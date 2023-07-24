Here's a look at trending topics for today, July 24:

Tom Brady

Tom Brady is rumored to be dating Irina Shayk after the former football player and the supermodel were recently photographed spending time together in Los Angeles.

New paparazzi photos depict Brady, 45, picking up Shayk, 37, from the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday and bringing her to his home in Los Angeles. Shayk was photographed again the next morning as she returned to her hotel wearing the same outfit.

Those pictures — along with some additional snaps of Brady driving Shayk and touching her face in his gray Rolls-Royce — were published Monday in multiple tabloids as well as Page Six.

Representatives for Brady and Shayk did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Read more about it here:

Twitter rebrand

Goodbye, Twitter. Hello, X.

Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.

The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. At Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, meanwhile, workers were seen removing the iconic bird and logo Monday until police showed up and stopped them because they didn’t have the proper permits and didn’t tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell.

As of early afternoon, the “er” at the end of Twitter remained visible.

Find out more here:

Bill Geddie

Bill Geddie, a legendary TV-news producer who was behind many of Barbara Walters' most notable efforts, including the long-running ABC daytime show "The View," has died of coronary-related factors, his family told Variety. He was 68.

"He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even 'bigger than life' husband and dad," said Geddie's family in a statement. "He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He would try everything and did it well -- screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz. His favorite band was The Beatles, and he never thought he would have the opportunity to meet one of his personal heroes Paul McCartney in person, but his dream came true. The question wasn't who did he meet, but rather who didn't he meet?"

Geddie served as executive producer of "The View" for 17 years, launching it with Walters, who was eager to create a new forum for women of different generations to discuss issues of the day.

Find out more about him here:

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

Obama's personal chef

Nyheim Hines