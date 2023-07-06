Today is Thursday, July 6, 2023. Let's get caught up.
This morning's top headlines: Wagner chief in Russia; Meta's Threads; Coco Lee dies
The president of Belarus says Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg and his Wagner troops have remained at the camps they stayed in before an attempted mutiny against Moscow. President Alexander Lukashenko helped broker a deal under which Prigozhin ended his abortive mutiny on June 24 in exchange for security guarantees for himself and his soldiers. The deal allowed Prigozhin and his troops to move to Belarus. Lukashenko said last week that Prigozhin was in Belarus. He told international reporters Thursday that the mercenary chief is in St. Petersburg and Wagner troops still were at their camps. The Kremlin has refused to comment on Prigozhin’s location or movements since the abortive revolt.
Russia has fired cruise missiles at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least four people in an apartment building. On Thursday, Ukrainian officials said it was the heaviest attack on civilian areas of Lviv since the Kremlin’s forces invaded Ukraine last year. The nighttime attack destroyed the roof and the top two floors of a residential building, injuring 34 people as emergency crews with search dogs went through the rubble. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of strike were damaged. The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, described the attack as vicious.
Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter. It's targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. Threads is billed as a text-based version of Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram. It went live Wednesday in Apple and Google Android app stores in more than 100 countries. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says 10 million people had signed up in the first seven hours. It suggests Meta has been gearing up to directly challenge the platform after Musk’s tumultuous ownership has resulted in a series of unpopular changes that have turned off users and advertisers. But Threads has raised data privacy concerns and won't launch in the European Union.
A valet for Donald Trump accused of helping the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities is due back in a Florida court after an earlier appearance was postponed because of a canceled flight. Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside Trump in June in a 38-count indictment alleging the mishandling of classified documents, is set to be arraigned Thursday before a federal magistrate in Miami. That was to have happened twice before already, but he has struggled to retain a lawyer licensed in Florida to represent.
President Joe Biden is heading to South Carolina to make the case that his economic agenda is helping keep even red states humming. Ahead of the Thursday visit, White House officials argued that if Republicans had their way, South Carolina — like many other Republican-leaning states — would have lost out on billions of dollars in investments and thousands of jobs. Biden during his visit will celebrate a new clean energy manufacturing partnership between solar firm Enphase Energy and manufacturer Flex Ltd. The deal is projected to create 600 jobs in the state and 1,200 more throughout the country.
As Israel ends 2-day West Bank offensive, Palestinian residents emerge to scenes of vast destruction
Palestinian residents of the Jenin refugee camp encountered scenes of widespread destruction as they emerged from their homes and returned from nearby shelters following the most intense Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades. The two-day offensive destroyed the camp’s narrow roads and alleyways, sent thousands of people fleeing their homes and killed 12 Palestinians. One Israeli soldier was also killed. While Israel claimed the operation inflicted a tough blow on the militants, it remained unclear whether there would be any lasting effect on reducing more than a year of Israeli-Palestinian violence. The offensive also further weakened the Palestinian Authority, which already had little control in the camp to begin with.
Earth’s average temperature on Wednesday remained at an unofficial record high set the day before, the latest grim milestone in a week that has seen series of climate-change-driven extremes. The average global temperature was 17.18 Celsius (62.9 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s condition. That matched a record set Tuesday, and came after a previous record of 17.01 Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit) was set Monday. While some countries had colder weather than usual, heat waves hit cities from Peru to Canada.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to tell Chinese officials Washington wants healthy economic competition but will defend U.S. trade curbs imposed on security grounds. She also will express concerns about Beijing’s export controls on metals used in semiconductors and solar panels. That is according to a senior Treasury official who briefed reporters after Yellen arrived in Beijing as part of efforts to revive strained relations. Treasury officials said earlier she wouldn’t meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Yellen has warned against economic decoupling, or disconnecting U.S. and Chinese industries and markets. Businesspeople say that might harm innovation and growth as both governments tighten controls on trade in technology and strategically important goods.
It was Scotland on parade. Bagpipes, kilts, drums and a Shetland pony named Corporal Cruachan IV marched down Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to honor King Charles III. Two months after his lavish coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, Scotland hosted its own event Wednesday to mark the new monarch’s accession to the throne. While Charles and Queen Camilla weren’t crowned a second time at St. Giles’ Cathedral, the new king was presented with the Honors of Scotland — the crown, scepter and sword of state. The Stone of Destiny, an important symbol of Scottish identity, was moved to the cathedral for the festivities.
A father who was preparing to walk his eldest daughter down the aisle. An aspiring actor who appeared as an extra in the “Creed” movie franchise. A teenager who tried to help a wounded friend. These are the stories of those who were killed in what has been the deadliest among a rash of U.S. shootings that occurred around the July Fourth holiday. Philadelphia authorities say five people in a working-class neighborhood were gunned down Monday. A gunman in a ski mask and body armor appeared to fire on people at random. A suspect was arraigned Wednesday. Meanwhile, five families remain shattered as they try to cope with feelings of loss and senselessness.
Family members of the 23 people killed in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart are confronting the gunman face-to-face in court for the first time since the 2019 massacre. The sentencing hearing for Patrick Crusius is set to continue Thursday in a federal court in the border city of El Paso. The 24-year-old is expected to receive multiple life sentences after pleading guilty in February to 90 federal murder, weapons and hate crime charges. Some who lost loved ones say they forgive Crusius for the shooting, which targeted Hispanic shoppers. But they also want to tell him that he failed. Crusius could still face the death penalty when he faces charges in state court.
Hong Kong-born singer and songwriter Coco Lee has died at age 48. Her sisters said Lee suffered from depression for years and died Wednesday by suicide. They credited her for working "tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene." Lee started off as a Mandopop singer and later released albums in Cantonese and English. She was known for her powerful voice and live performances. Her English song “Do You Want My Love” made a Billboard dance chart in 1999. She also was the voice of heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney’s “Mulan,” and sang the Mandarin version of the movie’s theme song.
Heading into the fourth day of Wimbledon, some first-round matches are yet to even start after more rain showers interrupted play. There's quite a backlog of postponed and suspended matches at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, causing a headache for scheduling officials and players alike. While some select players like Novak Djokovic and women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek have made it into the third round, seven first-round matches have yet to even start after three straight days of rain interruptions. Many others have yet to finish. Former U.S. Open finalist Alexander Zverev is among the players yet to step onto the court. He will be first up on No. 1 Court on Thursday.
