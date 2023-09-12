Here's a look at the top stories for today, Sept. 12:
iPhone 15
Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones — a line-up that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.
The showcase at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., comes as the company tries to reverse a mild slump that has seen its sales drop from last year in three consecutive quarters. The malaise is a key reason Apple's stock price has dipped by nearly 10% since mid-July, dropping the company's market value below the $3 trillion threshold it reached for the first time earlier this summer.
Tyre Nichols
Five former Memphis police officers were charged Tuesday with federal civil rights violations in the beating death of Tyre Nichols as they continue to fight second-degree murder charges in state courts arising from the killing.
Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin and Justin Smith were indicted in U.S. District Court in Memphis. The four-count indictment charges them with deprivation of rights under the color of law through excessive force and failure to intervene, and through deliberate indifference; conspiracy to witness tampering; and obstruction of justice through witness tampering.
The new charges come nine months after the violent beating during a Jan. 7 traffic stop near Nichols' Memphis home. Nichols died at a hospital three days later, and the five officers have pleaded not guilty to state charges of second-degree murder and other alleged offenses in the case. The five former officers charged are Black, like Nichols.
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and the 39-year-old New York Jets quarterback will miss the rest of the season, coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday.
An MRI revealed the four-time NFL MVP's injury, confirming what the Jets feared after their 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo on Monday night. Saleh said Rodgers will have season-ending surgery, but he wasn't certain when that would occur.
Torn Achilles tendons typically take several months of recovery due to the extensive rehabilitation needed.
COVID shots
Americans may soon be able to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine.
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday endorsed the new shots for everyone 6 months of age and older. The agency's director is expected to sign off on the panel's recommendation. The vaccines could be available this week.
The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has faded, but there are still hundreds of hospitalizations and hundreds of deaths in the U.S. each week. Hospitalizations have been increasing since late summer, though the latest data indicate infections may be starting to level off, particularly in the South.
Rescue teams in eastern Libya have retrieved hundreds of bodies from the city of Derna that's been inundated by devastating floods that killed hundreds. The Libyan Red Crescent said early on Tuesday that its teams counted more than 300 dead while authorities estimate that as many as 2,000 people have perished. Mediterranean Storm Daniel caused devastating floods in many towns in eastern Libya but the destruction was worst in Derna, where entire city neighborhoods were washed away. The head of delegation for Libya for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said that 10,000 people are missing after the floods, warning that the death toll could reach thousands.
Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the federal judge presiding over his election subversion case in Washington to recuse herself. They say her past public statements about the former president and his connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol call into question whether she can be fair. The recusal motion Monday from Trump’s lawyers takes aim at U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama. She has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of Jan. 6 defendants.
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin where they are expected to offer each other support in their standoffs with the West. Kim is expected to seek Russian economic aid and military technology in exchange for munitions to be used in Russia’s war in Ukraine. North Korea said Kim was accompanied by ruling party and military officials. Putin is attending a forum in Vladivostok that runs through Wednesday. Russia says Kim and Putin could meet afterward. Russia and North Korea have drawn closer since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The bond has been driven by Putin’s need for war supplies and Kim’s efforts to boost his country's traditional alliances.
Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined New York politicians and mourners at a 9/11 memorial ceremony at ground zero Monday. The bipartisan group of politicians was not scheduled to speak at the ceremony, marking the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. The solemn ceremony in lower Manhattan was instead focused on the hourslong reading of the names of the dead.
Google is confronting a threat to its dominant search engine as federal regulators launch an attempt to dismantle its internet empire in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century. Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will try to prove Google rigged the market in its favor by locking its search engine in as the default choice in a plethora of places and devices. On Tuesday, prosecutors opened their case by saying it's about the future of the internet and whether Google’s search engine will ever face meaningful competition. Google is arguing that competition from Microsoft's Bing, Amazon and Yelp keep the marketplace fair.
The Biden administration has cleared the way for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran by issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money in South Korea without fear of U.S. sanctions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed off on the move last week but Congress was not notified of the decision until Monday, according to the notification, which was obtained by The Associated Press. The waiver means that European, Middle Eastern and Asian banks will not run afoul of U.S. sanctions in converting the frozen money in South Korea and transferring it to Qatar's central bank, where it will be held for Iran to use for the purchase of humanitarian goods.
Authorities in Pennsylvania who have been trying to capture an escaped murderer for nearly two weeks say they're shifting to a longer-term strategy and defended their efforts to this point. Robert Clark, the supervisor of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Philadelphia, said during a news conference Monday that law enforcement teams have the advantage now that Danelo Souza Cavalcante is apparently in suburban Philadelphia rather than the heavily wooded and more complicated terrain of the initial search area. This comes after police say Cavalcante slipped through the search perimeter, stole a delivery van and abandoned it about 20 miles north. Cavalcante escaped from prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for killing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.
Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for her “Anti-Hero” music video on a night full of surprises. Swift won four trophies on Tuesday's telecast, including song of the year, best pop video and best direction. As much as Swift dominated — she won nine awards — the VMAs centered on music’s global power. K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together and Brazilian superstar Anitta premiered their new collaboration, the glossy retro-pop of “Back for More.” Shakira delivered a packed medley of her hits and accepted the Video Vanguard Award, while Diddy performed with his son before accepting the Global Icon Award.
Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance. Tyler announced Monday on Instagram that he suffered damage during a Saturday show in New York that led to bleeding and doctor's said he can't sing for 30 days. Tyler said he's “heartbroken.” Aerosmith, known for a slew hits including “Dream On” and “Sweet Emotion,” was in the midst of a 40-stop "Peace Out" farewell tour in the U.S. and Canada. A half-dozen shows have been postponed to late January through February.
Aaron Rodgers was knocked out of the game with an Achilles tendon injury just four plays into his debut for the New York Jets, who rallied behind their defense and stunned the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime on when rookie Xavier Gipson returned a punt 65 yards for the winning score. New York’s aggressive defense forced four turnovers from Buffalo’s Josh Allen, including three interceptions by Jordan Whitehead, in a wild and often ugly season opener. While the Jets concluded their night with coach Robert Saleh joining a celebratory mob in the end zone, the injury to Rodgers cast a pall over their season.