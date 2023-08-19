CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Hurricane Hilary has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm as it heads for Mexico's Baja California peninsula, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Meteorologists expect the storm to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” to the peninsula and to the southwestern United States, where it was forecast to cross the border as a tropical storm on Sunday.

The storm weakened from a Category 3 Major hurricane down to a Category 2 storm at midday Saturday and is expected to weaken further as it treks northward, officials said.

