A large, non-native species of snake was found dangling from the engine of a parked vehicle north of Charlotte, North Carolina, and it took a determined city cop to tug it out.

The incident was reported Thursday in Kannapolis, according to a Kannapolis Fire and Police.

Photos shared on Facebook show the snake was found hanging over the car’s front bumper.

“Just add snake wrangler to our list of duties! This little guy hitched a ride from Mooresville to Kannapolis and didn’t want to leave,” police said in the post.

“Kannapolis Police Department urges everyone to be careful when giving rides to strangers, especially the slithery kind.”

Details of how the officer removed the snake were not released, but nobody got hurt.

Commenters identified the reptile as a ball python that was likely an escaped pet. The species is native to Sub-Saharan Africa that and can reach 5 feet in length, experts say.

“It was not released. We found a person to care for it,” police said.

News of the discovery has gotten hundreds of reactions and comments on social media, many from people noting the snakes are harmless. However, the idea of finding one in a car did not sit well with many people.

“My car would have been left somewhere with the front end crashed into something,” one woman posted.