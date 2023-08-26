Tropical Storm Franklin is alive, here are the 2023 Atlantic hurricane names
Arlene - Used
Bret - Used
Bret developed in the open tropical waters of the Atlantic Ocean on June 19. A storm forming this far east is very unusual for this time of the year. Only Tropical Storm Ana in 1979, Tropical Storm Bonnie in 2016 and Tropical Storm Elsa are among the small number of systems that have formed in this area.
Cindy - Used
Cindy made history. When it tuned into a tropical storm on June 22, 2023 became the first year on record where two named storms (tropical storm or hurricane) developed in the main development region of the Atlantic Ocean in the month of June.
The main development region is an area from the Lesser Antilles east to the west coast of Africa, typically between 10 and 25 degrees north latitude.
Don - Used
Don developed as a subtropical storm Friday, July 14 between Bermuda and the Azores island chain.
A subtropical storm means the system has characteristics of both a cold core storm, like a nor'easter, and a warm-core storm, like a hurricane.
Emily - Used
Franklin - In progress
Franklin formed as a tropical storm on Aug. 20.
Gert - Used
Gert formed on Aug. 21. At the time, it was one of three actively spinning tropical storms in the Atlantic.
Harold - Used
Harold formed as a tropical storm on Aug. 21. According to Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University, Harold was the fourth named storm to develop in less than 40 hours, setting an Atlantic Hurricane Basin record.
Idalia (pronounced ee-DAL-ya)
Jose
Katia (pronounced KAH-tyah)
Lee
Margot (Pronounced MAR-go)
Nigel
Ophelia
Philippe (Pronounced fee-LEEP)
Rina
Sean
Tammy
Vince
Whitney
Here's a graphic of all 2023 Atlantic primary storm names
What happens if all of those names are used?
If the National Hurricane Center wants to classify a tropical cyclone beyond Whitney, a supplemental list of names are used.
These names have been in place since 2021. Before 2021, the Greek alphabet was used for additional storms. However, a very active 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and the Greek alphabet storm names, brought confusion. This led the World Meteorological Organization to swap those names for this list.