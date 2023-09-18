Here's a look at trending topics across the country for today, Sept. 18:

National Cheeseburger Day

These days, you’d be hard-pressed to find anything at the store for under a dollar. But on Monday, in honor of National Cheeseburger Day, McDonald’s customers will be able to get a double cheeseburger for just 50 cents, only 45 cents more than what the chain’s original hamburger cost in 1948.

Only customers who use the McDonald’s app will be able to access the deal, and it’s limited to one burger per person. According to the company’s official website, a McDonald’s cheeseburger typically can cost as low as $1 and as high as $2.79.

Fast food historically has been a low-profit business with little customer loyalty. Chains unveil big giveaways, typically tied to their mobile apps, to help drive business. Pushing people to the app has helped to drive more repeat customers.

iOS 17

iPhone users: Today’s the day to update to Apple’s latest operating system, iOS17, and unlock a slew of new features that promise to make the iPhone experience more personal and intuitive.

Apple first teased iOS17 at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference in early June, but you may have missed out on some of the details as the tech giant also unveiled its much-anticipated mixed-reality Vision Pro headset that same day.

iPhone users can update to iOS17 starting Monday by clicking on the Software Update section in the phone’s Settings app. Of course, many users have gotten in the habit of backing up important photos or files before downloading the latest software update – or waiting until the second version rolls out (likely in the coming weeks) if they’re afraid of any bugs that could come with the first version of a next-generation mobile operating system.

Missing F-35

Authorities found a debris field Monday from a Marine Corps F-35 stealth fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after the pilot ejected and parachuted to safety.

The debris field was located in rural Williamsburg County, according to the Marine Corps’ Joint Base Charleston. The field is about two hours northeast of the base, and residents were being asked to avoid the area while the recovery team worked to secure it.

Authorities had been searching for the jet since the pilot, whose name hasn’t been released, parachuted to safety into a North Charleston neighborhood about 2 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, Marines Maj. Melanie Salinas said.

