» Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. The remarkable development makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.

» More than 600 firefighters and other personnel from the U.S. have been deployed to Canada to respond to the wildfires there, President Joe Biden said in a statement Thursday, adding that he offered additional help to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

» A Russian regional governor says three people were lightly wounded after a drone crashed into a residential building in central Voronezh, a city in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine.

» The United Nations World Food Program says it is temporarily suspending food aid to Ethiopia because its supplies are being diverted.

» France’s president has traveled to be at the side of families traumatized by the savage stabbings of four very young children. France's prime minister said all four children — aged between 22 months and 3 years old — underwent surgery.

» The Panthers earn an overtime win in the Stanley Cup final, the Dodgers halt their skid, the Orioles avoid a sweep and the top seed reaches the French Open women's final.

» Joran van der Sloot, the main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of U.S. student Natalee Holloway, has landed in the U.S. after being handed over to U.S. custody.

» The hazardous haze from Canada’s wildfires is something new for those in the Eastern U.S.

» President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are reiterating their commitment to help Ukraine repel Russia’s ongoing invasion.

» A white Florida woman charged with shooting and killing her Black neighbor told detectives that she called the victim’s children by racist slurs in the months leading up to the slaying, according to an arrest report.

» Former President Donald Trump and his aides are bracing for a potential indictment in the classified documents investigation as prosecutors handling the probe have been spotted at a Miami courthouse where a grand jury has been hearing from witnesses.

» Malaysia has condemned a Singapore-born comedian who made fun of the 2014 disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 during a skit in the United States.

» The Supreme Court handed Jack Daniel's a new chance to win a trademark dispute with the makers of a dog toy that mimics the whiskey’s signature bottle.

» The Supreme Court has issued a surprising ruling in favor of Black voters in a congressional redistricting case, rejecting a Republican-led effort to weaken a landmark voting rights law.

» Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson has died. Robertson turned a tiny Virginia television station into the far-reaching Christian Broadcasting Network, where he hosted the flagship “700 Club” show for half a century.

» The American public is broadly skeptical of common intelligence practices and of the need to sacrifice civil liberties for security.