It's July 4 and Independence Day in the United States. So we're taking this opportunity to provide you with a special episode filled with feature stories covering a variety of topics.

Headlines include:

The U.S. has tons of leftover food. Upcycling seeks to turn would-be trash into ice cream and pizza.

Arizona's Oak Flat is sacred land to some Native Americans, but it's endangered by a plan for a mine.

Vending machines are the latest tool for fighting opioid overdoses.

New Zealand says it's the first to ban thin plastic bags from supermarkets.

New York skyscrapers are turning to carbon capture to lessen climate change.

High art becomes body art as visitors to Amsterdam's Rembrandt House Museum get inked.

Sex, sexual intercourse, neither: Teens weigh in on evolving definitions and habits.

Professional sports leagues balance profit vs. integrity risks in the legal betting era.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

About this program

Host Terry Lipshetz is a senior producer for Lee Enterprises. Besides producing the daily Hot off the Wire news podcast, Terry conducts periodic interviews for this Behind the Headlines program, co-hosts the Streamed & Screened movies and television program and is the producer of Across the Sky, a podcast dedicated to weather and climate.

Lee Enterprises produces many national, regional and sports podcasts. Learn more here.

Why are Americans so obsessed with parking? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 The hosts discuss why such policies can hurt cities and often cause a lack of affordable housing.