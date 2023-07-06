Heading into the fourth day of Wimbledon, some first-round matches are yet to even start after more rain showers interrupted play. There's quite a backlog of postponed and suspended matches at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, causing a headache for scheduling officials and players alike. While some select players like Novak Djokovic and women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek have made it into the third round, seven first-round matches have yet to even start after three straight days of rain interruptions. Many others have yet to finish. Former U.S. Open finalist Alexander Zverev is among the players yet to step onto the court. He will be first up on No. 1 Court on Thursday.