On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Former President Donald Trump gave a wave and thumbs-up to crowds gathered outside the federal courthouse in downtown Miami as he left his first court appearance on federal criminal charges. Later Tuesday, he denounced the charges before a friendly crowd at a private golf club he owns.

» The Federal Reserve, having raised interest rates at the fastest pace in four decades, is poised Wednesday to leave rates alone for the first time in 15 months to allow time to gauge the impact of its aggressive drive to tame inflation.

» A gentle eruption of the Philippines’ most active volcano has forced nearly 18,000 people to flee to emergency shelters and may create a protracted crisis that could last for months.

» U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is promising to help repair the East Coast’s main north-south highway as quickly as possible and says the destruction of a section of I-95 in Philadelphia will likely raise shipping costs because truckers must now travel longer, pricier routes.

» The State Department says the U.S. will deliver a new package of military aid to Ukraine that totals up to $325 million.

» The Golden Knights are Stanley Cup champs, the Orioles and Yankees win, A's fans protest the team's pending move and a shift in PGA leadership.

» The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of novels that included “The Road” and “No Country for Old Men” has died. Cormac McCarthy was 89.

» Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging that he hoarded classified documents detailing sensitive military secrets and schemed to thwart government efforts to get them back. Trump was released without having to pay a bond. His first stop after court was the iconic Versailles restaurant and bakery in the Little Havana neighborhood.

» NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met with President Joe Biden at the White House a day after the president had a root canal.

» Transgender and nonbinary people are front and center this year at Pride festivals where they've often been sidelined. Many celebrations this June are taking a public stand against legislation targeting transgender people.

» Consumer prices in the United States cooled last month, rising just 0.1% from April to May and extending the past year’s steady easing of inflation.

» Paul McCartney says artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo to create “the last Beatles record," decades after the band broke up.

» The leader of a Senate subcommittee wants the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf to present records about negotiations that led to their new agreement and plans for what golf will look like under the arrangement.

» Vice President Kamala Harris saluted more than a thousand U.S. college athletes from championship teams who gathered Monday at the White House South Lawn.

» A German museum curator has made it his mission to return silver objects stolen by the Nazis to Jewish families around the globe.