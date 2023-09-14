DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union says it will go on strike at three vehicle assembly plants as it presses Detroit companies to come up with better wage and benefit offers.
The factories include a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri, a Ford factory in Wayne Michigan, near Detroit, and a Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio.
Contracts between 146,000 auto workers and the companies are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Workers will stay on the job at all other plants.
“Time is of the essence,” union President Shawn Fain told workers late Thursday in an online address less than two hours before the deadline.
Despite increased offers from Ford and GM, it appears that no deals will be reached before the contacts expire.
Fain said for the first time in the union’s 88-year history, the UAW will strike at all three companies at the same time.
About 13,000 workers at the three plants are preparing to walk off the job after contracts with the Detroit Three expire at 11:59 p.m.
Fain has said more walkouts could be scheduled if companies don't move on bargaining.
The union has a list of demands including 36% pay raises over four years, cost of living raises, and an end to different tiers of wages for workers. Ford and GM are offering 20% during the next contract while Stellantis’ last known offer was 17.5%.
The companies say the union hasn't responded to their latest offers and have called union demands unreasonable. They fear taking on increased costs at a time when they have to spend billions to develop and build new electric vehicles, while also making automobiles with internal combustion engines.
The Ford plant that's targeted employs about 4,600 workers and makes Bronco SUVs and Ranger midsize pickup trucks.
The Toledo Jeep complex has about 4,200 workers and manufactures the Jeep Wrangler SUV and Gladiator pickup.
GM's Wentzville plant has about 4,100 workers and makes the GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado midsize pickups, as well as the GMC Savana and Chevrolet Express full-size vans.
Ford CEO Jim Farley countered that his company has made four offers without getting a “genuine counteroffer.” The company said it was waiting for one Thursday, a departure from the usual last-minute flurry of bargaining. Executives said they aren't optimistic about avoiding a strike.
"It’s hard to negotiate a contract when there’s no one to negotiate with,” Farley said, wondering out loud whether Fain was too busy planning strikes or events aimed at getting publicity.
The company, he said, has made a generous wage offer, eliminated wage tiers, restored cost of living pay increases and increased vacation time. The union disputes his contention that tiers were ended.
On CNBC Thursday, Farley said if Ford had agreed to the union's demands, it would have lost $15 billion during the last decade and gone bankrupt.
Automakers contend that they need to make huge investments to develop and build electric vehicles while still building and engineering internal combustion vehicles. They say an expensive labor agreement could saddle them with costs that would force them to raise prices above their non-union foreign competitors. And they say they have made fair proposals to the union.
In a video released Thursday night, GM manufacturing chief Gerald Johnson said the union initially presented over 1,000 demands that he said would cost more than $100 billion. “That's unreasonable,” Johnson said. “It's more than twice the value of all of General Motors and absolutely impossible to absorb and still compete in today's automotive market.”
