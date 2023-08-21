Here's a look at trending topics for today, Aug. 21:

Arsenal

Arsenal relied on Martin Odegaard’s 54th-minute penalty and an obdurate defensive effort when down to 10 men late on to secure a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Monday.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off in the 67th minute after collecting a second yellow card, forcing Arsenal to retreat to preserve its second straight victory to open the campaign.

In the end, a penalty separated the teams, with Odegaard sending Sam Johnstone the wrong way from the spot after the Palace goalkeeper brought down Eddie Nketiah following a quickly taken free kick. Bukayo Saka usually takes Arsenal’s spot kicks but he handed the ball to Odegaard, the captain.

Arsenal is keeping pace with likely title rival Manchester City, the defending champion, by earning back-to-back wins.

Mackenzie Shirilla

An Ohio woman convicted of murder in the death of her boyfriend and a friend after authorities said she deliberately slammed her car into a brick wall at 100 mph has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, who was 17 at the time of the July 2022 crash in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville, was convicted last week of four counts each of murder and felonious assault as well as aggravated vehicular homicide and other crimes.

Killed in the crash were Shirilla’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo, and 19-year-old Davion Flanagan. Tim Troup of the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office had argued that the defendant had a tumultuous relationship with Russo that she meant to end “and she took everybody that was in the car with her.”

Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy Margaret Russo last week called her actions "controlled, methodical, deliberate, intentional and purposeful.”

Charles Martinet

Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games since the 1990s, is stepping down.

Nintendo of America confirmed Monday that Martinet will now serve in the role of “Mario Ambassador," traveling around the world to promote the beloved plumber, signing autographs and performing Nintendo character voices.

“It’s been a privilege working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,” Nintendo said in a statement.

In addition to being the original voice of Mario, he’s also voiced Luigi, Wario and Waluigi in the video games. While he did not voice Mario in the recent movie, he did have a small role as Mario’s dad.

