It’s not every day you can say you found something new at a fossil park.

James Hanna and Jonathan Hoag should know. They’ve been picking up rocks at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve in Hamburg since they were kids. And now, in their 20s, they have found two rare fossils of an animal that had never been found there.

It was believed to have gone extinct more than 25 million years before the rocks at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve were deposited.

“This is an animal — I’ll be completely honest — I did not know it existed until we had these discoveries,” Penn Dixie Executive Director Philip J. Stokes said.

The animal is a carpoid, a primitive type of echinoderm, a distant ancestor to starfish, sea urchins and sand dollars.

“It wasn’t until the fossils were sent off to be prepared professionally that the experts recognized this was something new and different,” Stokes said.

It’s so new that it is a novel genus and species, and the species will be named after Hoag.

“It’s a dream come true for a biologist,” Hoag said.

Hanna will be one of the authors on the scientific paper describing it — a dream come true for a paleontologist.

Hanna, 20, a junior geology major at the University at Buffalo, found the first fossil in April when he and Hoag were digging for trilobites, which are extinct marine arthropods. They were splitting the rocks that were left over after separating the trilobite from the rock.

“I could tell there was something there,” Hanna said, but he did not know what it was. “If I hadn’t looked closely enough, I very easily could have tossed it.”

He sent photographs of it to some friends in paleontology, and experts identified it.

And then about a week later, they were in the same area about 20 yards away, and Hoag, 26, who graduated from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, found a similar fossil.

“Sure enough it was another one sitting in the block. It was unexpected,” Hoag said. “I knew exactly what it was the minute I flipped the rock.”

The second fossil, while not as well preserved as the first, is complementary, and demonstrates that there were multiple carpoid living in the environment for a period of time.

“It extends the fossil record by over 25 million years for this animal, which tells us it did in fact survive through several extinction events,” Stokes said.

The 54-acre Penn Dixie Fossil Park in Hamburg is the site of a former quarry filled with fossils from the Devonian Period, nearly 400 million years ago.

Carpoids had been thought to be extinct 25 million years before the Devonian Period, and have been found in only a handful of locations around the world, Stokes said. The Penn Dixie fossils are roughly 382 million years old, according to Stokes.

The carpoids are considered a “Lazarus taxon,” an animal that disappears from the fossil record and reappears much later, Stokes said.

“It’s just amazing when something like this shows up,” said Carlton E. Brett, distinguished research professor at the University of Cincinnati. “We know then that group had to be around all that time in between, but it’s not seen anywhere else in world.”

Brett and Ronald L. Parsley, professor emeritus at Tulane University and a world renown expert in the field, will be the authors of the paper.

Once it was known what was found, “word traveled fast throughout the paleontological community,” Stokes said. “It was pretty shocking. I’ve been a scientist for 20 years, usually things happen very slowly.”

Like every visitor to Penn Dixie who picks up a fossil, the find belongs to the visitor.

“That doesn’t change, even if it’s something very rare and valuable,” Stokes said.

Hanna and Hoag are donating their fossils to the Paleontological Research Institution’s Museum of the Earth in Ithaca. There they can be examined and compared by researchers.

“It could have just been ridiculous luck,” Hanna said. “We found two of them in two different layers, they probably are hundreds of thousands of years apart.”

Hanna began going to Penn Dixie when he was about 5 years old, and started volunteering at the site when he was a teenager. This is his sixth season working for the fossil park. He wants to go to graduate school, and having his name on a research paper won’t hurt his prospects. Hanna’s fossil is considered a holotype, the single specimen of the new species.

Hoag started collecting fossils when he was 11, and got his love of the outdoors at the fossil park, where he is the site manager.

The carpoids were found where they have walked hundreds of times.

“We found it right at the end of our walkway. God knows how many people walked by that walkway,” Hoag said.

