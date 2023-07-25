NEW YORK — Trader Joe's is recalling two cookie products because they may contain rocks, the grocery chain announced Friday.
The recall impacts Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with "sell by" dates ranging from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21.
According to Trader Joe's, the recalled cookies have been removed from store shelves and destroyed — but the company is urging consumers to check their cabinets and get a refund.
“If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them," Trader Joe's wrote in its announcement, instructing customers to throw away the products or return them to any store for a full refund. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”
Lot codes for the recalled products and customer service contact information can be found on Trader Joe's website.
Trader Joe's did not specify how the rocks may have made their way into the cookies, and just noted that the company was alerted of the “potential foreign material” by a supplier. When contacted by The Associated Press on Tuesday, a Trader Joe's spokesperson did not comment further.
The Monrovia, California-based chain is privately held by the families that also own Aldi Nord, a German grocer. Trader Joe’s operates around 530 stores in the U.S.
These are Trader Joe's customer's favorite items
Top overall
Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Tortilla Chips, spicy corn chips, swept the competition this year, taking home the top prize. Runners-up included the hash browns, chicken soup dumplings, Everything but the Bagel sesame seasoning blend, and chocolate croissants.
The chips also won in the poll's favorite snack category. Customers were also fans of the Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers, Organic Corn Chip Dippers, World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs and Crunchy Curls, which were all among the top vote-getters.
Top beverage
The Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice was the fans' favorite beverage, though it is seasonal. The canned drink is a simple three-ingredient blend of apple juice, water and bubbles.
Following is the Triple Ginger Brew, Sparkling Peach Black Tea with peach juice, Sparkling Cranberry & Ginger Beverage and the Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer.
Top cheese
Now that Hall of Famer Unexpected Cheddar is no longer an option in the poll, the store's cheddar cheese with caramelized onions took home top accolades.
Runners-up included Syrah Soaked Toscano, seasonal Baked Lemon Ricotta, Blueberry & Vanilla Chèvre and its various bries.
Top entree
Replacing the longtime Mandarin Orange Chicken is Trader Joe's Butter Chicken -- spiced chicken in a tomato and cream sauce with basmati rice.
Indian is popular with Trader Joe's customers. Second runner-up was Chicken Tikka Masala, followed by Kung Pao Chicken, Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese and BBQ Teriyaki Chicken.
Top household item
Seasonal candles won out in this category. Its seasonal scents include Peony Blossom, Cedar Balsam, Honeycrisp Apple and Vanilla Pumpkin.
Runners-up: Daily Facial Sunscreen, Ultra-Moisturizing Hand Cream, Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo & Conditioner, and Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask.
Top produce
Unsurprisingly, customers voted bananas as their top choice. The chain is known for its 25-cent organic bananas and 19-cent regular bananas. Following choices were Teeny Tiny Avocados, Honeycrisp Apples, Brussels Sprouts and Organic Carrots of Many Colors.
Top dessert
The tiny and crunchy Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones won top dessert, followed by Danish Kringle, Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches, Chocolate Lava Cakes and Brookie.
Top vegan/vegetarian
Among its many vegan and vegetarian options, the Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto came out on top. Vegetable Fried Rice, Beefless Bulgogi, Palak Paneer, Cauliflower Gnocchi followed.