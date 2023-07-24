Here's a look at trending topics for today, July 24:
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is rumored to be dating Irina Shayk after the former football player and the supermodel were recently photographed spending time together in Los Angeles.
New paparazzi photos depict Brady, 45, picking up Shayk, 37, from the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday and bringing her to his home in Los Angeles. Shayk was photographed again the next morning as she returned to her hotel wearing the same outfit.
Those pictures — along with some additional snaps of Brady driving Shayk and touching her face in his gray Rolls-Royce — were published Monday in multiple tabloids as well as Page Six.
Representatives for Brady and Shayk did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.
Twitter rebrand
Goodbye, Twitter. Hello, X.
Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.
The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. At Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, meanwhile, workers were seen removing the iconic bird and logo Monday until police showed up and stopped them because they didn’t have the proper permits and didn’t tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell.
As of early afternoon, the “er” at the end of Twitter remained visible.
Bill Geddie
Bill Geddie, a legendary TV-news producer who was behind many of Barbara Walters' most notable efforts, including the long-running ABC daytime show "The View," has died of coronary-related factors, his family told Variety. He was 68.
"He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even 'bigger than life' husband and dad," said Geddie's family in a statement. "He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He would try everything and did it well -- screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz. His favorite band was The Beatles, and he never thought he would have the opportunity to meet one of his personal heroes Paul McCartney in person, but his dream came true. The question wasn't who did he meet, but rather who didn't he meet?"
Geddie served as executive producer of "The View" for 17 years, launching it with Walters, who was eager to create a new forum for women of different generations to discuss issues of the day.
Obama's personal chef
Nyheim Hines
New Twitter logo; 'Barbenheimer' strikes gold; drama-free British Open; and more of the morning's top news:
Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs. It’s yet another change that Musk has made since acquiring Twitter that has alienated users and turned off advertisers, leaving the microblogging site vulnerable to new threats, including rival Meta’s new text-based app Threads.
“Barbenheimer” didn’t just work – it spun box office gold. Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” claimed the top spot with a massive $155 million in ticket sales from North American theaters from 4,243 locations, surpassing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (as well as every Marvel movie this year) as the biggest opening of the year and breaking the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman, Greta Gerwig. Universal’s “Oppenheimer” also soared past expectations, taking in $80.5 million from 3,610 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, marking director Christopher Nolan’s biggest non-Batman debut and one of the best-ever starts for an R-rated biographical drama.
Israel's parliament has approved the first major law in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious plan to overhaul the country's judicial system. Monday's vote triggered a new burst of mass protests and drew accusations that he was pushing the country toward authoritarian rule. The vote was passed unanimously by Netanyahu's ruling coalition after the opposition stormed out of parliament. It deepened the fissures that have tested the delicate social ties that bind the country, rattled the cohesion of its powerful military and repeatedly drawn concern from Israel's closest ally, the United States. As Netanyahu's allies celebrate their victory and vow to press ahead with more changes, thousands of people have taken to the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow during which one of the aircraft fell near the Defense Ministry’s main headquarters. Moscow's mayor said the drones struck two nonresidential buildings and that there were no casualties. Russian authorities said another Ukrainian drone attack early Monday struck an ammunition depot in Crimea. It forced a halt in traffic on a major highway and a railway. Russian forces meanwhile struck port infrastructure on the Danube River in southern Ukraine with exploding drones early Monday. Four workers were wounded and a grain hangar and other depots were destroyed.
Oui, oui: Jill Biden is in Paris to mark the US return to the UN's educational and scientific agency
First lady Jill Biden is in France to help mark the United States' return to UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Biden arrived in Paris on Monday and will join other VIPs and speak Tuesday at UNESCO headquarters. The American flag will be raised during the event to mark the U.S. return to membership in the organization after a five-year absence. Biden has represented the U.S. at the Olympics, a king’s coronation and a royal wedding. The Paris trip gives Biden another chance to put her ambassadorial skills to work as the U.S. formally rejoins the U.N. agency devoted to education, science and culture around the globe.
The deputy commander of the U.N. Command says it has started conversations with North Korea over an American soldier who ran into the North last week across the Koreas’ border. Gen. Andrew Harrison said the process has started through a communications line set up under the armistice agreement that stopped the fighting of the 1950-53 Korean War. He said the well-being of Pvt. Travis King remains the command’s primary concern, but refused to provide more details. The update came as South Korea’s military said a nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine arrived at a port on Jeju Island in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month.
Brian Harman is a major champion and it was never in doubt. The 36-year-old American captured the British Open at Royal Liverpool. He started the day with a five-shot lead and no one ever got closer than three on a rainy Sunday in England. Harman led the final 51 holes of this British Open. The one time it got tight on the front nine he made consecutive birdies. The rest of the day was a soggy walk on the links. Harman won for only the third time in his career. He had gone 167 tournaments since his last PGA Tour title.
Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard has won the Tour de France for a second straight year as cycling’s most storied race finished on the famed Champs-Élysées. With a huge lead built up over main rival Tadej Pogačar, Vingegaard knew the victory was effectively already his again ahead of the largely ceremonial stage Sunday at the end of the 110th edition of the Tour. Vingegaard drank champagne with his Jumbo-Visma teammates as they lined up together and posed for photos on the way to Paris. It has been a three-week slog over 3,405 kilometers (2,116 miles) with eight mountain stages across five mountain ranges. Vingegaard seized control of the race over two stages in the Alps.
Denny Hamlin returned to victory lane Sunday at Pocono Raceway a year after his first-place finish was thrown out. Sunday's win is his record seventh at the track and the 50th in his Cup Series career. Hamlin also gave Toyota its 600th NASCAR victory. Hamlin passed Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon for most wins at the tri-oval track. Hamlin and his former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch had their 1-2 finishes stripped a year ago by NASCAR for aerodynamics violations. This year, he finished ahead of runner-up Tyler Reddick. Martin Truex Jr., who won last week at New Hampshire, was third. Kevin Harvick and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top five.