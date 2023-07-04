NEW YORK — Hungry ticks have some slick tricks. They can zoom through the air using static electricity to latch onto people, pets and other animals, new research shows.
According to a new study, hungry ticks can zoom through the air using static electricity to latch onto people, pets and other animals.
Sam England via AP
Humans and animals naturally pick up static charges as they go about their days. And those charges are enough to give ticks a boost to their next blood meal, according to a new study published in the journal Current Biology.
While the distance is tiny, “it’s the equivalent of us jumping three or four flights of stairs in one go,” said study author Sam England, an ecologist now at Berlin’s Natural History Museum.
Ticks are “ambush predators,” explained Stephen Rich, a public health entomologist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
They can't jump or fly onto their hosts, he said. Instead, they hang out on a branch or a blade of grass with their legs outstretched — a behavior known as “questing” — and wait for people or animals to pass by so they can grab on and bite.
It seemed that ticks were limited to how far they could stretch on their “tippy toes,” England said. But now, scientists are learning that static charges may help expand their reach.
“They can now actually end up latching onto hosts that don’t make direct contact with them," he said.
The researchers looked at a species of tick called the castor bean tick, which is common across Europe. This bloodsucker and its cousins are major culprits in spreading diseases to animals and humans, including Lyme disease, and are most active in warm months.
A deer tick is viewed under a microscope in the entomology lab in March 2002 at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I.
Victoria Arocho, Associated Press
Researchers found that when they charged up electrodes and placed them near young ticks, the creatures would whiz through the air to land on those electrodes.
A normal level of static — the charge that fur, feathers, scales or clothes pick up with movement — could pull the critters across gaps of a fraction of an inch, according to the study. While those distances may seem small to us, for a tiny tick, they represent a big leap, England said.
In the future, there might be ways developed to reduce that static, experts said. But for now, Rich said people should keep using classic tick prevention measures, including repellents, to keep themselves safe from bites.
11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures
11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures
There are numerous species of ticks, fewer than 10 of which are known to bite humans.
These small, blood-sucking insects
can be found everywhere in the United States except Alaska, though they are more common in mountainous and tropical areas with lush vegetation. Not all diseases transmitted by ticks are life-threatening; however, when left untreated, some can become fatal. Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for as the weather warms using a variety of medical and government sources.
Ticks have spider-like bodies and frequent areas with tall grass, logs, bushes, trees, and fallen leaves. Once they bite, they start feeding and engorging with the host's blood. They can remain attached for several days, and the longer they feed, the higher the risk of transmitting bacteria, viruses, parasites, or pathogens to their host, causing tick-borne diseases.
The zoonosis—or infections transmitted from animals to humans—caused by ticks can be prevented by using tick repellent when outdoors, especially from spring to fall when they are more active. In warmer states, they can be found all year long. After being outside or near animals, check for ticks after you return indoors since the bites cannot be felt. If you find one,
remove it immediately with tweezers. Apply the same process with pets and small children.
Keep reading to learn more about 11 tick-borne illnesses.
Jay Ondreicka // Shutterstock
Lyme disease
Lyme disease is a bacterial infection spread to humans from squirrels, mice, or other small mammals by ticks contaminated with Borrelia burgdorferi. It is the most common infection caused by tick bites in the U.S.; so named for the Connecticut town where the disease was first documented and studied.
Each year, more than 30,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme disease. Treatment is more effective the earlier it is applied. Visit a doctor if you have recently been in grassy areas or forests, have an oval shape rash, and present symptoms similar to the flu: fever, shivers, muscle pain, and headaches.
AnastasiaKopa // Shutterstock
Babesiosis
Some patients might not show symptoms at all when infected with babesiosis, others might confuse it with the flu; however, when the parasitic infection goes undiagnosed for several weeks, life-threatening conditions can arise.
Complications may include low blood pressure, kidney, liver, or heart failure, and hemolytic anemia. Babesiosis often appears in patients infected with Lyme disease.
antpkr // Shutterstock
Ehrlichiosis
If bitten by a tick, be sure to look out for flu-like symptoms plus confusion, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite, they might indicate having ehrlichiosis.
When left untreated with antibiotics, the infection can cause nerve or brain damage, respiratory failure, uncontrolled hemorrhage, organ failure, and even death. A rash is common in infected children. Infants, seniors, and people with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of developing severe, life-threatening symptoms.
encierro // Shutterstock
Rocky Mountain spotted fever
The bacterium
Rickettsia rickettsii—transmitted through tick bites—can cause Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Although more cases are reported in warmer months, RMSF can appear all year long. Males over 40, and people with a weakened immune system are at higher risk of infection and complications.
When misdiagnosed or left untreated, RMSF symptoms include those similar to the flu and stomach viruses, along with rashes, leaking blood vessels, excess fluid in tissues, and damaged muscles, nerves, and organs.
Olga52 // Shutterstock
Anaplasmosis
Symptoms of anaplasmosis can start one or two weeks after a tick infected with the
Anaplasma phagocytophilum bacteria bites an individual. Initial symptoms are similar to those from other tick-borne diseases, while complications can cause confusion, seizures, excess bleeding, heart and kidney failure, respiratory crash, septic shock, and coma.
Anaplasmosis is spread by deer ticks and Western black-legged ticks.
Gabor Tinz // Shutterstock
Southern Tick-Associated Rash Illness
The cause of the infection known as
STARI is unknown. One of the first symptoms is a rounded rash similar to the one that appears with Lyme disease. The infection can provoke symptoms ranging from fatigue to muscle pain. STARI can only be diagnosed on the basis of symptoms and geographic location; no blood tests can confirm the infection. It is transmitted by the Lone Star tick, found in central Texas, Oklahoma, the southern states, and up along the Atlantic Coast.
encierro // Shutterstock
Tick-borne relapsing fever
Tick-borne relapsing fever is caused by various species of spiral-shaped bacteria or spirochaetes transmitted to humans
through the bites of infected soft ticks. In the U.S., the most common bacteria causing TBRF is Borrelia hermsii.
Symptoms include high fever, headaches, and muscle and joint pain, which appear in cycles of 2 to 7 days and then disappear for 4 to 14 days. Without treatment, this cycle can repeat several times. TBRF outbreaks have been linked to stays in rustic cabins in national parks or reserves, mainly in the mountainous areas of the westernmost states.
Evgeniyqw // Shutterstock
Tularemia
Tularemia is an infection typically found in squirrels, wild rodents, certain birds, and rabbits. It's a rare disease that affects no more than 200 people per year in the U.S. Aside from ticks, mosquitoes, and deer flies can also transmit the bacteria that causes the illness:
Francisella tularensis.
Symptoms may differ widely, from none or very mild to life-threatening, and they depend on the type of tularemia the patient develops. It can be glandular, pneumonic, oculoglandular, oropharyngeal, and typhoidal.
Koldunov Alexey // Shutterstock
Colorado tick fever
Most cases of
Colorado tick fever appear in spring, in the western U.S., at elevations of 4,000 feet and above. In very rare cases, the virus can be transmitted by blood transfusions, though most are caused by Rocky Mountain wood tick bites.
On-and-off episodes of fever are commonly the first symptom, followed by weakness, headache behind the eyes, sleepiness or confusion, light-colored rashes, photophobia, nausea, and vomiting. There is no known treatment for CTF, most patients present mild symptoms and recover on their own.
Napat // Shutterstock
Powassan Encephalitis
Powassan encephalitis is a rare, tick-borne virus carried by the black-legged or deer tick, the same kind that can spread Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and babesiosis. Cases occur mainly in the northeastern United States during the warmer months. Flu-like symptoms are the first to appear, followed by seizures, encephalitis, and meningitis in more severe cases. Ten percent of people with severe cases of the disease die, and about half of survivors report having long-lasting symptoms, such as "recurring headaches, loss of muscle mass and strength, and memory problems."
Steve Sykes // Shutterstock
Q fever
The infectious disease Q fever is spread by inhalation, ingestion, or transmission of the
Coxiella burnetii bacterium that lives in farm, domestic, and wild animals. Farm and slaughterhouse workers and veterinarians are particularly vulnerable to the disease. Mild symptoms can appear about two weeks after infection, though more serious signs—high fever, eye, and respiratory tract infection, and severe headaches—can show up suddenly several weeks later in about 5% of cases. If Q fever turns chronic, the patient's heart, liver, and other vital organs can be compromised. It is treated with antibiotics, though affected heart valves may need surgery.
MakroBetz // Shutterstock
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!