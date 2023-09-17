BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Atlantic storm Lee — which made landfall at near-hurricane strength, bringing destructive winds and torrential rains to New England and Maritime Canada — kept weakening Sunday after officials withdrew some warnings and predicted the storm would disappear early this week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning that the post-tropical cyclone was about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west-northwest of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, and about 180 miles (290 kilometers) west of Channel-Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland. The top sustained wind speed had dropped to 45 mph (70 kph) with some higher gusts expected.
“Gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Lee could dissipate on Tuesday,” the U.S. hurricane center said.
The sky was sunny in Maine on Sunday morning, where 5% of electricity customers were still without power, down from 11% by midday Saturday during the height of the storm. In Canada, 18% of Nova Scotia had no electricity, down from 27% on Saturday. The figure was 3% in New Brunswick, down from 8%, and less than 1% in Prince Edward Island, down from 3%.
The center discontinued a tropical storm warning for the coast of Maine late Saturday and reported the Canadian Hurricane Centre had ended its tropical storm warning for New Brunswick and parts of Prince Edward Island.
Storm surges were expected to subside on Sunday after being forecast as up to 3 feet (0.91 meters) on Saturday along coastal areas, the hurricane center said.
Photos: Atlantic Storm Lee makes landfall
This image provided by Maine State Police shows the vehicle of an Ohio driver who suffered minor injuries Saturday, Sept. 16 2023 after tree downed by the remnants of tropical storm Lee went through his windshield on Route 11 in Moro Plantation, Maine, according to Maine State Police. John Yoder, 23, of Apple Creek, Ohio attempted to stop but couldn't avoid the tree. Yoder suffered minor cuts but the other five passengers in the van were not injured. Police blamed high winds for the downed tree.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker prepares to unload diesel fuel from the Eden Star, a 70-foot tour boat that broke free of its mooring Saturday during Atlantic storm Lee in Bar Harbor, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty, Associated Press
Petros Gromitsaris of Bordentown, N.J., gets drenched by a wave Saturday as Atlantic storm Lee pounds the Acadia National Park coast near Bar Harbor, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty, Associated Press
The Eden Star, a 70-foot tour boat, is secured to the shore after breaking free of its mooring during storm Lee, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Bar Harbor, Maine,
Robert F. Bukaty - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker prepares to unload diesel fuel from the Eden Star, a 70-foot tour boat that broke free of its mooring during storm Lee, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Bar Harbor, Maine,
Robert F. Bukaty - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Raging surf hits Otter Point in Acadia National Park as severe weather associated with storm Lee pounds the region, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Bar Harbor, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chris Crawford, of Mount Desert Island, Maine, films the raging surf near Otter Point in Acadia National Park as severe weather associated with storm Lee pounds the region, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Bar Harbor, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch waves from Lee, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Rye, N.H.
Caleb Jones - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Caleb Jones - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman walks along the rocks near waves from Lee, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Rye, N.H.
Caleb Jones - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Caleb Jones - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch waves from Lee, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Rye, N.H.
Caleb Jones - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Caleb Jones - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch waves from Lee, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Rye, N.H.
Caleb Jones - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Caleb Jones - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch waves from Lee, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Rye, N.H.
Caleb Jones - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Caleb Jones - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch rough surf and waves, remnants of Tropical Storm Lee, crash along the shore of Bailey Island, Maine, on Saturday, Sept 16, 2023.
Jim Gerberich - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A cyclist and a woman stop to clear debris from the storm drain as rain falls in Fredericton, N.B. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Stephen MacGillivray - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stephen MacGillivray - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Motorists wait for a tree to be cleared that fell on Woodstock Road in Fredericton, N.B., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Stephen MacGillivray - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stephen MacGillivray - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pedestrian walks with an umbrella along King Street in Fredericton, N.B. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Stephen MacGillivray - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stephen MacGillivray - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Personnel with the New Brunswick department of transportation and infrastructure block the road next to a large tree that fell on Woodstock Road in Fredericton, N.B., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Stephen MacGillivray - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stephen MacGillivray - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A downed tree lays across in Fredericton, N.B. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Stephen MacGillivray - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stephen MacGillivray - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A downed tree is shown in a yard in Fredericton, N.B. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Stephen MacGillivray - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stephen MacGillivray - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A city worker views a wave crashing on a walkway Saturday in Bar Harbor, Maine, during storm Lee.
Robert F. Bukaty, Associated Press
Waves crash against the rocks at Portland Head Light, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2023, in South Portland, Maine.
Michael Dwyer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michael Dwyer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Waves crash against a seawall Saturday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Saco, Maine.
Michael Dwyer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michael Dwyer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Visitors stroll by tourist shops in the rain during storm Lee, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Bar Harbor, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Robert F. Bukaty - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man struggles to walk through strong winds in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Kelly Clark - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kelly Clark - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A barricade keeps people away from the crashing waves at the Queen's Marque in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Kelly Clark - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kelly Clark - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman takes a photograph of the crashing waves leading to the Halifax Harbor at the Queen's Marque public space in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Kelly Clark - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kelly Clark - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Waves crash along the Halifax waterfront in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Kelly Clark - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kelly Clark - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The SS Acadia sits in the Halifax Harbour with Georges Island in the distance at high tide in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Kelly Clark - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kelly Clark - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Point Pleasant Park is closed in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Kelly Clark - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kelly Clark - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman crosses the street to avoid downed power lines and trees in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Kelly Clark - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kelly Clark - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman struggles to keep her tent upright at the encampment in Victoria Park in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Kelly Clark - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kelly Clark - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Two people dance in the rain during storm Lee, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Bar Harbor, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Robert F. Bukaty - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A city worker views a wave crashing along a walkway during storm Lee, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Bar Harbor, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A girl braves wet and windy conditions to walk her dog on a pier during storm Lee, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Bar Harbor, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Robert F. Bukaty - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
City of Saint John workers put caution tape around a large tree that fell in King's Square, in Saint John, N.B on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Michael Hawkins - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michael Hawkins - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A downed tree hangs on power lines as post-tropical storm Lee approaches in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Bill Curry - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
City of Saint John workers put caution tape around a large tree that fell in King's Square, in Saint John, N.B on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Michael Hawkins - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michael Hawkins - foreign subscriber, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A surfer rides a wave, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Hampton Beach, N.H.
Michael Dwyer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michael Dwyer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Waves come ashore, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Hampton Beach, N.H.
Michael Dwyer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michael Dwyer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
