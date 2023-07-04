It's July 4 and Independence Day in the United States. So we're taking this opportunity to provide you with a special episode filled with feature stories covering a variety of topics.
Headlines include:
- The U.S. has tons of leftover food. Upcycling seeks to turn would-be trash into ice cream and pizza.
- Arizona's Oak Flat is sacred land to some Native Americans, but it's endangered by a plan for a mine.
- Vending machines are the latest tool for fighting opioid overdoses.
- New Zealand says it's the first to ban thin plastic bags from supermarkets.
- New York skyscrapers are turning to carbon capture to lessen climate change.
- High art becomes body art as visitors to Amsterdam's Rembrandt House Museum get inked.
- Sex, sexual intercourse, neither: Teens weigh in on evolving definitions and habits.
- Professional sports leagues balance profit vs. integrity risks in the legal betting era.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
About this program
Host Terry Lipshetz is a senior producer for Lee Enterprises. Besides producing the daily Hot off the Wire news podcast, Terry conducts periodic interviews for this Behind the Headlines program, co-hosts the Streamed & Screened movies and television program and is the producer of Across the Sky, a podcast dedicated to weather and climate.
Lee Enterprises produces many national, regional and sports podcasts. Learn more here.
