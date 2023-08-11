On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast we are going to tackle a very sensitive topic, the debate and controversies surrounding gender affirming care for minors who display signs of distress at an incongruence between their gender identity and their biological sex.

In several countries, including places like Finland, Sweden, Australia and New Zealand, governments and clinics are either banning or placing new limits on the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and gender-affirming surgeries for children. We will discuss the reasons why they are reconsidering the medical approach to gender dysphoria.

We know that many listeners will have strong feelings one way or another about this episode. We want to state at the outset that if you disagree with anything in our discussion, know that nothing we say here was said in bad faith or with ill intent. This is a good faith effort to explore the various controversies surrounding this very sensitive and important societal issue.

You may not agree with the podcast participants, and they may not agree with you, but know that everyone came to this discussion seeking truth while upholding the dignity of the human beings on all sides of this issue, whatever the truth may be.

We believe that we all must truly follow the facts on this issue, and we cannot shut down good faith and rigorous debate about a very unsettled issue that can have such major, life altering consequences for children.

In segment one we are joined by journalist Lisa Selin Davis, author of "Tomboy: The Surprising History and Future of Girls Who Dare to Be Different."

In segment two (around the one hour mark in the episode) we are joined by Amber Alt, author of "It’s Not Transphobic to Say Your Daughter Is a Girl: The Wise Lesbian Guide for Progressives."

If you would like to contact Ms. Alt, she can be reached at amberaltwrites@protonmail.me

