Dr. Marvel I worked for about seven or eight years at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in suburban DC. She's a very well-respected climate scientist. She's done a lot of outreach. She's got a TED talk. And so we're going to talk about Project Drawdown and their drawdown roadmap, which is something they've recently released. And and we're not going to get too deep into the weeds, but they're this drawdown.

Library highlights 93 science based solutions to stop climate change. We will tackle all 93 of them, but it is very, very detailed. And the science, science based solutions they put together. So we're going to talk to her about the roadmap next week, right ahead of the first day of summer. That's right. That'll be our episode. Also the day after Father's Day, June 19th and up with looking forward to that one.

Well, that's going to do it for this week's episode of Across the Sky on behalf of Lee Enterprises and my fellow meteorologist Joe Martucci in Atlantic City, John Sublette in Richmond and myself, Matt Holiner in Chicago. Thanks for listening, everyone. We'll catch you again soon.