Spain vs Sweden
Spain will play for its first Women's World Cup championship after Olga Carmona's goal in the 89th minute lifted La Roja to a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the Tuesday semifinal.
Spain, which overcame last year's near mutiny by its players against coach Jorge Vilda, will play the winner of tournament co-host Australia and England on Sunday in the final in Sydney.
The controversy surrounding Spain dates to last September, when 15 players signed a letter complaining about Vilda and the conditions for the the national team. Three of those players are on this World Cup team, and Vilda a day before the game against Sweden praised the Spanish federation for its support.
Now, La Roja has a chance to become a first-time World Cup champion.
Vanessa Guillén
A Texas woman was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for helping dispose of the body of a U.S. soldier, whose 2020 killing sparked a movement of women speaking out about sexual abuse in the military and led to changes in how they can report it.
Cecily Aguilar is the only suspect arrested in the death of Vanessa Guillén, who was killed at Fort Cavazos, formerly known as Fort Hood, near Killeen, Texas. Aguilar was 24 years old when she pleaded guilty in November at a federal court in Waco, Texas, to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement.
The sentence came after hours of testimony from attorneys, experts and Guillén's family. It was the maximum punishment Aguilar could receive, said Jaime Esparza, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas.
“Our hope is that today’s sentence brings a sense of relief and justice to the Guillén family, who have endured such pain throughout these past few years," Esparza said.
Alex Collins
Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, was killed in a motorcycle crash in South Florida, authorities said. He was 28.
Collins was driving a motorcycle that crashed into a sport-utility vehicle Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The SUV was making a left turn when Collins' motorcycle hit its rear passenger side. The impact caused Collins to go through a window of the SUV and come to rest inside the vehicle, the sheriff's office said. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.
The SUV driver, whose name was withheld, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, authorities said.
Trump and 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. The criminal case announced Monday night is the fourth brought against the ex-president and the second this month to allege that he tried to subvert the results of the vote. The indictment details dozens of acts by Trump and his allies to undo his defeat in the battleground state. Other defendants include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a Trump administration Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, who advanced the then-president’s efforts to undo his election loss in Georgia.
Hawaii's governor says the blaze that burned through the town of Lahaina on Maui last week has killed at least 101 people, as recovery efforts continue. The fire is the deadliest in the U.S. in the past century. It has surpassed the toll of the 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California, which left 85 dead. A century earlier, the 1918 Cloquet Fire broke out in drought-stricken northern Minnesota and raced through a number of rural communities, killing hundreds and destroying thousands of homes.
Russia’s central bank has made a big interest rate hike in an emergency move designed to fight inflation and strengthen the ruble. This week, the country’s currency reached its lowest value since early in the war with Ukraine. The decision Tuesday comes as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports. That has dragged down the ruble. Analysts say the flagging currency doesn't mean the Russian economy is in freefall — though it is facing challenges, including rising prices for households and businesses. A lower exchange rate allows Moscow to transfer the dollars it earns from selling oil and natural gas into more rubles to pay pensions and run government agencies.
Russian officials say a massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan has killed 30 people and injured scores of others. Dagestan’s governor said Tuesday that three of those killed in the explosion Monday night were children. It happened on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region’s capital. Russian state media, citing the Emergency Ministry, reported a fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby gas station, prompting the blast. Some of those injured will be airlifted to Moscow for treatment. Russian authorities have begun a criminal investigation.
President Joe Biden stopped in the battleground state of Wisconsin to discuss how economic policies he calls “Bidenomics” are boosting the economy. The Tuesday trip is timed one day before the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, a major economic bill Biden signed into law. Biden's visit to a state he narrowly won in 2020 also comes a week before Republicans descend on Milwaukee for the party’s first presidential debate. Biden's visit, his first since February, showcases the importance of Wisconsin in 2024. Wisconsin voted narrowly for Republican Donald Trump in 2016 but flipped to Democrat Biden in 2020.
Police video shows Texas U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson being taken to the ground by officers and profanely berating them during an altercation at a rodeo last month. State police released the footage Monday, days after the former White House physician took to social media to defend his actions. The video shows Jackson approaching a group surrounding a 15-year-old girl who authorities say was having seizures. The Republican congressman later appears to have an argument with one of the people before the teenager is put on a stretcher. Shortly afterward, two officers wrestle Jackson to the ground. Jackson posted on social media last week that authorities prevented him from giving medical care “in a potentially life-threatening situation.”
The Utah man accused of making violent threats against President Joe Biden before a western states trip last week pointed a handgun at FBI agents attempting to arrest him, the agency said on Monday. Craig Robertson, a 75-year-old Air Force veteran, was killed during a raid on his home in Provo last Wednesday, hours before Biden arrived in Salt Lake City. The FBI said in a statement that Robertson had resisted arrest and pointed an .357 revolver at agents who had come to his home to arrest him. The FBI did not respond to questions about whether Robertson shot at agents.
The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of felony child neglect, seven months after her son used her handgun to critically wound the educator in a classroom full of students. Prosecutors agreed to drop the misdemeanor charge of reckless storage of a firearm against Deja Taylor. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors say they won't seek seek a sentence that's longer than state sentencing guidelines, which call for six months in jail or prison. The January shooting shocked the nation and roiled this shipbuilding city near the Chesapeake Bay. The case against Taylor is one of three legal efforts seeking accountability, including the teacher’s $40 million lawsuit that accuses the school system of gross negligence.
