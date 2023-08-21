Here's a look at trending topics for today, Aug. 21:
Arsenal
Arsenal relied on Martin Odegaard’s 54th-minute penalty and an obdurate defensive effort when down to 10 men late on to secure a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Monday.
Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off in the 67th minute after collecting a second yellow card, forcing Arsenal to retreat to preserve its second straight victory to open the campaign.
In the end, a penalty separated the teams, with Odegaard sending Sam Johnstone the wrong way from the spot after the Palace goalkeeper brought down Eddie Nketiah following a quickly taken free kick. Bukayo Saka usually takes Arsenal’s spot kicks but he handed the ball to Odegaard, the captain.
Arsenal is keeping pace with likely title rival Manchester City, the defending champion, by earning back-to-back wins.
Mackenzie Shirilla
An Ohio woman convicted of murder in the death of her boyfriend and a friend after authorities said she deliberately slammed her car into a brick wall at 100 mph has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.
Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, who was 17 at the time of the July 2022 crash in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville, was convicted last week of four counts each of murder and felonious assault as well as aggravated vehicular homicide and other crimes.
Killed in the crash were Shirilla’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo, and 19-year-old Davion Flanagan. Tim Troup of the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office had argued that the defendant had a tumultuous relationship with Russo that she meant to end “and she took everybody that was in the car with her.”
Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy Margaret Russo last week called her actions "controlled, methodical, deliberate, intentional and purposeful.”
Charles Martinet
Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games since the 1990s, is stepping down.
Nintendo of America confirmed Monday that Martinet will now serve in the role of “Mario Ambassador," traveling around the world to promote the beloved plumber, signing autographs and performing Nintendo character voices.
“It’s been a privilege working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,” Nintendo said in a statement.
In addition to being the original voice of Mario, he’s also voiced Luigi, Wario and Waluigi in the video games. While he did not voice Mario in the recent movie, he did have a small role as Mario’s dad.
Lana Del Rey
Earthquake, Post-tropical cyclone Hilary
This morning's top headlines: Tropical Storm Hilary; GOP presidential debate; 'Blue Beetle'
Tropical Storm Hilary; GOP presidential debate; 'Blue Beetle'; and more top news this morning:
Tropical Storm Hilary has drenched Southern California, swept people into swollen rivers, toppled trees onto homes and flooded roads. Crews worked to clear away the debris Monday. The National Hurricane Center said only vestiges of a weakened system was moving over the Rocky Mountains. Hilary first made landfall as a hurricane in Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula on Sunday before becoming the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. Officials warned it still could cause severe flooding and mudslides in areas.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Danish lawmakers for helping his country resist Russia’s invasion. He visited Copenhagen on Monday, a day after Denmark and the Netherlands announced they will provide Kyiv with American-made F-16 warplanes. The planes could be delivered around the end of the year. Zelenskyy said that if Russia’s invasion is successful, other parts of Europe would be at risk from the Kremlin’s military aggression. Zelenskyy portrays Ukraine as defending Western values of freedom and democracy against tyranny and argues that Ukraine needs to be properly provisioned to fend off Russia’s much bigger force. Ukraine has been pressing its Western allies for months to give it F-16s.
Former President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will be skipping Wednesday’s first Republican presidential primary debate — and likely others as well. Trump wrote Sunday on his social media site that the public knows him and “what a successful presidency” he had, so he "will therefore not be doing the debates.” Trump's spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate, or just those that have currently been scheduled. The former president and early GOP front-runner has said for months that he sees little upside in joining his GOP rivals on stage when they gather for the first time in Milwaukee Wednesday, given his commanding lead in the race.
President Joe Biden has told survivors of Hawaii’s wildfires that the nation “grieves with you.” He promised that the federal government will help "for as long as it takes” Hawaii to recover from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Biden arrived in Maui on Monday, 13 days after the wildfires ravaged the western part of the island. At least 115 people were killed. Biden and his wife, Jill, surveyed the devastation, were briefed by state and local officials, and met with survivors and first responders before returning to the mainland.
The Biden administration is continuing its push to bring internet connectivity to every home and business in the U.S. On Monday, the Biden administration announced a new investment of $667 million to build broadband infrastructure in rural areas of the country. In total, 38 projects are receiving money through the ReConnect program. The telephone cooperatives, counties and telecommunications companies that won the new grant awards are based in 22 states and the Marshall Islands. The largest award went to the Ponderosa Telephone Co. in California. It gets more than $42 million to deploy fiber networks in Fresno County.
The police chief who led the raid of a Kansas newspaper has alleged in previously unreleased court documents that a reporter either impersonated someone else or lied about her intentions when she obtained the driving records of a local business owner. But reporter Phyllis Zorn, Marion County Record Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer and the newspaper’s attorney said Sunday that no laws were broken when Zorn accessed a public state website for information on restaurant operator Kari Newell. The raid carried out Aug. 11 and led by Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody brought international attention to the small central Kansas town that now finds itself at the center of a debate over press freedoms.
As a wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari listened in court, her brother vowed on Monday to move her remains to a place Larry Rudolph would never discover. Vincent Finizio also predicted that Rudolph’s future grandchildren will never know he existed and that he would die “alone and unmourned.” His comments came shortly before a judge sentenced Rudolph to life in prison and imposed over an estimated $15 million in financial penalties against him. Rudolph plans to appeal his conviction.
The DC superhero film “Blue Beetle” led weekend ticket sales with an estimated $25.4 million, according to studio estimates, dethroning “Barbie” from the top spot after a record-setting run that left movie theaters colored pink for a month. The “Barbie” phenomenon is far from over. Greta Gerwig’s film grossed $21.5 million in its fifth weekend. Its domestic tally is up to $567.3 million. The other half of “Barbenheimer” also continues to perform remarkably well. Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” took in $10.6 million in its fifth week. With a $285.2 million domestic total, “Oppenheimer” now owns the distinction of being the biggest box-office hit never to land No. 1 at the weekend box office.
Newly crowned Women’s World Cup champion Spain has established itself as a team to be reckoned with for many years to come. La Roja defeated England 1-0 in Sunday’s final for their first major tournament title. Over the course of the month-long event, Spain shook off both the turbulence of a player rebellion and the injury-diminished role of Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. Aitana Bonmati solidified her credentials and 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo made an impression as a rising global star.
Novak Djokovic outlasted Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling rematch of their Wimbledon final, winning 5-7, 7-6 (7) 7-6 (4) to win the Western & Southern Open. In a match that lasted 3 hours, 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP Tour history, the No. 2-seeded Djokovic avenged his loss last month to the top-ranked Alcaraz and earned his 95th career title, passing Ivan Lendl for third all-time. In the women’s final, seventh-seeded Coco Gauff became the first teenager in more than 50 years to win the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Karolina Muchova.