BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Atlantic storm Lee — which made landfall at near-hurricane strength, bringing destructive winds and torrential rains to New England and Maritime Canada — kept weakening Sunday after officials withdrew some warnings and predicted the storm would disappear early this week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning that the post-tropical cyclone was about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west-northwest of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, and about 180 miles (290 kilometers) west of Channel-Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland. The top sustained wind speed had dropped to 45 mph (70 kph) with some higher gusts expected.

“Gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Lee could dissipate on Tuesday,” the U.S. hurricane center said.

The sky was sunny in Maine on Sunday morning, where 5% of electricity customers were still without power, down from 11% by midday Saturday during the height of the storm. In Canada, 18% of Nova Scotia had no electricity, down from 27% on Saturday. The figure was 3% in New Brunswick, down from 8%, and less than 1% in Prince Edward Island, down from 3%.

The center discontinued a tropical storm warning for the coast of Maine late Saturday and reported the Canadian Hurricane Centre had ended its tropical storm warning for New Brunswick and parts of Prince Edward Island.

Storm surges were expected to subside on Sunday after being forecast as up to 3 feet (0.91 meters) on Saturday along coastal areas, the hurricane center said.

