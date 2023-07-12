WASHINGTON — Americans have gained some much-needed relief with inflation reaching its lowest point since early 2021 — 3% in June compared with a year earlier — thanks in part to easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries.

The inflation figure the government reported Wednesday was down sharply from a 4% annual rate in May, though still above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. From May to June, overall prices rose 0.2%, up from just 0.1% in the previous month but still comparatively mild.

Even with Wednesday's better-than-expected inflation data, the Fed is considered all but sure to raise its benchmark rate when it meets in two weeks. But with price increases slowing — or even falling outright — across a range of goods and services, many economists say they think the central bank could hold off on what was expected to be another rate hike in September, should inflation continue to cool.

"It takes the second hike off the table, if that trend continues," said Laura Rosner-Warburton, senior economist at MacroPolicy Perspectives. "They're probably on hold for the rest of the year."

The Fed has raised its benchmark rate by a substantial 5 percentage points since March 2022, the steepest pace of increases in four decades. Its expected hike this month will follow the central bank's decision to pause its rate increases last month after 10 consecutive hikes.

Wednesday's inflation data could lift hopes that the Fed will achieve a difficult "soft landing," in which price increases fall back to 2% without causing a spike in unemployment or a deep recession. Last week, the government reported solid hiring in June, though it slowed compared with earlier this year. The unemployment rate ticked lower, from 3.7% to 3.6%, near a half-century low.

When the Fed began raising its key rate a year ago, many economists expected that unemployment would have to rise significantly to stem inflation. Though inflation isn't yet fully tamed, some economists say they think it can fall to a level near the Fed's 2% target earlier than they expected.

Excluding the volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation was lower last month than economists expected, rising just 0.2% from May to June, the smallest monthly increase in almost two years. Compared with a year ago, core inflation remains relatively high, at 4.8%, but down from a 5.3% annual rate in May.

In just the past two months, overall inflation, measured year over year, has slowed from almost 5% in April to 3% now. Much of that progress reflects the fading of spikes in food and energy prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine last spring. Inflation is now significantly below its peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

Gas prices have fallen to about $3.54 a gallon on average nationally, down from a $5 peak last year. Grocery prices have leveled off in the past three months and were unchanged from May to June. Milk prices, having dropped for a third straight month, are down 1.9% from last year.

Eggs, which skyrocketed last year after an outbreak of avian flu, dropped to $2.22 a dozen — down more than 7% just in the past month. Egg prices peaked at $4.82 in January, according to government data. Still, they remain above the average pre-pandemic price of about $1.60 a dozen.

Economists say inflation isn't likely to keep falling at such a rapid pace. On a 12-month basis, inflation could even tick up in the coming months now that big drops in gas prices — they're down 27% in the past year — have been achieved.

In particular, airfares plunged 8.1% just from May to June, hotel costs 2% and car rental prices 1.4% — sharp drops that aren't likely to be replicated.

The cost of some services are still rising and likely to stay high this year, potentially keeping core prices elevated. Auto insurance costs, for instance, have soared, and are up 16.9% from a year ago. Americans are driving more than during the pandemic and causing more accidents.

Insurance companies also charge more because vehicle prices are higher than before the pandemic, and cars are therefore more valuable.

Restaurant prices are still moving up, having risen 0.4% from May to June and almost 8% from a year earlier. Restaurant owners have had to keep raising wages to find and retain workers, and many of them are passing their higher labor costs on to their customers by raising prices.

Some drivers of higher prices are likely to keep fading and pull down inflation in the coming months. Used car prices sank 0.5% from May to June, after two months of big spikes. New-car prices, too, have begun to ease as a result, and were unchanged from May to June.

Rental costs, a huge driver of inflation, are expected to keep declining, as builders continue to complete the most new apartment units in decades. Rising housing costs have driven more than two-thirds of the increase in core inflation in the past year, the government said, so as that increase fades it should steadily lower overall inflation.

100 lowest-paying jobs in America 100 Lowest-paying jobs in America #100. Helpers--painters, paperhangers, plasterers, and stucco masons #99. Umpires, referees, and other sports officials #98. Gambling surveillance officers and gambling investigators #97. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers #96. Counter and rental clerks #95. Parts salespersons #94. Nursing assistants #93. Textile knitting and weaving machine setters, operators, and tenders #92. Residential advisors #91. Animal trainers #90. Concierges #89. Merchandise displayers and window trimmers #88. Preschool teachers, except special education #87. Couriers and messengers #86. Substitute teachers, short-term #85. Slaughterers and meat packers #84. Helpers--installation, maintenance, and repair workers #82. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers (tie) #82. Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service (tie) #81. Barbers #80. Demonstrators and product promoters #79. Security guards #78. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers #77. Medical transcriptionists #75. Switchboard operators, including answering service (tie) #75. Helpers--production workers (tie) #74. Passenger attendants #73. Orderlies #72. Tour and travel guides #71. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders #70. Tailors, dressmakers, and custom sewers #69. Tire repairers and changers #68. Stockers and order fillers #67. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals #66. Cooks, restaurant #64. Receptionists and information clerks (tie) #64. Dietetic technicians (tie) #63. Textile winding, twisting, and drawing out machine setters, operators, and tenders #62. Crossing guards and flaggers #61. Motion picture projectionists #60. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists #59. Pharmacy aides #58. Floral designers #57. Shoe machine operators and tenders #56. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse #55. Packers and packagers, hand #54. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs #53. Bakers #52. Driver/sales workers #51. Textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders #50. Graders and sorters, agricultural products #49. Cooks, institution and cafeteria #48. Shoe and leather workers and repairers #47. Forest and conservation workers #46. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners #45. Sewing machine operators #44. Gambling cage workers #43. Recreation workers #42. Sewers, hand #41. Baggage porters and bellhops #40. Physical therapist aides #39. Funeral attendants #38. Library assistants, clerical #37. Manicurists and pedicurists #36. Door-to-door sales workers, news and street vendors, and related workers #35. Telemarketers #34. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment #33. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary #32. Automotive and watercraft service attendants #31. Taxi drivers #30. Retail salespersons #29. Parking attendants #28. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians #27. Cooks, short order #26. Food servers, nonrestaurant #25. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants #24. Home health and personal care aides #23. Gambling change persons and booth cashiers #22. Maids and housekeeping cleaners #21. School bus monitors #20. Food preparation workers #19. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials #18. Animal caretakers #17. Bartenders #14. Waiters and waitresses (tie) #14. Gambling dealers (tie) #14. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers (tie) #13. Dishwashers #12. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers #11. Gambling and sports book writers and runners #10. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks #9. Childcare workers #8. Cashiers #7. Fast food and counter workers #6. Shampooers #5. Amusement and recreation attendants #4. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop #3. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers #2. Cooks, fast food #1. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers