BISMARCK, N.D. — When North Dakota restricted what bathrooms transgender students can use in public schools and universities this year, the school district in the state's largest city promised to ignore the new rules. A Republican legislator then called for confiscating its state funding, but the law doesn't include that possibility.
The defiance in Fargo shows it's not exactly clear how bathroom laws will play out in local communities after being enacted in at least 10 states with Republican-controlled legislatures.
Kansas' GOP attorney general planned to discuss his state's law Monday, five days before it was to take effect. His view is likely to be challenged.
Even Florida's law, allowing the state to threaten the licenses of educators who don't comply, says a transgender student or staffer must first be asked to leave a restroom and refuse.
Some schools already have gender-neutral bathrooms and changing spaces or allow trans students to use staff restrooms. In others, trans students try to make it through the day without using a restroom.
Advocates for transgender people worry that bullying will increase.
“Especially in smaller towns where, say, that bullying could be really bad because transgender individuals are really misunderstood,” said Caedmon Marx, outreach chair for LGBTQ+ advocacy group Dakota OutRight and a 23-year-old nonbinary Bismarck State University student.
While the laws focus mostly on transgender students, critics believe they also encourage harassment of trans adults at work and while they're shopping and eating out — and even harassment of cisgender people, or those whose gender identity matches the sex they were assigned at birth.
“By men, I get harassed for going into a women’s restroom because people think that — the way I look, the way I dress, they way my hair is — that I’m a man,” Kansas state Rep. Susan Ruiz, a Kansas City-area Democrat and a lesbian, said during a debate over the Kansas bathroom measure. “This is going to just open up the doors for that.”
North Carolina Republicans enacted a bathroom law in 2016, but rolled it back following protests and economic boycotts. A new wave of anti-LGBTQ+ measures began building in 2020, when Idaho enacted the nation's first law barring transgender athletes from girls and women's sports. State lawmakers across the U.S. considered hundreds of proposals this year.
In North Dakota, Republican state Rep. Robin Weisz, chair of a committee that handled bathroom legislation, said some lawmakers worried about "being taken over by a radical agenda” on gender identity.
A GOP colleague, state Rep. Bill Tveit, said: "Our whole society is catering to it and encouraging it, and I don’t think that that’s where we’re at, nor should be.”
States' laws vary in their sweep. Florida and North Dakota are applying their restrictions to state universities and prisons. Arkansas is making it a misdemeanor for transgender adults to be in any public changing room associated with their gender identities if a minor is present and the purpose is “arousing or gratifying a sexual desire.” Kansas' law applies not just to restrooms and locker rooms, but to rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, prisons and other detention centers.
State laws also differ in what they say about enforcement.
If an Oklahoma school violates that state's 2022 law, its district can lose 5% of its state funding, though none have so far.
Florida schools and universities must have policies for punishing students who don't comply, and educators who flout the law could risk losing their state licenses. Starting in July 2024, the state attorney general can sue schools that don't comply.
Arkansas mandates a minimum fine of $1,000 for defiant educators, and Iowa residents can file complaints with the state's attorney general. Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma and Tennessee allow private lawsuits against schools.
But laws in Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky and North Dakota don't spell out any enforcement regime.
All of the laws permit schools and other institutions to make special accommodations for trans students, such as providing gender-neutral bathrooms, so long as they aren't allowed into facilities associated with their gender identities.
In Des Moines, Iowa, the school district already had been preparing for a bathroom law for several years and “the facilities were in place” when the state's law was enacted, spokesman Phil Roeder said.
But in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Al Stone-Gebhardt, an 18-year-old transgender man, recently graduated from a high school that didn't have gender-neutral restrooms. After using the girls restroom during his junior year, he planned to use the nurse's but was turned away the first day of his senior year.
His mother, Erika DuBose, acknowledged “flipping out” when her son texted her about it. She sent an email to school staff that demanded, “HOW DARE YOU DENY MY CHILD THEIR BIOLOGICAL NEEDS?" To avoid using any restroom at school, her son was wasn't eating or drinking much.
The school became more accommodating, they said.
“It is literally putting trans students at risk,” Stone-Gebhardt said. “Having to choose between being hydrated and being outed is extremely traumatic and inherently problematic as well.”
Superficially, Americans and their legislators accept and understand LGBTQ+ individuals more now
than even a decade ago. The Supreme Court's 2015 decision to legalize same-gender marriage stands as of the most tangible and significant wins for LGBTQ+ rights—yet the 2015 ruling only directly protected cisgender lesbian, gay, and bisexual individuals.
At least 19 states in 2016
considered bathroom bills, legislation that would force every person to use the gendered restroom matching the gender listed on their birth certificate. North Carolina passed this legislation, igniting conversations across the country and empowering lawmakers to draft similar bills in other states. But sister bills struggled to pass, and even North Carolina has since repealed its bathroom bill.
Several congressional representatives have turned to gender legislation to target a new group: transgender youth.
Stacker took a look at state-by-state data on sexual orientation and gender identity policies that affect transgender youth from the Transgender Law Center. All 50 states and Washington D.C. were then ranked by their total “policy tallies” (the number of laws and policies driving equality for LGBTQ+ people), with #51 being the most restrictive state and #1 being the most protective state of trans youth. Negative tallies mean more discrimination laws exist than protection laws.
TLC's policy tally accounts only for passed legislation and does not take into account activism efforts, attitudes, and feelings expressed by people in the state, nor implementations of these laws. The core categories TLC considered revolve around relationships and parental recognition, nondiscrimination, religious exemptions, LGBTQ+ youth, health care, criminal justice, and identity documents.
TLC's findings capture how trans youth remain protected or vulnerable by statutory law, but legislation is elastic and lawmakers introduce new bills constantly. One category of these rankings only capture laws pertaining to sexuality since significant overlap exists within the queer community and within the legislation. Many lesbian, gay, or bisexual individuals also identify as transgender, nonbinary, or gender nonconforming, meaning LGBTQ+ individuals can identify with more than one queer identity.
Since 2020, anti-trans youth legislation claiming to protect children popped up more frequently in state legislatures, entering the more mainstream lexicon in 2021. During the first three months of 2022, lawmakers
filed about 240 anti-LGBTQ+ laws—most of which targeted trans people.
Tennessee, the top state for anti-trans youth legislation, in 2017
signed a bill into law preventing trans children from receiving gender-affirming care. It was the fifth anti-trans law to pass in the state. Bills like these claim to protect parents and children, yet lawmakers in Tennessee are also considering a bill that would establish common-law marriages in the state between “one man and one woman” while eliminating age restrictions for marriage.
While anti-trans youth legislation outnumbers legislation to protect trans youth, several states have enacted or are considering laws intended to protect trans children. California has gone so far as to introduce a bill to accept families
escaping anti-trans youth legislation. Colorado—formerly known as the “Hate State” for its history of passing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation throughout the ’90s—passed legislation banning conversion therapy, prohibiting bullying based on LGBTQ+ identities, and ending discrimination against LGBTQ+ families adopting children. Hawaii passed legislation in March that would require health insurance companies to pay for gender-affirming care— but not until 2060. You may also like: A history of LGBTQ+ representation in film
dariatorchukova // Shutterstock
#51. Tennessee
- Overall tally: -6
- Gender identity policy tally: -5.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.25
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#50. Arkansas
- Overall tally: -5.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5
W. Scott McGill // Shutterstock
#49. South Dakota
- Overall tally: -4.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -4
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#48. Alabama
- Overall tally: -4
- Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.5
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#46. Oklahoma
- Overall tally: -3
- Gender identity policy tally: -5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#45. Louisiana
- Overall tally: -2.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 1
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#43. Georgia (tie)
- Overall tally: -0.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -3
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.5
f11photo // Shutterstock
#43. South Carolina (tie)
- Overall tally: -0.5
- Gender identity policy tally: -1.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 1
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#41. Missouri
- Overall tally: 0.75
- Gender identity policy tally: -2.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#40. Wyoming
- Overall tally: 1.75
- Gender identity policy tally: -0.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#39. Arizona
- Overall tally: 2.25
- Gender identity policy tally: -3.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.75
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#38. Idaho
- Overall tally: 3.75
- Gender identity policy tally: -0.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.25
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#35. Montana (tie)
- Overall tally: 4
- Gender identity policy tally: -0.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.5
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#35. Nebraska (tie)
- Overall tally: 4
- Gender identity policy tally: -1.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.25
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#35. West Virginia (tie)
- Overall tally: 4
- Gender identity policy tally: -1.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.5
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#33. Florida (tie)
- Overall tally: 5.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 2
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.75
vmfreire // Shutterstock
#33. North Carolina (tie)
- Overall tally: 5.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 1
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.75
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#31. Kansas
- Overall tally: 7.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 3
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.75
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#30. Ohio
- Overall tally: 9.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 3.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#29. Kentucky
- Overall tally: 10.25
- Gender identity policy tally: 3
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.25
Susan M Hall // Shutterstock
#28. North Dakota
- Overall tally: 11.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 4.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.5
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#26. Pennsylvania
- Overall tally: 15.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 9.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.25
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#25. Iowa
- Overall tally: 17
- Gender identity policy tally: 6
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock
#24. Alaska
- Overall tally: 17.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 9
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 8.75
Rob Pauley // Shutterstock
#23. Wisconsin
- Overall tally: 18
- Gender identity policy tally: 5.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 12.75
Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock
#22. Michigan
- Overall tally: 19
- Gender identity policy tally: 11.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.75
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#21. Delaware
- Overall tally: 25.25
- Gender identity policy tally: 12.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 12.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#20. Virginia
- Overall tally: 26
- Gender identity policy tally: 14.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11.5
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#19. New Hampshire
- Overall tally: 27.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 14
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.5
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#18. New Mexico
- Overall tally: 28
- Gender identity policy tally: 14.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.5
Traveller70 // Shutterstock
#16. Hawaii
- Overall tally: 31
- Gender identity policy tally: 16
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#15. Rhode Island
- Overall tally: 32.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 16
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.5
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#13. Massachusetts (tie)
- Overall tally: 33.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 17.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.25
Belikova Oksana // Shutterstock
#13. Minnesota (tie)
- Overall tally: 33.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 18.25
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15.25
Randy Runtsch // Shutterstock
#10. Washington D.C. (tie)
- Overall tally: 36
- Gender identity policy tally: 19
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#10. Vermont (tie)
- Overall tally: 36
- Gender identity policy tally: 18.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#9. Oregon
- Overall tally: 36.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 19.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17
James Curzio // Shutterstock
#8. Washington
- Overall tally: 36.75
- Gender identity policy tally: 20
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.75
Always Wanderlust / Shutterstock
#6. New Jersey (tie)
- Overall tally: 37
- Gender identity policy tally: 20
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#5. Connecticut
- Overall tally: 37.5
- Gender identity policy tally: 20
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#4. Nevada
- Overall tally: 38
- Gender identity policy tally: 20.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.5
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#3. New York
- Overall tally: 39
- Gender identity policy tally: 20.5
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.5
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#2. California
- Overall tally: 39.25
- Gender identity policy tally: 20.75
- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.5
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
Here's how legislation in every state affects trans youth
On the surface, Americans and their legislators accept and understand LGBTQ+ individuals more now
than even a decade ago. The Supreme Court's 2015 decision to legalize same-gender marriage remains one of the most tangible and significant wins for LGBTQ+ rights—yet many Americans continue to have complex (and sometimes contradictory) views on transgender issues, suggesting much of the growing acceptance of LGBTQ+ people has not extended to the trans community.
Trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people have long been marginalized in the U.S., both through legislation dating as far back as
mid-19th century anti-cross-dressing laws and through cultural representation, such as the long-standing portrayal of trans characters as villains in film and television.
More recently, after several decades of increased visibility and some legislative wins for the LGBTQ+ community in the aftermath of Stonewall, a wave of
conservative backlash targeting trans rights has fully materialized. Already as of March 2023, there are over 400 bills targeting transgender rights active across 46 state legislatures. Nineteen anti-trans laws have been passed since the beginning of the year, according to the Trans Legislation Tracker. Within the past several years, however, one group within the trans community has become the center of what many have dubbed the most recent moral panic: trans youth.
Legislation specifically targeting transgender youth began
cropping up in state legislatures in 2020. By 2021, laws claiming to "protect children" from the "dangers" of gender-affirming medical care entered the cultural zeitgeist in earnest—claims that are flatly contradicted by leading scientists and medical organizations' findings that this type of care is not only safe but medically necessary. Some proposed legislation goes as far as naming parental support for a young person's gender-affirming care as child abuse and gives the state the right to take trans children away from their parents.
While anti-trans youth legislation outnumbers legislation to protect trans youth, several states have enacted or are considering laws intended to protect trans children. In August 2022, California passed a law
providing refuge and gender-affirming care to families escaping anti-trans youth legislation. Colorado—formerly known as the "Hate State" for its history of passing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation throughout the 90s—made history when it passed legislation in January 2023 protecting gender-affirming medical care as an essential health benefit, becoming the first state to do so. In 2022, Hawaii passed legislation that requires health insurance companies to cover gender-affirming care deemed medically necessary. Stacker took a look at state-by-state data from the Movement Advancement Project on sexual orientation and gender identity policies that affect transgender youth. All 50 states and Washington D.C. were then ranked by their total policy tallies—the number of laws and policies driving equality for LGBTQ+ people—with #51 being the most restrictive state and #1 being the most protective state for trans youth. Tallies are compared to totals from 2022 and ties are broken, when possible, by the tally for gender-inclusive laws and policies. Negative tallies mean more discrimination laws exist than protection laws.
The Movement Advancement Project's policy tally only accounts for passed legislation in each state. It does not take into account activism efforts, public sentiment, or whether these laws are implemented, all of which can potentially differ from the legislative actions of elected officials. Major categories of laws analyzed include "Relationship and Parental Recognition, Nondiscrimination, Religious Exemptions, LGBTQ Youth, Health Care, Criminal Justice, and Identity Documents." Both gender identity and sexual orientation policy tallies are included since many trans individuals are also impacted by sexual orientation legislation.
dariatorchukova // Shutterstock
#51. Tennessee
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -10.50 (4.5 point decrease from 2022)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -8.75 (3 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -1.75 (1.5 point decrease)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#50. Alabama
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -9.50 (5.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -7.50 (4 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -2.00 (1.5 point decrease)
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#49. South Dakota
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -5.50 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -5.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.50 (no change)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#48. Arkansas
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -5.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: -0.50 (no change)
W. Scott McGill // Shutterstock
#47. Oklahoma
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -4.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -6.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.00 (no change)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#46. Mississippi
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -4.00 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.00 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 0.00 (0.5 point increase)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#45. Louisiana
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -3.50 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.50 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 1.00 (no change)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#44. South Carolina
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: -2.50 (2 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -4.50 (3 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.00 (1 point increase)
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#43. Texas
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 0.00 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -2.75 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.75 (no change)
CrackerClips Stock Media // Shutterstock
#42. Georgia
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 0.50 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -1.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 2.00 (0.5 point decrease)
f11photo // Shutterstock
#41. Missouri
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 1.75 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -2.75 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.50 (1 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#40. Arizona
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 3.25 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -3.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.25 (0.5 point increase)
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#39. Wyoming
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 3.25 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 0.25 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.00 (0.5 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#38. Florida
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 3.25 (2.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 0.00 (2 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 3.25 (0.5 point decrease)
vmfreire // Shutterstock
#36. Montana
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 4.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: -0.50 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.00 (0.5 point increase)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#35. Idaho
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 5.25 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 1.00 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.25 (no change)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#34. Indiana
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 6.00 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 0.25 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.75 (0.5 point increase)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#33. West Virginia
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 7.50 (3.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 2.00 (3.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.50 (no change)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#32. Kansas
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 7.75 (no change)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 3.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 4.25 (0.5 point decrease)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#31. Kentucky
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 9.25 (1 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 1.50 (1.5 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.75 (0.5 point increase)
Susan M Hall // Shutterstock
#30. Alaska
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 10.25 (7.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.00 (4 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 5.25 (3.5 point decrease)
Rob Pauley // Shutterstock
#29. Ohio
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 10.75 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 4.25 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.50 (0.5 point increase)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#28. North Carolina
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 12.75 (7 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 6.00 (5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.75 (2 point increase)
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#27. Utah
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 12.75 (1.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.25 (1 point decrease)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 7.50 (0.5 point decrease)
InnovativeImages // Shutterstock
#26. North Dakota
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 14.75 (3 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.75 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 9.00 (1.5 point increase)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#25. Pennsylvania
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 16.50 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 9.75 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 6.75 (0.5 point increase)
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#24. Iowa
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 17.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 6.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11.00 (no change)
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock
#23. Wisconsin
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 18.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 5.25 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.25 (0.5 point increase)
Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock
#22. Michigan
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 21.50 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 12.75 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 8.75 (1 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#21. Virginia
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 25.50 (0.5 point decrease)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 14.50 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 11.00 (0.5 point decrease)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#20. New Mexico
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 28.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 15.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.50 (no change)
Traveller70 // Shutterstock
#19. Delaware
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 29.00 (3.75 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 15.25 (2.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.75 (1.25 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#18. New Hampshire
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 29.50 (2 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 14.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15.00 (1.5 point increase)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#17. Maryland
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 30.75 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 13.75 (0.5 point increase)
Felix Lipov // Shutterstock
#16. Rhode Island
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 33.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.00 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.00 (0.5 point decrease)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#15. Hawaii
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 33.50 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 16.00 (1 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#14. Minnesota
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 34.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 18.75 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 15.25 (no change)
Randy Runtsch // Shutterstock
#13. Massachusetts
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 35.00 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 17.50 (0.25 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.50 (1.25 point increase)
Belikova Oksana // Shutterstock
#12. Illinois
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 35.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 18.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.00 (no change)
Moab Republic // Shutterstock
#11. Washington
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.25 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.00 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.25 (0.5 point increase)
Always Wanderlust / Shutterstock
#10. Oregon
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.50 (1 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.50 (0.5 point increase)
James Curzio // Shutterstock
#8. Vermont (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 19.50 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.00 (0.5 point increase)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#8. Washington D.C. (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 37.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 19.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.00 (1 point increase)
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#7. Connecticut
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 38.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.00 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.00 (0.5 point increase)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#6. New Jersey
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 38.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.00 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 17.50 (0.5 point increase)
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#5. New York
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 39.50 (0.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.00 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 18.50 (no change)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#3. Maine (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 39.50 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.50 (2 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 19.00 (0.5 point increase)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#3. Nevada (tie)
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 39.50 (1.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 20.50 (no change)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 19.00 (1.5 point increase)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#2. Colorado
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 41.50 (2 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.25 (0.5 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 20.25 (1.5 point increase)
Creative Family // Shutterstock
#1. California
- Overall LGBTQ-related laws and policies tally: 41.75 (2.5 point increase)
--- Gender identity policy tally: 21.75 (1 point increase)
--- Sexual orientation policy tally: 20.00 (1.5 point increase)
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
